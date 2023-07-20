These Toronto real estate listings are perfect for aspiring Barbie Dreamhouse owners

We asked realtors how much Barbie’s homes would cost in Toronto today—and scoured the market for comparable properties

Barbie is everywhere. Thanks to the hyperactive PR machine of Greta Gerwig’s new movie (talk about Kenergy), she’s inspired Barbified suitcases, pool floaties, rollerblades, hairdriers, rugs, Nike sneakers, Crocs and more. She also has a growing real estate portfolio, which now includes an IRL mansion in Malibu. Since Barbie’s birth, in 1959, she’s lived in over 20 iconic Dreamhouses, all awash in her signature pink. But, while Barbieland may have an abundance of luxury homes up for grabs, in Toronto’s red-hot real estate market, dreams come at a cost. So we asked three real estate agents to estimate how much ten of Barbie’s properties would go for if they were being listed in Toronto neighbourhoods today.

1962 Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: Over the decades, Barbie’s tastes have skewed toward luxury, but in 1962 she didn’t even own a hot plate (not that she has much of a reputation as a foodie). This studio barely fits a single bed and a microscopic living room, but it’s jam-packed with trendy decor.

Price of the toy: $400 on eBay

Theoretical neighbourhood: Liberty Village/Fort York

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: Between $425,000 and $450,000. “The tile is a little bit dated, and I don’t know if the yellow walls will be for everyone,” says Kylie Walters, a realtor with the Richards Group. “However, we do have a lot of artistic personalities in Liberty Village who might appreciate that kind of vintage. Still, I’d say it would list for slightly below average.”

Comparable real-life property: This small studio on King Street West is listed for $499,000.

1979 Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: By 1979, Barbie had ditched cardboard in favour of her plastic-is-fantastic era. She did keep her single bed—despite the fact that Ken was created in 1961. (Sorry, Ryan Gosling.) Who has time for a live-in partner when they’re balancing careers as an astronaut, a surgeon and an Olympic gold medallist? Her multiple income streams afforded her a small A-frame property with skylights and a Juliet balcony.

Price of the toy: $327 on eBay

Theoretical neighbourhood: Little Italy

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $1 million. “Detached homes are very rare in Little Italy—only six have sold this year, for an average of over $3 million,” says Miranda Caldwell of Core Assets Real Estate. “People want that separation, and Barbie is aspirational in that sense. But, because it’s a one-bedroom, it would go for significantly below that median.”

Comparable real-life property: This two-bedroom, one-bath home on Euclid Avenue is listed for $898,000.

1984 Barbie Dream Cottage

The house: At the intersection of Barbie-core and cottage-core, we find Barbie’s Dream Cottage, complete with a rooftop deck and a barbecue. It may be sans guest room, but sometimes a doll’s got to ditch Skipper and Scooter and invest in some me time.

Price of the toy: $276 on eBay

Theoretical neighbourhood: Muskoka

Estimated cost if listed in cottage country: $1.5 million. “I’m assuming a good interior condition, probably a waterfront property,” says Caldwell. “It’s small, but it’s got a kitschy, well-designed look, which gets people emotionally invested.” Plus its Instagrammable, making it a good option for an Airbnb.

Comparable real-life property: This three-bedroom cottage on Lake Muskoka is listed for $1,795,900.

2008 Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: Once Barbie became both a former presidential candidate and a bona fide fashion icon (regularly styled by the likes of Oscar de la Renta), her homes naturally became more opulent. This three-storey property features a spiral staircase, a third-floor listening room and a built-in washer and drier.

Price of the toy: $290 on eBay

Theoretical neighbourhood: Parkdale

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $1.45 million. “A similar property sold in May for about that price,” says Susan Gucci of Susan Gucci Realty. “The spiral staircase is unique for the area, which would add value for sure. It’s also got nice Parkdale touches like the double-door entry and the big, airy windows.”

Comparable real-life property: This three-storey house on King West features old-school touches and is listed for $1,698,000.

