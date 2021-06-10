The best camping gear for your next overnight adventure

Camping is going to be huge this summer, whether that means backcountry hiking, glamping or simply setting up a tent in the backyard. Here’s the best gear to pack.

A projector set

Packard bell home theater projector and screen, $130

Packard’s projector casts an image up to nearly four metres away. It includes built-in speakers and comes with a portable screen, HDMI cable, remote and power adapter.

A set of ambient string lights

BioLite sightlight string lights, $25

This USB-powered light system features four dimmable 150-lumen LED lights on a three-metre cord. It’s also equipped with a daisy-chain output, should you want to connect another set.

A spacious (and planet-friendly) tent

The North Face eco trail two-person tent, $350

The North Face’s easy-to-assemble two-person tent is made with recycled polyester and features mesh wall panels for maximum ventilation.

A high-capacity cooler

Yeti tundra haul hard cooler, $530

Yeti’s insulated, roomy cooler can hold up to 55 pounds of ice and has puncture-resistant wheels for hassle-free transportation.

A comfy hammock

Eno doublenest hammock print, $100

Made with durable and quick-drying nylon taffeta, this hammock is wide enough to hold two. Plus, it can easily be folded away into a tote bag or backpack.

A multi-functional coffee system

Snow Peak silver field coffee master system 760 ml, $245

The Japanese brand Snow Peak makes a versatile stainless steel coffee set that can be used as either a percolator or a pour-over system.

A water-resistant blanket

Patagonia macro puff quilt, $315

This nylon-ripstop quilt is stuffed with PlumaFill—a synthetic insulated material that mimics down—and coated with a durable water-repellent finish that keeps the blanket warm, even when wet.

A reliable cooktop stove

Coleman PerfectFlow two-burner stove, $110

Coleman’s two-burner stove features a pressure-control technology to ensure a steady heat supply. It’s also fitted with wind-blocking side panels so your flames don’t dwindle mid-fry.

A packable sleeping pad

NEMO equipment astro long wide sleeping pad, $130

This sleeping pad is about the size of a standard Nalgene bottle when packed away, but measures 1.93 metres long when inflated. Bonus: it’s also super-soft and incredibly quiet.

A mosquito repeller

Sail anti-mosquito bulb, $30

Mosquitos can drain the fun out of any camping excursion. This USB-rechargable UV LED lamp keeps them at bay, whether hung inside a tent or hooked onto a backpack.