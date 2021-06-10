The best camping gear for your next overnight adventure
Camping is going to be huge this summer, whether that means backcountry hiking, glamping or simply setting up a tent in the backyard. Here’s the best gear to pack.
A projector set
Packard bell home theater projector and screen, $130
Packard’s projector casts an image up to nearly four metres away. It includes built-in speakers and comes with a portable screen, HDMI cable, remote and power adapter.
A set of ambient string lights
BioLite sightlight string lights, $25
This USB-powered light system features four dimmable 150-lumen LED lights on a three-metre cord. It’s also equipped with a daisy-chain output, should you want to connect another set.
A spacious (and planet-friendly) tent
The North Face eco trail two-person tent, $350
The North Face’s easy-to-assemble two-person tent is made with recycled polyester and features mesh wall panels for maximum ventilation.
A high-capacity cooler
Yeti tundra haul hard cooler, $530
Yeti’s insulated, roomy cooler can hold up to 55 pounds of ice and has puncture-resistant wheels for hassle-free transportation.
A comfy hammock
Eno doublenest hammock print, $100
Made with durable and quick-drying nylon taffeta, this hammock is wide enough to hold two. Plus, it can easily be folded away into a tote bag or backpack.
A multi-functional coffee system
Snow Peak silver field coffee master system 760 ml, $245
The Japanese brand Snow Peak makes a versatile stainless steel coffee set that can be used as either a percolator or a pour-over system.
A water-resistant blanket
Patagonia macro puff quilt, $315
This nylon-ripstop quilt is stuffed with PlumaFill—a synthetic insulated material that mimics down—and coated with a durable water-repellent finish that keeps the blanket warm, even when wet.
A reliable cooktop stove
Coleman PerfectFlow two-burner stove, $110
Coleman’s two-burner stove features a pressure-control technology to ensure a steady heat supply. It’s also fitted with wind-blocking side panels so your flames don’t dwindle mid-fry.
A packable sleeping pad
NEMO equipment astro long wide sleeping pad, $130
This sleeping pad is about the size of a standard Nalgene bottle when packed away, but measures 1.93 metres long when inflated. Bonus: it’s also super-soft and incredibly quiet.
A mosquito repeller
Mosquitos can drain the fun out of any camping excursion. This USB-rechargable UV LED lamp keeps them at bay, whether hung inside a tent or hooked onto a backpack.