2009 Barbie Dream Townhouse

The house: Barbie’s first non-detached property doubles down on her signature colour and is packed with luxury features, including a third-floor hot tub and an ornate elevator—much easier on the permanently heeled foot than stairs.

Price of the toy: Reportedly between $296 and $594

Theoretical neighbourhood: Leslieville

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $1.3 million. “This would be above average for Leslieville, partially because elevators are so rare in this neck of the woods,” says Walters. “It adds somewhere around $45,000 in value. Plus the rooftop hot tub is pretty awesome.”

Comparable real-life property: This two-bedroom townhouse on Alton Avenue is listed for $1,149,000.

2011 Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse

The house: Barbie is, at her core, a California girl, so it was only a matter of time before she added a coastal home to her portfolio. The 2011 Dreamhouse features a stunning ocean view and a small rooftop deck—perfect for looking at the stars and dreaming up another couple decades worth of world domination.

Price of the toy: Reportedly between $275 and $300

Theoretical neighbourhood: The Beaches

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $2.2 million. “I’d assume that Barbie’s house would be right near the actual beach on Woodbine, with a view of the lake,” says Caldwell. “So I’d say north of $2 million, even though it’s only a one-bedroom.”

Comparable real-life property: This colourful property on Woodbine Avenue is listed for $1,649,000.

2013 Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: In Barbieland, anything goes, so it makes perfect sense to put an elevator directly in the middle of your home and use your third bedroom as a walk-in closet. Barbie’s three-storey 2013 property also features a built-in fireplace and multiple small balconies.

Price of the toy: $220 on eBay

Theoretical neighbourhood: Rosedale

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $3 million. “Rosedale is a prestigious neighbourhood, and finding a three-storey home is rare in that area,” says Gucci. “The average price is $3.75 million, but in this case you’d probably take a bit of a hit because the elevator divides up the space.”

Comparable real-life property: This three-bedroom home on Edgewood Crescent is listed for $2,099,999.

2016 Hello Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: Introducing Barbie’s first smart home. The elevator and front door are voice-operated and so are the stairs, which turn into a slide. Plus, it’s got a small home office and a cozy reading nook.

Price of the toy: $395 at Walmart

Theoretical neighbourhood: The Annex

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $1.7 million. “You would need someone who’s not your normal buyer and is interested in unconventional features,” says Gucci. One of Toronto’s many tech entrepreneurs might bite. “On the other hand, everyone wants a home office these days.”

Comparable real-life property: This three-plus-one bedroom on Walmer Road features modern finishings and is listed for $2,590,000.

2020 Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: Ah yes, the slide that goes directly into the pool—Margot Robbie’s favourite. This three-storey dream home also features an outdoor elevator and a parking garage for Barbie’s scooter.

Price of the toy: $298 on Amazon

Theoretical neighbourhood: Kensington Market

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $3 million. “A detached three-storey home is hard to come by in Kensington,” says Walters. “Never mind homes with elevators and slides. Plus the feature that is most exciting for Toronto homeowners is parking. So it would definitely go for higher than the average property.”

Comparable real-life property: This three-storey townhouse on Oxford Street is listed for $1,799,000.

2021 Barbie Dreamhouse

The house: In her 60-plus years as a real estate investor, Barbie has developed some clear preferences. This house has all her hallmarks: the elevator (now wheelchair accessible), the slide, the ocean view and, obviously, pink everything. It also includes a pool that can migrate from the deck to the front yard and an open-concept third floor that’s being used as a party space. Let’s go, Barbie.

Price of the toy: $289 on mattel.com

Theoretical neighbourhood: Cabbagetown

Estimated cost if listed in Toronto: $1.8 million. “I’d put this below the average price because it’s small for the area,” says Caldwell. “A pool is a rare feature, which can be a bonus for some buyers. But it can also be a liability for families, and you have to stay on top of maintaining it, which gets expensive.”

Comparable real-life property: This 2.5-storey property on Laurier Avenue is listed for $1,929,000.