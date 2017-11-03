Inside Restoration Hardware’s new four-level gallery at Yorkdale, with a restaurant, a coffee bar and a rooftop patio

Restoration Hardware’s new home base is four floors and 70,000 square feet of pure home-decor envy. It offers so much more than Restoration’s other Toronto stores, in fact, that all other local outlets will be closing. As CEO Gary Friedman said at the opening, “You have to be willing to destroy your own reality to create tomorrow’s future.” So deep. Now, the shop is way more than a place to test out RH’s famous cloud sofas or ogle a $25,000 quartz crystal chandelier. An on-site team of expert designers is on hand to provide shoppers with aesthetic direction. After wandering through showrooms of swanky interior inspiration, shoppers can grab an espresso to enjoy on the olive tree-packed rooftop patio, or snack on smoked salmon canapés at the fancy courtyard café from Chicago restaurateur Brendan Sodikoff.

The ivy-covered restaurant is the second RH eatery. The other is in Chicago:





It serves up things like lobster rolls, arugula salad and truffled grilled cheese, under heritage olive trees, 19th-century Rococo crystal chandeliers and a 140-foot-wide skylight:





Also on the main floor, which has 24-foot ceilings: a limestone bar that serves espresso-based beverages, cold-pressed juice from Village Juicery and house-made doughnuts:





The floating staircase spans all four floors, with 23 crystal helix chandeliers hanging overhead:

I have never seen anything more beautiful than Restoration Hardware 😩 I want everything A post shared by Will (@awilltoknow) on Oct 25, 2017 at 5:12am PDT





Shoppers can snap selfies in a collection of antique mirrors that follow the stairs:

Mirror mirror on the wall.. (missing you @thomascl24 ) #ladiesthatlunch #RHToronto #restorationhardware #homedecor #interiordecor @yorkdalestyle A post shared by Chareen Parsons (@cherryparsnips) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT





The second floor is home to a 5,000-square-foot Design Atelier, with four giant tables serving as workspaces for customers, designers and architects:





On the third floor is the brand’s minimalist RH Modern collection, which features items like this fuzzy recliner:

Where you'll find us on a Sunday morning. 📷 @emmahannaford #RestorationHardware #CentreOfStyle #YorkdaleStyle #RHToronto A post shared by Yorkdale Style (@yorkdalestyle) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:00am PDT





Here’s one of the brand’s supremely comfortable sectional cloud sofas, evidently best paired with a bowl of moss:





The rooftop is actually called the “conservatory and park”—for obvious reasons. It’s got towering banana palm trees, olive trees, sparkling chandeliers and stone fountains:





There’s also a rooftop deck, with a view of downtown, filled with Himalayan birch trees and the brand’s patio furniture: