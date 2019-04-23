The Cofo Design co-founders’ current obsessions

The Cofo Design co-founders’ current obsessions

Randy Simmen has been honing his industrial design chops since he began working for his family’s manufacturing business at 16. Desmond Chan spent a decade as creative director of a luxury outerwear firm. Long-time friends, they founded Cofo on their shared interest in the process of making well-crafted products. To that end, Cofo is an incubator and manufacturer—Simmen and Chan collaborate with up-and-coming creative types to make their designs into real, tangible products. The inaugural project, the Roque chair, designed by Trish Roque, went on to win a German Design Award. Not bad for their debut production.

Stuff They Love

The Soma Shelf, designed by Humber grad Olivia Sementsova, was inspired by her cat’s love of hidden cubbies. Cofo produces it with an optional litter box

The wide-angle Moment Anamorphic Lens can be attached to any iPhone to create stylish, cinematic shots

The almond milk lattes at Jimmy’s Coffee have been integral to getting Cofo off the ground

The Cinch stool, another Cofo production, is statement making but highly functional. Designer Lucas Stanois was inspired by the textures and shapes of stone tools from the Paleolithic era