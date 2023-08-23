Style

Great Spaces: This busy couple reconnected by building a shared home office

Great Spaces: This busy couple reconnected by building a shared home office

“Now, we’re reminded daily of how lucky we are to still like each other”

By | Photography By Derek Shapton |  

By | Photography By Derek Shapton |  

This busy couple reconnected by building a shared home office

Who: Daniel Fagen, the president of Impact Marketing, and Natalie Fagen, the director at a not-for-profit
Where: Near Wilson Heights and Wilson Avenue

When the world shut down in 2020, Natalie and Daniel Fagen and their two sons were living in a condo downtown while they waited for their new house to be built. Between supervising Zoom schooling and renovating a home, they were also working demanding jobs—Daniel in marketing and Natalie at a not-for-profit. The couple moved into their new house in March of 2022, but they were still leading hectic lives. “We were running out of the house in the morning to get to work,” Natalie says. “We didn’t feel connected.”

Related: Inside a Leslieville painter’s Berlin-inspired studio

Decord inside Daniel Fagen and Natalie Fagen's home office

Something had to give. Daniel quit his job and started his own company, Impact Marketing, which sells promotional materials. But what really changed their relationship was building a shared office space. Now, they’re more intentional about spending time together.

Related: This Burlington couple built the ultimate home office

“We’re reminded daily of how lucky we are to still like each other,” Natalie says, “and of the fact that work isn’t everything.” On the two days a week when Natalie works from home, they have coffee and lunch together. “And I get to see her beautiful face from across the desk,” says Daniel.

This couple reconnected by building a shared home office
The two bucket chairs are from Crate and Barrel. “They’re comfortable and good on our backs,” Daniel says. The concrete desk, also from Crate and Barrel, is an old kitchen table

 

This old Rocky poster is from Natalie’s dad’s art collection. He gave it to Daniel when the couple got married.
This old Rocky poster is from Natalie’s dad’s art collection. He gave it to Daniel when the couple got married

 

Daniel loves sour keys, so Natalie gave him this colourful Erin Rothstein print as an anniversary gift
Daniel loves sour keys, so Natalie gave him this colourful Erin Rothstein print as an anniversary gift

 

The couple’s sons painted these pieces—one did the peace sign and the other did the heart. “They’re huge,” says Daniel. “You can see them from the street, and people always comment on them”
The couple’s sons painted these pieces—one did the peace sign and the other did the heart. “They’re huge,” says Daniel. “You can see them from the street, and people always comment on them”

Topics: Great Spaces Office Great Spaces

 

Big Stories

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok&#8217;s reigning influencer
Deep Dives

The fabulous, terrifying, chaotic life of Josh Richards, TikTok’s reigning influencer

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto&#8217;s public transit disaster
Deep Dives

Who broke the TTC? Inside Toronto’s public transit disaster

&#8220;At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming&#8221;
Deep Dives

“At 31, I discovered that my parents had been keeping a shocking secret—and the surprises just kept coming”

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt
Deep Dives

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate
Deep Dives

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos