The Chase: How this ER nurse scored a $750,000 three-bedroom in north Georgetown

Newly separated and priced out of Mississauga and Brampton, Tammy Teeter found a new lease on life

The buyer: Tammy Teeter, 48, an emergency room nurse, and her two kids, Brandon and Rhyan

The story: In September of 2022, after separating from her husband of 24 years, Tammy Teeter was living with her two adult kids in a two-bedroom apartment in Etobicoke. It was a temporary arrangement: the kids needed their own rooms, and she planned to get back into the market once she and her ex sold the south Georgetown home that they had shared. She wanted three bedrooms and two bathrooms, all within a 30-minute drive of her hospital. When the family home sold for $1.35 million, Tammy set a budget of $830,000 and started her search.

Option 1: Glen Erin Drive, near Britannia and Winston Churchill

Listed at: $750,000

Sold for: $880,000

In March, Tammy started looking at townhouses in Mississauga and Brampton, figuring that a fresh start outside of Georgetown was the way to go. She visited this three-bedroom spot in Vista Heights that was only a 10-minute drive from her work. On the downside, the kitchen was dated, the family room was small and the backyard wasn’t fenced in, making it feel exposed to the neighbours. She put in an offer at $799,000, factoring in the $330 monthly maintenance fees. It sold for $880,000. “In retrospect, I’m glad I didn’t land this home,” says Tammy. “It was overpriced.”

Option 2: Dominion Gardens Drive, near Maple and Guelph Street

Listed at: $789,000

Sold for: $845,500

After striking out a few times, Tammy considered moving back to Georgetown. So, later that month, she viewed this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-­bathroom townhouse in the centre of the city. But the main floor felt small, and there was no room for a dining table in the kitchen, which would mean eating meals and hosting guests at a breakfast bar. Still, Tammy liked that the place was recently renovated. Plus, it had a finished basement that could be used as a rec room or a fourth bedroom. She put in an offer at the very top of her budget but was outbid by $15,500.

The buy: Seed House Lane, near Maple and Mountainview

Listed at: $785,000

Sold for: $755,000

Tammy visited this townhouse on her daughter’s recommendation. She loved the large windows, which let in tons of natural light. The kitchen had space for an eight-person table. There was a powder room on the main floor plus three bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor. And the backyard was fenced in. Tammy figured she’d spend about $30,000 replacing the dated carpeting and appliances, so she submitted an offer of $735,000. The parties settled on $755,000, and Tammy is happy with her choice. “It works well for where I am in my life,” she says. “I may just retire here.”