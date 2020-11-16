The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2020
We scoured the city (and beyond) and cherry-picked the year’s most covetable gifts, from affordable stocking stuffers to jaw-dropping splurges
Ethical diamond studs
$585
and up Now shipping to Canada, lab-grown diamond studs from Clean Origin are the perfect gift for this holiday season. Ranging from ¾ carat to tw0 carats, these sparklers come complete with their own diamond certificate from the IGI. | Cleanorigin.com
Clean Origin
Frontier whiskey
$41.70
Bulleit's unique high rye content and distinct spicy flavour make it a great bourbon for any cocktail. It's a favourite among bartenders, and its attractive taste and long, lingering finish makes it the perfect gift for those who enjoy premium quality. | Lcbo.com
Bulleit Bourbon
Grape-distilled vodka
$49.95
Ciroc Vodka is distilled from fine French grapes, rather than grain. Distilled five times, the process is inspired by more than a century of wine-making craftsmanship. Refined citrus aromas lead to a smooth, light and sweet taste. This is the perfect gift for the vodka enthusiast who wants to elevate their vodka game. | Ciroc.com
Ciroc Vodka
Luxury tequila
$84.20
Don Julio Blanco Tequila makes a great gift for the tequila fan in your life. The crisp agave aromas blend with hints of citrus: lemon, lime and grapefruit. The finish is clean with a touch of black pepper, perfect for pairing with appetizers. | Lcbo.com
Don Julio Tequila
Aged whisky
$57.95
Johnnie Walker Black Label is aged at least 12 years in the finest casks, masterfully blended to create an offering of a wide range in flavour, complexity and depth. With rich flavours of fruit, vanilla and smoke, this blend is a great gift for those enjoy unique whiskies with a story to tell. It can be enjoyed neat, mixed or in a cocktail. | Lcbo.com
Johnnie Walker
Family-made vodka
$34.95
With a rich distilling heritage that stretches back over 11 generations, the Nolet family has been making fine spirits for 325 years. The heart of Ketel One is the meticulous craftsmanship, creating a smooth vodka with an incomparable finish. Its unique distilling process and premium taste makes for the perfect gift, upping your at-home cocktailing experience. | Lcbo.com
Ketel One
Single malt whisky
$89.95
Lagavulin 8 is big and smoky, with a magnificently sweet and warming Lagavulin taste. The finish is clean and long with mint and dark chocolate. It's a terrific gift idea for anyone who enjoys big and powerful single malts—perfect for relaxing by the fire and enjoying time well-spent. Enjoy Lagavulin 8 neat or on the rocks. | Lcbo.com
Lagavulin
Single malt scotch
$56.95
This smooth, naturally rich single malt scotch has sweet fruity notes and a lingering warmth. It's perfect to enjoy neat, on the rocks or in your favourite cocktail. Why not try a warm drink this holiday season? The Singleton hot toddy is an excellent choice for those cold winter nights. | Lcbo.com
The Singleton
Double-matured whisky
$144.95
Oban Distillers Edition is double-matured in ex-bodega Montilla Fino cask wood for rich fruitiness and maritime flavours. This single malt is perfect for that scotch aficionado looking to add rare and limited releases to their collection. Enjoy Oban Distillers Edition neat or on the rocks. | Lcbo.com
Oban
Hall-of-fame gin
$52.95
Inspired by 170 years of distilling expertise and heritage, Tanqueray No. Ten is the product of passion and attention to detail. Distilled with whole fresh citrus fruits and select botanicals, this luxury gin provides an exquisite burst of flavour in every sip. Tanqueray No. Ten has been recognized with more than 40 international awards since its launch, and is one of the first gins to be inducted into the San Francisco Spirits Competition Hall of Fame. | Lcbo.com
Tanqueray No. Ten
Lucky iron fish
$50
This simple cooking tool adds a boost of natural iron to your daily meal. Simply drop it in boiling water or liquid-based meals for 10 minutes to release a significant portion of your daily recommended iron. A portion of every sale goes to help undernourished communities around the world. | Luckyironfish.com
Lucky Iron Fish
Beer shower caddy
$26.95
The holidays can be stressful, so give the gift of relaxation with Steam Whistle’s ingenious gift pack. It comes with six cans of Steam Whistle’s Premium Pilsner and—get this—a shower caddy with an adhesive backing. Throw in some bubble bath or soap on a rope and prepare to unwind. | Lcbo.com
Steam Whistle
Pioneer watch
$2,900
Legendary aviators and explorers like Amelia Earhart, Paul-Émile Victor, Elinor Smith and Howard Hughes put their trust in Longines watches on their incredible journeys. Now, the Longines Spirit collection presents new timepieces that honour their pioneering spirit. All watches come with a five-year warranty and state-of-the-art technology, resulting in highly accurate movements that are all chronometer-certified. They're available at European Jewellery boutiques in the GTA. | European.ca
Longines
Three-in-one gift card
$10
and up Give the gift of choice with Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls gift cards, available online or in-store. One card, three stores, more merry. | Winners.ca
Winners
Sauvignon blanc
$19.95
Kim Crawford offers something sophisticated and special in every glass, making it an ideal crowd-pleaser. It’s perfect for all occasions—and in this holiday edition bottle, it looks particularly festive. | Lcbo.com
Kim Crawford
British binge
$89.99
per year A BritBox annual subscription (or 8.99 per month) is the perfect gift for the Anglophile in your life who loves watching British TV shows and movies. Watch Death in Paradise, Father Brown, Vera, A Confession, Harlots, Gavin and Stacey, QI, the largest collection of Agatha Christie, plus more British hits. | Britbox.com
BritBox Canada
PEC cookbook
$27.95
Equal parts love letter, cookbook, and memoir, County Heirlooms collects stories and recipes from chefs, farmers, and other food producers making their mark in Prince Edward County. Each contributor offers a glimpse into what fuels their love for food, from cultivating honeybees to cooking locally inspired meals. Royalties from book sales support Food to Share, a PEC-based initiative working to address food insecurity. | Invisiblepublishing.com
Invisible Publishing
Shiraz-grenache
$17.95
Australian winemaker Frank Hellwig believes in stepping aside and letting the grapes express themselves. And what do the grapes in this particular bottle have to say? The juicy, full-bodied red blend is overflowing with fresh, fruity flavours and just a touch of oak. | Lcbo.com
Frank Hellwig Australia
Cabernet sauvignon
$14.95
Félix and Lucie have romance locked up—a couple’s chance encounter in Paris, a moment in time captured in a glass, a lifetime of adventures. This holiday season, celebrate with your closest loved ones and this luscious, fruit-forward, easy-drinking wine. | Lcbo.com
Félix & Lucie
Icewine
$49.95
The 1989 vintage of this icewine won the Grand Prix d’Honneur at Vinexpo and put Canada on the global wine map. Aromatics of tropical fruit including mango and orange dominate, while on the palate an abundance of fruit flavours including peach, nectarine and citrus are balanced by crisp, bright acidity. | Lcbo.com
Inniskillin
Best-selling rioja
$18.45
If you plan on drinking your share of red wine over the holidays—and really, who isn't?— you may as well buy the best-selling rioja in the world. An oh-so-seasonal deep garnet, Campo Viejo Reserva is smokey and spicy on the nose but chock full of ripe fruit flavours, with just a touch of oak and a lush finish. | Lcbo.com
Campo Viejo
Single malt Irish whiskey
$49.95
Aged in bourbon casks, triple distilled and tasting of stone fruit, honey and vanilla, this award-winning whiskey is like drinking liquid gold. Enjoy it neat or over ice, and paired with a roaring backyard bonfire (long johns sold separately). | Lcbo.com
Bushmills
Añejo tequila
$50.95
This 100-per-cent Weber blue agave añejo is aged in American and French oak barrels, resulting in full flavours of caramel, toffee and black pepper. Nerdy details aside, any tequila-lover on your list will be more than happy to receive a bottle of this sweet-and-spicy elixir. It’s excellent on its own, but just as good in a mug of hot apple cider. | Lcbo.com
1800 Tequila
Getaway gift card
$50
and up A Go Resorting gift certificate opens the door to amazing experiences at over 100 resorts and inns across Ontario. These certificates can be used for experiences or services such as spa, skiing, fishing, golfing or dining. Gift certificates are available in single or multiple denominations of $50, $100, $250 and $500. | Resortsofontario.com
Resorts of Ontario
California cabernet
$19.95
Made with fruit sourced throughout California’s Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties, this ruby-red cab is basically the holidays in a bottle—bursting with the aromas of blackberries, vanilla, currants and baking spices. The palate is rich and round, with velvety tannins and flavours of cherry, cedar and licorice on a long finish. | Lcbo.com
Josh Cellars
Fruity prosecco
$19.95
This fabulous, fresh and fruity prosecco turns any occasion into a celebration. Its zippy bubbles and zesty acidity make it an excellent aperitif, and it works with all kinds of antipasti. | Lcbo.com
Josh Cellars
Perfect New Zealand sauvignon blanc
$21.95
Whether you’re on the giving or receiving end this holiday season, this sauvignon blanc from Stoneleigh—situated in New Zealand’s Golden Mile—is the perfect choice. The vibrant wine bursts with mouth-watering acidity and notes of tropical fruit and citrus. It’s an ideal pairing for a traditional turkey dinner or lemon-and-dill-herbed fish dishes. | Lcbo.com
Stoneleigh
Winter Escape reversible jacket
$150
One side of this reversible jacket is made of warm, plush fleece with a ski lodge–inspired graphic; the other is smooth and crisp with sharp contrasting angles. | Reebok.ca
Reebok Canada
Acorn vase
$43
Aspiring arborists can sprout their own oak saplings in this chic receptacle (and each one comes with an acorn). | Ilexstudio.com
Ramdon
$32
Parasite’s now-iconic dish blends Korean chapagetti and neoguri noodles—available in a ready-made kit (BYO sirloin and class warfare). | Amazon.ca
Peacock mug
$15
This hand-painted chalice is both beautiful and bottomless, holding a whopping 18 ounces of whatever you’re drinking to get through those long Covid nights. | Cocktailemporium.com
Enamel pin
$14
Succession cultists will have to wait until well into 2021 for a new season, but a Kendall Roy lapel pin provides instant gratification. | Etsy.com
Tablet stand
$35
This hands-free hack is ideal for yoga-mat workouts, Zoom multitasking and bingeing Netflix in bed. | Bestbuy.ca
Wine tumbler
$35
Yeti’s outdoor-friendly goblet is a discreet wine-delivery mechanism for socially distanced park hangs. | Yeti.com
Plant parent album
$47
In the ’70s, the Canadian composer Mort Garson created an album of synthesizer music designed to help plants flourish. It was recently reissued on vinyl, with tracks like “Symphony for a Spider Plant” and “Ode to an African Violet.” | Sacredbonesrecords.com
Public health shirt
$35
This patriotic tee pays homage to Canada’s female Covid celebridocs—and 100 per cent of proceeds go to Conquer Covid-19. Silvericing.com | Silvericing.com
Victorian brooch
$26
Designer Ashaka Givens mimics the frilly cameos of the 19th century, except her pieces feature Black women instead of ivory silhouettes. | Ashakagivens.com
Schitt's Creek colouring book
$14
The perfect gift for the Schitthead on your list, with pencil-crayon-ready renderings of the Rosebud Motel, “A Little Bit Alexis” and each of Moira’s prized wigs. | Muttonheadstore.com
Graphic jigsaw
$35
Puzzling is the new partying, which means Jonathan Adler’s 1,000-piece Vertigo is the ideal project for a homebound New Year’s Eve. | Oldscoolgeneralstore.com
Rock crayons
$45
Unlike monochrome crayons, these speckled slabs create trippy, multihued streaks—and erode into craggy new shapes with each colouring session. | Studiounto.com
Sanitizer solution
$13
A twist on the ’90s slap bracelet, this version comes with a refillable pouch for your favourite disinfectant. | Cryingoutloud.ca
Mask and headwrap set
$40
The Toronto-based designer Rahyma Awanife makes gorgeous matching sets from vibrant, reversible African prints. | Rahyma.com
Tkaronto tuque
$20
This hat is emblazoned with the Kanienke’haka word for Toronto, meaning, “where there are trees standing in the water.” | Borninthenorth.shop
Antiracism primer
$12
Ibram X. Kendi’s bestselling manual How to Be an Antiracist gets the board-book treatment, schooling kids on the basics of equality before they’re out of diapers. | Amazon.ca
Jackie Robinson cap
$40
This classic design—a favourite of Chadwick Boseman’s—pays tribute to both the late actor and one of his most memorable characters. | Etsy.com
Yoga cards
$22.50
Kid-friendly poses like cat, airplane and gorilla will keep little ones limber between virtual learning sessions. | Iheartscout.com
Sanitizer subscription
$16
per month Each month, the green gurus at Saponetti will come by to refill your reusable sanitizer bottles, reducing Covid risk and plastic waste all in one go. | Saponetti.ca
Collapsible water bottle
$42
Say farewell to S’well: once drained, the space-saving reusable Origami bottle folds down flat and fits right into your back pocket. | Difold.tech
Copper fixture wraps
$20
The Canadian company CuGrip is capitalizing on copper’s anti-microbial properties to create adhesive, germ-zapping covers for doorknobs, light switches and even toilet flushers. | Cugrip.com
Streetcar candle
$10
Admit it: after nine months of quarantine, you kind of miss the TTC. This pineapple-scented candle offers all the charm of Toronto streetcars with none of the crowds. | Mainandlocal.com
RBG collar
$55
A pearl-studded version of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic dissent collar honours the beloved Supreme Court justice (and instantly upgrades a basic black sweater). | Etsy.com
AOC lipstick
$29
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fights the good fight with a coat of Stila’s 12-hour Stay All Day lipstick in Beso. | Stila.ca
Hand-drawn sweatshirt
$48
Eleven-year-old Toronto artist Leeloominai Tronleon doodles adorable takes on fashion logos. Recently, her little sister has gotten in on the action: this interpretation of Versace’s Medusa head comes courtesy of seven-year-old Daenerys. | Leeloodles.com
Barbie alternative
$35
The Lottie doll comes in a variety of styles: artist, dancer, athlete, even fossil hunter. We especially like the Gen Z–appropriate activist incarnation, who wouldn’t be out of place at a Queen’s Park protest. | Bergodesigns.ca
Orville Peck vinyl
$25
The Toronto-based country crooner was sporting masks long before the rest of the world caught on. His latest album is classic honky-tonk with a cheeky queer twist. | Royalmountainrecords.com
Superhero comic
$17
Reading the delightful first instalment of Ms. Marvel is a show of hometown pride: 18-year-old Iman Vellani of Markham was recently cast in the role on Disney+. | Amazon.ca
Wine perch
$39
If ever there was a time we could all use a bathtub Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a wine glass holder, it’s right now. | Urbanoutfitters.com
Doggy denim
$66
Any pooch that wears a classic jean jacket from DL1961 will be joining an exclusive club—the brand’s other acolytes include Gigi Hadid and Rihanna. | Dl1961.com
Baby-Sitters Club books
$54
BSC bandwagon-jumpers who love the Netflix series will appreciate this box set of the original books, complete with those gloriously ’80s covers. | Mastermindtoys.com
Creator cam
$70
The KidiZoom—which comes with a hi-def camera, dozens of animated backdrops, a built-in mic and an editing suite—is an excellent time-guzzler for fame-seeking quaranteens. | Toysrus.ca
Model home set
$59
Starchitects-in-training can create endless housing configurations using Arckit’s modernist, modular design kit. | En.smallable.com
Soft-serve night light
$74
This glowing vanilla cone looks like it was plucked from the window of Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe on Riverdale. | Kolkid.ca
WAP hoodie
$72
From the song of the summer comes the must-have sweatshirt of the winter, with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion airbrushed on the front and “WAP” scrawled in graffiti along the back. | Wapstore.cardib.com
Charm necklace
$199
Meghan Markle is a fan of the zodiac pendants from Toronto brand Suetables. (She’s a Leo, but wears Sagittarius for Harry and Taurus for Archie.) | Suetables.com
Status cookware
$193
Our Place’s Always pan is quarantine’s most coveted kitchen item, both for its Instagram bona fides and its claim to combine eight distinct cookware pieces in one. | Fromourplace.com
UV sterilizer
$109
This is a literal magic wand: wave it over any item—cellphone, doorknob, car keys—and it will release a high-wattage ultraviolet beam that vanquishes lingering germs, Covid or otherwise. | Monos.com
2020 boom box
$94
Yes, it’s a genuine boom box of the Lloyd Dobler variety—but this one lets audiophiles play their decades-old cassette mixtapes and convert them to MP3s. | Urbanoutfitters.com
Kids' joggers
$95
These days, there are everyday sweatpants and special-occasion sweatpants. This super-cozy retro pair falls into the latter category. | Kolkid.ca
Inflatable pool
$160
If this past summer taught us anything, it’s that even grown-ups can appreciate a backyard wading pool. Designer Kristin Myllenbeck makes them in stylish checked, ombré and terrazzo prints. | Mylleshop.com
Animatronic Baby Yoda
$80
Teddy bears are out, lop-eared Jedi aliens are in. This version of The Mandalorian’s shearling-clad breakout baby moves, giggles and uses the Force. | Walmart.ca
Internet-famous skincare
$58
For TikTokkers the world over, maskne is not a curse but an opportunity to wear Starface’s adorable star-shaped pimple patches. The whole line—zit stickers included—finally debuted in Canada earlier this year. | Starface.world
Rhubarb-hibiscus gin
$48.95
The Hamilton-based brewery Collective Arts is about more than just beer now. Made with rhubarb, hibiscus and a whimsical blend of botanicals, their award-winning gin juicy, floral and fruity up front, with a tart and warm ginger finish. And with a bottle featuring stunning artwork by illustrator Nate Williams, this gin looks as good as it tastes. Doorstep delivery available across Ontario. | Lcbo.com
Collective Arts
Needle felting kit
$54.95
Surprise the dog lover or DIYer in your life with this dog needle felting kit from Teatro Verde. Choose from a range of breeds and get crafty this season. | Teatroverde.com
Yorkville Village
24k gold face masks
$45
This holiday season, treat your skin to luxurious 24-karat gold hydrogel masks from Radford Studio. Infused with gold, hyaluronic acid, sea moss and love, the mask instantly cools, soothes and nourishes the skin—making for the perfect at-home spa treatment. | Victoriaradford.com
Yorkville Village
Small-batch vodka
$34.95
Vodka is often described as an odourless, tasteless spirit—but we couldn’t disagree more. Recognized by Forbes and the International Wine and Spirits Competition as one of the top 10 vodkas in the world, this small-batch, award-winning vodka is just as good in a mixed cocktail as it is enjoyed neat or over ice. | Lcbo.com
Georgian Bay Spirit Co.
Ontario gin
$34.95
This award-winning, Ontario-crafted, small-batch London Dry–style gin is made using wild juniper that’s been hand-picked from the shores of Georgian Bay. It doesn’t get any more artisanal than that. It took more fhan a year and—get this—48 recipes to develop. Bursting with juniper and citrus notes, it will elevate any cocktail. | Lcbo.com
Georgian Bay Spirit Co.
Smashed soda gift pack
$28.95
Available for a limited time only, this 12-pack includes strawberry Smashed Soda, plus two brand-new flavours: lime and mandarin. Each is made with a refreshing blend of Georgian Bay craft spirits, natural flavours, botanicals and only two (yes, two) grams of sugar and 106 calories per can. | Lcbo.com
Georgian Bay Spirit Co.
Okanagan chardonnay
$24.95
Made using organically farmed fruit from three of Mission Hill’s estate vineyards—Oliver, Osoyoos, Naramata Ranch—this bottle showcases the excellence of Okanagan Valley wines. The Reserve Chardonnay is unbelievably well-balanced, bursting with notes of apple, lemon and tropical fruit, as well as just a bit of baking spice. | Lcbo.com
Mission Hill
Priyanka cameo
$60
The charismatic Toronto drag queen and inaugural winner of Canada’s Drag Race will create personalized videos for your best squirrel friends. | Cameo.com
Starter sewing machine
$150
Singer’s neat and petite Start 1304 comes with six pre-loaded stitches, and zipper and buttonhole feet. It’s tailor-made (so to speak) for beginners who want to make their own masks. | Singer.com
Loop ring
$75
Toronto jeweller Corey Moranis lovingly twists each of her sherbet-coloured Lucite rings by hand. | Coreymoranis.com
Korean mask
$79
No, not that kind of mask. Skincare fanatics who aren’t too sick of covering their face will adore Sulwhasoo, a sheet mask that coddles skin with ingredients like green tea and honey. | Sephora.com
Twisty candle
$56
Lex Pott’s serpentine, double-wicked creation renders candleholders delightfully obsolete. | Easytigergoods.com
Resistance bracelets
$65
Bala Bangles are stretchy one-pound wearable ankle or wrist weights that will crank your daily walks and bike rides up a notch. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Celeb slippers
$125
The snuggly shearling Fluff Yeah Uggs are the foot-warmers of choice for A-listers like Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga. | Nordstrom.ca
Personalized Guess Who
$136
Etsy entrepreneur Bonnie Hertzog refashions the classic ’80s board game with photos of her customers’ nearest and dearest. | Etsy.com
Nefertiti necklace
$117
Ashley Alexis McFarlane’s baubles are inspired by ancient queens and crafted in her Toronto studio from fair-trade, conflict-free African gems and metals. | Omiwoods.com
At-home escape room
$63
Technically, we’ve been trapped in our own personal escape rooms for the better part of a year, but this London-themed box set adds slightly ludicrous logic puzzles to the mix. | Amazon.ca
Mask strap
$160
Your grandma’s old glasses chain has found new life as a handy mask holder. This snazzy tortoiseshell version is by designer Lele Sadoughi. | Thebay.com
Michaela Coel print
$68
Illustrator Monica Ahanonu transforms iconic Black figures—including Diana Ross, Colin Kaepernick and I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel—into luminous Pop Art paintings. | Etsy.com
Custom pet sweater
$167
Upload a photo of your pet and the folks at Sweaterhound will custom-knit his or her furry face onto a nubbly recycled-cotton pullover. | Sweaterhound.com
Mega Jenga
$144
This epic rainbow block tower is as tall as a three-year-old and destined to be the envy of the neighbourhood kids. | Designlifekids.com
Diana sweater
$480
Thanks to The Crown, the people’s princess is back in vogue this year—and Rowing Blazers has reissued her memorable black sheep jumper to celebrate. | Rowingblazers.com
Home projector
$300
With movie theatres iffy for the foreseeable future, Kodak’s HD Luma projector will transform living room walls, garage doors and hanging sheets into Cineplex screens. | Bestbuy.ca
Mod pitcher
$325
Lemonade never looked as good as it does in Sophie Lou Jacobsen’s playful hand-blown jug. | Goodroom.ca
Formal pyjamas
$424
Sleeper’s ostrich-feathered PJs—a favourite of Brie Larson—are comfy enough for bed and fancy enough for Zoom. | Net-a-porter.com
Kids' electric guitar
$265
The Loog Pro VI six-string comes with a built-in amp and an app that teaches basic songs and scales using augmented reality. | Loog-guitars-built-in-amp.backerkit.com
School desk
$269
Les Gambettes’s vintage classroom desk—with a storage drawer and pencil holder—is a fun way to make home school feel like the real thing. | En.smallable.com
Smokeless bonfire
$395
Winter backyard hangouts just got a lot easier: the Solo Stove uses convection technology to create a toasty fire and all but obliterate any smoke. | Adventuregear.ca
Outdoor lamp
$385
Koncept’s sleek portable lantern casts a soft glow, includes a USB port for mobile charging and comes with a faux leather strap for easy tree-or porch-hanging. | Lumens.com
Giant scarf
$250
Serge Ibaka gave each of his fellow Raptors a six-foot camo scarf from the Canadian brand Nobis at the start of the 2020 season. | Nobis.com
Statement collar
$400
The Colombian-born Toronto designer Jessica Sanchez creates dazzling accessories inspired by the Indigenous Emberá Chamí group. This one, called an okama, takes 120 hours to bead by hand. | Santaisla.com
Online whisky course
$205
It’s no longer necessary (or feasible) to travel around the world to learn the ins and outs of Scotland’s national drink straight from the source. | Edinburghwhiskyacademy.com
Air purifier
$226
GermGuardian’s gadget includes a HEPA air filter that purports to destroy 99.7 per cent of dust and allergens, plus UV technology to kill airborne bacteria and virus particles. | Staples.ca
Sommelier training kit
$499
True oenophiles—the ones who claim to taste notes of gunpowder and fresh-cut straw in their sauv blanc—will appreciate Le Nez du Vin’s hard-core kit, which comes with 50-plus wine aromas to master. | Rosehillwinecellars.com
Video game cabinet
$399
Desperate times call for desperate splurges—like this hulking, arcade-calibre retro Street Fighter machine for your rec room. | Thebrick.com
Elaborate drip system
$340
The simple functionality of the wood-and-glass Yama cold-brew drip tower is rivalled only by its hypnotic, Rube Goldberg–esque beauty | Espressoparts.com
Sit-stand desk
$1,075
Toronto carpenter Jack Fouracre creates adjustable standing desks from Ontario cherry wood for ergonomically minded WFHers. | Sonofawoodcutter.ca
Kneeling chair
$683
Working from kitchen chairs and sofas for nine months has transformed some of us into gnarled old crones. The Norwegian-designed Balans kneeling stool redistributes weight to take pressure off the lower back. | Casalivingdesign.ca
Men's skirt
$1,810
Thom Browne’s pleated wool kilt was a lucky charm for Dan Levy when Schitt’s Creek swept the Emmys in September. | Farfetch.com
Backyard office
$55,437
Who said we were done with cubicles? Dwellito’s prefab, eight-by-12-foot outdoor office is the child-free fortress of solitude your work life needs right now. | Dwellito.com
Family e-bike
$7,500
Cargo bikes are the new minivans. The handsome, electric-powered Urban Arrow Bosch holds up to 160 pounds—that’s four five-year-olds—in its front compartment. | Curbsidecycle.com
Burlesque lamp
$1,398
This va-va-voom table lamp is made with ethically sourced ostrich feathers, lending an otherwise staid bedroom some big boudoir energy. | Blackroosterdecor.com
Vegan chair
$1,495
The Toronto furniture brand Gus Modern’s mid-century-inspired seat is upholstered with leather made from upcycled apple skins. | Gusmodern.ca
Electric RV
$300,000
The stunning solar-powered Living Vehicle RV is the perfect choice for varsity-level vanlifers, with all-night AC, queen-size Murphy bed, kitchen (with island!), patio and even closet space. | Livingvehicle.com
Green wall
$600
The Toronto start-up Just Vertical makes a gorgeous hydroponic kitchen garden that can grow up to 10 pounds of food each month, including peppers, kale, cucumbers and strawberries. | Justvertical.com
Waterslide
$2,536
Shaped like the sinking Titanic, this kitschy inflatable provides endless opportunities for backyard frolicking and “you jump, I jump” jokes. | 365inflatable.ca
Retro armchair
$19,390
Among the many impressive pieces in Drake’s outrageously tricked-out Bridle Path mansion is the Esfera armchair, which evokes a 1970s lounge pit in the best possible way. | Us.avenue-road.com
Scrunchie earrings
$630
The casual hair tie gets a glamorous gold upgrade in Completedworks’s sculptural earrings. | Ssense.com
BTS bomber
$2,250
More than 500 million people fell in love with this greaser jacket when BTS heartthrob Jimin sported it in the group’s record-shattering video for “Dynamite.” | Gucci.com
Boxing robe
$700
Hypebeast brand Supreme makes a satin boxing robe worthy of the Italian Stallion himself. | Essentialcanada.ca
Apple pie
$35
and up Michelle Rabin started Nobrega’s, the baked-good biz that supplies Taverne Bernhardt’s, during lockdown. Each creation is equal parts dessert and centrepiece. Message her to order a seasonal option like this stunning apple swirl pie. | Instagram.com
Small-batch gelato
$13.50
per half-litre tub Roshan Kanagarajah of Ksira Gelato puts a South Asian spin on dessert with a line of frozen flavours like rose sherbet with basil seeds, and watalappam, a creamy cardamom treat with palm syrup and roasted cashews. | Kitchenguerilla.com
Chili-infused honey
$10
Pizzaiolo Mark Alousis cuts few corners with his ingredients, even going so far as to make some of his own hot honey that he infuses with Thai chili peppers. The little jars fly off the shelves, so get ’em while they’re hot. | Markspizzas.com
XO sauce
$20
When chef Marvin Flores Palomo isn’t making wood-fired pies and mushroom-truffle cannelloni at Oakville’s 7 Enoteca, you’ll find him working on his passion project: XOXO sauce. The jammy, funky, spicy, sweet and sour condiment adds a whomp of umami to fried rice, dumplings, tacos, scrambled eggs, or really just about anything. | Xoxosauce.ca
Gift-wrapped conservas
$7
and up Each of Lata’s gorgeous conservas tins is filled with ethically caught Portuguese seafood—squid in ragout, codfish with chickpeas, sardines in tomato—and they all make for excellent additions to festive snack spreads or as meals on their own. | Latafish.com
Fresh pasta
$6
and up Jess Maiorano sells all kinds of fresh pasta—from classic shapes to ones rarely seen on restaurant menus, like caramelle, little stuffed bundles that look like wrapped candies—on their own or as part of meal kits with homemade sauce and freshly baked focaccia. | Pastaforever.ca
At-home oysters
$18
P.E.I.-raised oyster expert Jason Kun brings bivalves right to your door. His DIY kits come with everything you need for an at-home oyster experience: oysters by the dozen and all the requisite accoutrements (apple-shallot mignonette, habanero hot sauces, horseradish root). | Islandoysters.ca
Boozy kombucha
$18
While most kombuchas contain trace amounts of alcohol, Solid Olive Victuals specializes in fully fermented “hard kombucha” that packs a wine-like punch. It’s made with green tea and honey sourced from Beamsville’s Rosewood Winery, and it’s great for refreshing the palate between heavy holiday meals. | Solidolive.org
Hot pepper paste
$9.50
and up These little jars of supremely spicy shutta, or hot pepper paste, are made using olive oil that travelled all the way from Madame Levant chef Himi Hunaidi’s family farm in Jordan before landing at the Gerrard East takeaway spot. | Madamelevant.com
Chocolate-covered sponge toffee
$5.50
Deborah Torr, the baker at Baby Point's Coco Chocolates, creates chunky shards of feather-light golden honeycomb covered in a layer of milk chocolate. It’s Crunchie for grown-ups. | Cocochocolates.ca
Homemade sriracha
$13
The city’s foremost Thai chef, Nuit Regular, started batching and selling her own blend when the pandemic hit. It sits nicely between medium spicy and full-on hot and, like the sriracha we already know and love, goes on just about anything. | Bychefnuit.com
Out-of-this-world tomatoes
$8
and up Italy’s San Marzano tomato was once the only choice for red-sauce aficionados. But word’s gotten out about California’s Bianco DiNapoli, whose tomatoes have become the holy grail for pizzaiolos of all stripes. | Goodcheese.ca
Food tour in a box
$129
Culinary Adventure Co.’s curated assortments of edibles bring together items from Toronto and beyond. Items like Blackbird sourdough and Tabule falafel are joined by rarer finds such as toffees from Winnipeg’s Utoffeea, two kinds of chips from Manitoba’s Indigenous-owned Tomahawk Chips, and blueberry gin jam from Ottawa’s Top Shelf Preserves. | Culinary-adventure-co.myshopify.com
Beer you can eat
$8
Each jar of Malty and Hoppy Delicacy’s beer jelly (yes, we said beer) is made with a different Ontario craft beer: an imperial IPA from Black Oak Brewing, a pale ale from Great Lakes Brewing and, our favourite, an oatmeal brown ale from Left Field Brewery in Leslieville. | Maltyandhoppydelicacy.ca
Vietnamese coffee
$15
for 20 De Mello Coffee crams all the intensity of Vietnamese coffee into instant sachets. Just add water and serve hot or cold—though there’s nothing wrong with throwing in a little condensed milk. | Hellodemello.com
Mochi doughnuts
$22
and up These colourful Japanese doughnuts come in flavours like banana black sesame, houjicha (green tea) crunch, cinnamon roll and White Rabbit, that oh-so-popular chewy milk candy from China. | Isabellasboutiquerestaurant.com
Toronto restaurant cookies
$12
During the thick of the pandemic, baker Alicia Didow showed her support for the city’s struggling restaurants—in cookie form. Options include Square Boy, the Real Jerk, La Cubana, the George Street Diner and many more. | Instagram.com
Babka in a jar
$8
Thanks to Rosen’s (of cinnamon bun fame), the twisty babka comes in its very own jar, which means even the humblest piece of toast can be slathered with some of that gooey deliciousness—just add streusel. | Saltgourmetfoods.ca
A box of beer
$100
Surprise the beer lover in your life (even if that person is you and it won’t be much of a surprise) with a package curated by Toronto’s own Society of Beer Drinking Ladies. Each Beer Squad Box comes packed with all kinds of SOBDL swag, a bunch of great products from local makers and (of course) four Ontario-made beers. | Shop.ladiesdrinkbeer.com
Barrel-fermented chardonnay
$44.95
This rich and seamless barrel-fermented chardonnay offers classic stone fruit—white peach, pear, apricot—underlaid by subtle tones of exotic fruits such as melons and papayas. Indulge in this sustainably farmed choice. | Lcbo.com
Le Clos Jordanne
California red blend
$54.95
This innovative blend of zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, petite sirah, syrah and charbono grapes features enticing aromas of Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove and roasted fig. The seasonal scents give way raspberry, boysenberry and pomegranate, followed by some vanilla on the finish. | Lcbo.com
The Prisoner
Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon
$54.95
This classic Napa Valley cab delivers intense blackberry fruit, with complex hints of clove and cardamom spice. Tannins add structure to the fruit's juicy fullness, followed by a lingering, velvety finish. | Lcbo.com
Robert Mondavi
Rye whiskey barrel–aged red wine
$21.95
The latest addition to Robert Mondavi’s private-selection tier of spirit barrel–aged wines is a unique blend that brings together the craftsmanship of California winemaking with the time honoured tradition of rye whisky–aging. The result is an incredibly bold and unique red that’s sure to impress anyone who loves whisky as much as they love wine. | Lcbo.com
Robert Mondavi
Tuscan red blend
$29.95
This full-bodied red blend is intense and complex, with aromas of dark fruits and berries followed by floral notes, hints of spiced cinnamon and cloves. It’s the perfect addition to any wine and cheese party—even if it’s just a party for one. | Lcbo.com
Ruffino
Italian bubbly
$17.95
If you’re seeking an alternative to expensive bubbly, look no further than this delightful Italian sparkler. The citrus-forward fizz is wonderfully versatile, pairing well with all kinds of food (did someone say oysters?). It turns any occasion into a celebration. | Lcbo.com
Ruffino
Lab-grown diamond ring
$1,039
and up Available in three sizes, Couple's diamond eternity bands are their most coveted holiday gift. Diamonds adorn 18-karat gold or platinum bands made from recycled gold and ethical, sustainable, lab-grown diamonds. All of Couple's rings are handset in New York City, and you can try them on at their Yorkville flagship store. | Couple.co
Couple
Pink gin
$50
Crafted in Niagara, this small-batch premium gin is distilled from Ontario potatoes and infused with 34 botanicals. Citrusy and floral on the nose, followed by flavours of juniper and coriander with a long, spicy finish, the pretty-in-pink spirit is excellent chilled on its own or in your favourite gin cocktail. | Lcbo.com
Levenswater
Mindfulness journal
$48
The Human Being Journal is perfect for the busy go-getter seeking a mindfulness practice that decreases stress and enhances wellbeing. With guided questions rooted in the fundamental pillars of a happy life—including health, career, and relationships—the journal bridges the gap between our human selves and the deeper sense of being so many of us are craving in this modern world. | Maharamindfulness.com
Mahara Mindfulness
World's first extra-añejo tequila
$194.95
Made from single-estate blue agave and aged in oak barrels for up to 30 years, Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Extra-Añejo is the world’s first extra-añejo tequila. Tasting of vanilla, toasted almonds and cinnamon, it’s best enjoyed lightly chilled, neat and sipped slowly. | Lcbo.com
Jose Cuervo Reserva
California chardonnay
$18.95
This California chardonnay has aromas and flavours of vanilla, apple and spice, with subtle citrus and oak notes. It’s perfect with poultry or fish—or with nothing but the glass it’s poured in. Save $2 from November 30 to January 3. | Lcbo.com
Josh Cellars
Custom pet portrait
$425
Capture your pet in the most playful way with a custom picassiette mosaic portrait. Each one is made with hand-picked and hand-shaped crockery and stained glass. Bonus: a portion of the proceeds from each portrait will be donated to the Oakville & Milton Humane Society. | Memomosaics.com
Memo Mosaics
Misty mountain planter
$80
Canadian ceramist Rachael Kroeker’s new misty mountain series evokes the beauty of the landscape. Each piece is slip-cast, colour-layered and glazed in the interior for functional use. This modern porcelain planter comes with three drainage holes—it's the perfect handmade holiday gift. | Gardinermuseum.on.ca
Gardiner Museum
Kamala sweatshirt
$37
Biden was the name at the top of the ticket, but Harris is the face we want on our merch. | Etsy.com
Nostalgic tee
$38
The Toronto startup RetroKid plumbs the depths of our collective childhood with tees and sweats featuring Today's Special, Inspector Gadget, and, in their new CBC collection, Mr. Dressup (with a side of Casey and Finnigan). | Retrokid.ca
Baco noir reserve wine
$19.95
Ontario is known for its baco, and this reserve bottle from Sandbanks is no exception. The full-bodied and robust red has intense dark fruit and chocolate flavours, and nine months spent aging in American oak gives it a lovely smoky finish. | Lcbo.com
Sandbanks Estate Winery
Skin routine
$70
Cleanse, tone, hydrate, and moisturize with this limited-edition set of Belif favourites. It's an ultra-hydrating, four-step routine that locks in moisture for up to 26 hours. | Sephora.com
Belif
Local wine gift pack
$28.95
For every celebration this season, there’s a Jackson-Triggs wine. This gift set—including a fruity and crisp white meritage and an earthy, cherry-rich meritage—is the perfect gift for any wine lover on your list. And the best part? You don’t even have to wrap it. | Lcbo.com
Jackson-Triggs Winery
Colourful comb
$28
Whether you’ve dyed it pink or chopped it all off, your hair could still probably use a midday touch-up. | Likelygeneral.com
Animal mugshot cards
$7
Ashforth Press creates surprisingly hilarious, mugshot-inspired watercolour portraits of goats, donkeys, alpacas, sheep and ostriches. | Likelygeneral.com
Work suite
$99
Peace and quiet are the gifts everyone wants this year, and the Annex Hotel is delivering, offering up its Scandinavian-inspired rooms by the day for solitary work retreats. | Theannex.com
Language lessons
$45
for three months When it's time to travel again, this intuitive language-learning subscription will be a must-have, offering 10,000 hours of content in 14 languages like Italian, Danish and Indonesian. | Ca.babbel-giftshop.com
Bedazzled shades
$192
Beyoncé served a ton of fierce fashion moments in her visual album Black is King—one of which included these embellished yellow sunnies. | Us.poppylissiman.com
Bluicer
$530
This blender-juicer hybrid is for non-committal types who want to switch between hearty smoothies and cleansing green juices. | Bedbathandbeyond.ca
Clay play kit
$33
Mini Michelangelos can create complex works of art with 24 different colours of super-soft, easy-to-mold clay. | Sproutworksconnection.com
Bamboo compost bin
$70
This biodegradable bamboo receptacle is as eco-friendly as the green waste that goes in it. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Gallery wall
$300
Mrkt Gallery sells bundled collections of complementary art pieces, lending any home office a curated, cultured vibe. | Mrktgallery.com
Cheese-shaped cheesecake
$7
Daan Go’s mini white chocolate lime passionfruit cheesecakes look like a sharp wodge of cheddar. | Daango.com
Portable lamp
$413
The design of Flos’s wireless Bellhop lamp was inspired by a candle, and it can hold its charge for up to 24 hours. | Lightformshop.com
Popstar coat
$99
Justin Bieber sported a similarly Cookie Monster–esque coat in Drake’s “Popstar” video. | Www2.hm.com
Robe jacket
$190
With a silhouette inspired by 1980s power suits, this ultra-soft French terry belted sweater blurs the line between workwear and loungewear. | Insoftfocus.com
Jamal Murray jersey
$110
After the Raptors were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, the stellar performance from 23-year-old Kitchener native and Denver guard Jamal Murray gave Canadian fans something to root for. | Store.nba.com
Local painting
$6,000
Your Zoom background could use an original oil painting from the Japanese-Canadian artist Keita Morimoto, who depicts everyday Toronto streetscapes with a Dutch Golden Age lens. | Metiviergallery.com
Neon kids' plates
$30
These plates, made from bamboo fibre, add some vibrancy to your kitchen table this winter—and will be perfect for picnics come spring. | Goodeeworld.com
Purple water
$27
for six It may look like a magical fairy elixir, but Lark’s herb and bluebell vine–infused sparkling spring water tastes more like an earthy cola. | Larkdff.com
Library puzzle
$50
This colourful 200-piece jigsaw shouts out every library location in Toronto (and $20 from each sale goes to the Toronto Public Library). | Page-panel.myshopify.com
Natural wine subscription
$243
per month Every month, Grape Witches will deliver a selection of their favourite chuggable reds, wild pet-nats and other funky bottles that you won’t find in the LCBO. | Grapewitches.com
Embroidered rainbow ornament
$17
Because your Christmas trees could use the extra sparkle this year. | Drakegeneralstore.ca
Wait-worthy ice cream
$12
These pints are only available on Thursdays, but the rich custardy taste and nostalgic flavour combinations (like Ontario apple pie and honeycomb cereal) are well worth the trouble. | Rurubaked.com
Acrylic earrings
$45
Designer Sama Rakk makes these kaleidoscopic earrings out of iridescent acrylic. | Oneofakind.balluun.com
Multipurpose scrunchie
$32
for two The Scruncheroo is made from microfibre material, doubling as a cleansing cloth for smudgy screens or lenses. | Scruncheroo.com
Sheepskin chair
$8,399
This reinvented 1944 design from Danish designer Philip Arctander is the perfect perch for cozying up in your living room all winter. | Average.is
Silky kimono
$395
This locally designed, butter-soft robe is divine on the skin—especially after an epic bubble bath. | Artofmarina.shop
Kids' balaclava
$115
Made with merino wool, these luxe Toronto-crafted balaclavas will keep little heads toasty—and are far less likely to get lost on the playground. | Skokico.ca
Pre-mixed negroni
$25
While Stanley Tucci’s quarantine negroni tutorial may have soothed the internet back in the spring, this phase of the pandemic requires more immediate relief. | Spiritofyork.com
Stone salad servers
$117
The resin in these hypnotic, hand-crafted utensils is made using waste materials from the American oil industry. | Holtrenfrew.com
Boozy seltzer
$5
A collaboration between wine shop Paradise Grapevine and cocktail bar Civil Liberties, this refreshing blend of pineapple distillate and naturally fermented Ontario riesling is the ideal way to make a homebound brunch feel festive. | Shop.paradisegrapevine.com
