The Cannabis Lover’s Gift Guide 2020
Pressed hashish
48North's traditional pressed hashish is hand-crafted with pure kief sourced from its highest-quality flower. At its core, this simple, clean extract is slow, familiar and nostalgic, like your favourite vinyl records. Think of it as an analogue filter on a digital world. | OCS.ca
48North
Body oil
48North's Apothecanna Extra-Strength body oil provides maximum potency for targeted use. It's their most concentrated extra-strength product. | OCS.ca
48North
Gorgeous grinder
Striking the perfect balance between form and utility, and molded out of solid brass, the Liv grinder fits seamlessly into any home. It is designed to be displayed and showcased with pride. | Friendlystranger.com
48North
Moonlight shadow pax pod
This woodsy, outdoor-grown indica has hints of berry and sweet grapes. It creates a relaxing body high—ideal for an evening under the stars. | OCS.ca
48North
Extract vaporizer
Pax Era Pro, the newest premium extract vaporizer in the Pax family, includes on-demand draw, simple temperature changes with the insertion of your pod, and temperature controls for consistent sessions. This vaporizer comes loaded with technology that remembers your favourite temperature and dose settings, so you can enjoy each strain and flavour exactly how you like it | Ca.pax.com
Pax Labs
Cannabis storage kit
Think of Stori as a wine rack for your cannabis—it's a beautiful and child-resistant unit that helps you finally ditch those mason jars. | Yourstori.com
Stori
Sparkling cannabis tonics
House of Terpenes’ terpene-inspired sparkling cannabis tonics provides unique flavours to pair with your holiday meals. The bright and citrusy Limonene offers notes of lemon, tangerine and thyme, while Myrcene is earthier, with flavours of tarragon, orange peel, clove and cinnamon. | Trussbeverages.com
Truss
Lightly hopped cannabis beverages
Crisp and lightly hopped, with an easy-drinking taste. Available in Mollo 5 and Mollo 2.5, it's perfect for kicking back with your crew. | Trussbeverages.com
Truss
Bubbly cannabis beverages
Celebrate the little wins this holiday season with fruit-forward Dark Cherry and Blood Orange. | Trussbeverages.com
Truss
CBD sparkling water
Sicilian Lemon Sparkling Water from Veryvell is perfect for the self-care set. | Trussbeverages.com
Truss
Fancy bong
The classic Gatorade-bottle bong gets an elegant glass makeover from the Australian company Gatorbeug. (They also make bongs that resemble Vegemite jars and hot-sauce containers.) | Superetteshop.com
Calming tea
Green tea is relaxing enough on its own. Here, it's infused with rose, jasmine and CBD for optimal bliss. | Ca.tokyosmoke.com
Cannabis bath salts
These hyper-relaxing bath salts are infused with ylang-ylang, jasmine and patchouli oils, as well as equal parts CBD and THC for a blissed-out soak. | 48nrth.com
Bliss pen
Dosist's Bliss pen—a favourite among cannabis connoisseurs and new users alike—finally became available in Canada this year. It comes in formulations like “bliss,” “soothe” and “arouse,” and meticulously measures out each hit for a regulated high. | Dosist.ca
Porcelain pipe
When you're not smoking, this porcelain pipe from F8 will keep your burning patchouli sticks upright. | Ocs.ca
Festive beverage
This cannabis drink is infused with ginger and two-per-cent THC for a warming, holiday-friendly wine alternative. | Ca.tokyosmoke.com
Gather Frosty minty vape
Vanilla and mint aromas shine in the Gather Frosty Minty vape, which is perfect for a cozy winter day spent with friends and family. This convenient, smoke-free 510 cartridge vape is made with high-quality cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes. It also contains some CBD for a balanced and approachable experience. Solei's limited-edition Gather Frosty Mint 510 vape is available while supplies last. | Solei.ca
Solei