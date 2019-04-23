The current obsessions of Mjölk’s husband-and-wife team

John Baker and Juli Daoust first opened their beloved homewares and furniture shop in the Junction a decade ago. Their mercantile philosophy is to only sell items they would happily bring into their own home. As a result, Mjölk stocks wildly contrasting pieces—from antique Korean moon jar vases to ultra-modern candy-coloured Swedish pendant lamps. The expertly curated mix makes stopping in feel as much like visiting an art gallery as a decor store, with the possibility of snagging something as cozy as it is beautiful.

Stuff They Love

Tetsuya Ozawa’s handmade ceramics feature earthy textures and ancient-seeming surfaces

The Little Petra sheepskin chair came out in 1938, but its snuggly upholstery and clean lines are timeless

Hummelo by Piet Oudolf, the legendary Dutch landscape designer, is a lavishly produced book full of stealable ideas for creating a garden paradise

The architect Luis Barragán creates minimalist spaces with a nod to the Mexican design tradition of bold, bright colours

Sean Stewart’s pigment drawings are abstract but alive with a strong sense of movement