Bath caddy
$50
Those hour-long baths you've been taking will benefit from this handy ledge, with which soakers can sip a glass of pinot and read a good book while soothing sore muscles. | Ca.umbra.com
Wearable keyboard
$284
Worn on the fingers, this apparatus gives its wearer the superhuman ability to type characters onto any surface, which will then appear on your smart TV, laptop, smartphone or projector. | Amazon.ca
Weighted blanket
$199
These leaden comforters are supposed to improve sleep and reduce anxiety. If ever there was a year to finally see what all the hype was about, this is the one. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Motivational sticky notes
$7
Lonely WFHers will appreciate a daily dose of positive reinforcement. | Iheartscout.com
DNA kit
$300
AOR’s groundbreaking MyBlueprint is a DNA-based nutrition and lifestyle report that uses cutting-edge technology to identify your unique genetic variations. The information in the test provides 84 SNPs, 65 genes, 41 clinical endpoints and eight key health categories. | Myblueprintdna.ca
AOR
Digitally illustrated pet portrait
$50
and up Print Nest turns photos of your furry family and friends into beautifully bold, digitally illustrated portraits perfect for any pet parent’s home. | Printnest.ca
Print Nest Pets
Premium tequila
$99.95
There’s a good chance that at least one person on your list missed out on a tropical getaway this year. Give them a bottle of Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Platino and bring Mexico straight to them. With notes of honeydew melon, this sweet and spicy sip is the perfect way to ease into winter. Drink it on its own to let the flavours shine. | Lcbo.com
Jose Cuervo Reserva
Gold face massager
$70
For self-care maximalists, this tool features a vibrating 24-karat gold bar that purports to lift and tighten the skin. | Geebeauty.ca
Sourdough cookbook
$37
For those who missed out on the sourdough craze back in April, there’s still time to master the art of the crunchy-crusted, bubble-filled bread. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Down jumpsuit
$1,095
Luxton’s sleek down-filled onesie is an essential uniform for outdoor, Covid-safe winter socializing. | Luxtonwoman.com
Leopard booties
$595
These super-comfortable booties were designed by an osteopath who specializes in improving posture; her client list includes celebs like Jamie Foxx. | Drlizashoes.com
Rescue dog tote
$15
Joe Biden's German shepherd Major will be the first rescue dog to live at the White House, and fellow animal lovers can show their support for local adoption groups with these adorable totes from Save Our Scruff. | Saveourscruff.org
Family sweatsuit
$98
and up For extra-adorable family uniforms, Province of Canada makes minimalist sweatsuits stitched with “Mom,” “Dad” or “Kid." | Provinceofcanada.com
Apothecary kit
$98
3rd Ritual's aromatherapy kit comes with tubes of soothingly scented body lotion, cream and shower gel. | 3rdritual.com
Kindness tee
$28
and up When kids are masked up at school, this organic cotton shirt will convey friendliness from a six-foot distance. | Minimioche.com
Virtual dance class
$39
per month The Underground's online hip-hop, funk and jazz sessions offer all the fun of a regular dance class with none of the embarrassment. | Ondemand.theundergrounddance.com
Smart air fryer
$140
The kitchen gadget du jour is beloved for its ability to quickly crispify nearly every kind of food with no added oils. | Amazon.ca
Reassuring pandemic novel
$20
Montreal author Saleema Nawaz's quasi-apocalyptic tale follows a group of characters living through a plague, but its underlying stories of hope and connection are a surprisingly soothing balm. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Seacuterie
$47
Scout’s sustainably sourced family pack includes Atlantic lobster, Ontario trout, P.E.I. mussels and two flavours of albacore tuna. | Enjoyscout.ca
Carnivore cookbook
$31
Antler co-owner Michael Hunter released his cookbook this fall, which provides over 100 meaty, apocalypse-approved recipes for wannabe hunters, fishers and foragers. | Thehunterchef.com
Pizza subscription
$39
per order General Assembly will flash-freeze their signature pies and deliver stacks of Garden Smash, the Cheese Wizard and Domino Effect to your door every month. | Gapizza.com
Pampas grass
$12
This trendy dried flower arrangement will beautify your house well into the new year. | Pictusgoods.com
Reusable mask and holder
$15.50
and up CommUNITY's two-layer reusable masks are made of 100-per-cent cotton and have space for a filter (they sell washable filters too). The holder and organizers have easy-access pockets that keep them clean and ready to go. Perfect stocking stuffers! | Communitymasks.ca
CommUNITY Masks Inc.
Festive gift box
$15
and up For remote gifting, Penny Paper Co. will send a selection of delightfully kitschy holiday goodies—including Christmas crackers, vegan gingerbread and glittery ornaments—to the doors of faraway friends and relatives. | Pennypaperco.com
E-reader
$129.99
With its glare-free screen, Kobo Nia reads just like printed paper and holds up to 6,000 e-books. The latest device from Canadian digital reading company, Rakuten Kobo, comes with a battery life measured in weeks, not hours, and is the perfect device to check out the new all-you-can-read e-book subscription, Kobo Plus ($9.99 per month). | Ca.kobobooks.com
Kobo
Parisian-chic sweater
$385
This embellished sweater has a sweeping rhinestone and stone motif and floral scroll that follows the deep, round neckline, which delicately reveals the back. The batwing sleeves add a final stylish note. With multiple refined details, it's the uber-feminine sweater you want. Ba&sh, 118 Yorkville Ave., 416-968-9282 | ba-sh.com
Ba&sh
Snoop Dogg's wine
Bring Snoop Dogg home for the holidays. No, seriously. The entertainment icon has partnered with 19 Crimes on the winery’s first-ever California wine. Cali Red is 65 per cent petite syrah, 30 per cent zinfandel and five per cent merlot for 100 per cent deliciousness. Full and dense with strong fruit notes up front, the red blend is rounded out by darkly toasted oak and a slightly sweet finish. Available at the LCBO as of November 23. | 19crimes.com
19 Crimes