Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $5 million for an Etobicoke beach house with a Malibu-like view

Surreal Estate: $5 million for an Etobicoke beach house with a Malibu-like view

What 4,000-square-foot suburban bungalow would be complete without five bedrooms, two kitchens, two decks and a closet you could live in?

By | Photography By Taylor Nullmeyer |  

By | Photography By Taylor Nullmeyer |  

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: open concept

Neighbourhood: New Toronto
Price: $4,999,999
Size: 4,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 4+1
Bathrooms: 4
Parking spots: 6
Agent: Dave Dubbin, Dave Dubbin and Associates
Previously sold for: $2,200,000 in 2018

The place

A Malibu-style lakeside home on the southern fringe of Etobicoke, which until recently was being rented as one of the most popular Airbnbs in Ontario, according to realtor Dave Dubbin. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of greenery and six parking spots. The house is a short walk from Prince of Wales Park and the Martin Goodman Trail, with easy access to the Gardiner, the Queen streetcar and several bus routes.

The history

In 2018, a Toronto couple bought this once-unassuming post-war bungalow on Lake Shore Drive. At the time, it needed a makeover, so they spent the next three years transforming the place into a stunning residence. Upgrades included a two-storey addition with 12-foot ceilings and a 300-square-foot beach deck with a stone walkout to Lake Ontario. Then, this past winter, they modernized the original bungalow with oak floors, pot lights and a California colour palette. In total, their renovation cost just over $1 million.

Related: $1.2 million for a Brantford century home once owned by the Conklin carnival clan

The tour

The understated white-brick façade hides luxurious amenities within.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: front door

In the foyer: ceramic tiles, window walls and a handsome oak staircase.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: foyer

A quick detour upstairs reveals slanted windows rising 12 feet above the landing, which illuminate the entire front of the house.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: skylight

Toronto firm BlackLAB Architects oversaw the design, reimagining the property as an urban beach house with wall-to-wall windows and top-notch gadgets.

The kitchen comes with a five-burner gas stove, KitchenAid appliances and rows of hidden lighting, but it’s the massive 15-foot island that steals the show.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: kitchen

Huge windows rise above the dining table and serve up panoramic views with every meal.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: lake view

The owners left the living room’s skeleton untouched but tweaked the space with new flooring, lighting and designer pieces.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: living room

They also preserved the bungalow’s original kitchen, which now operates as a mess hall lined with stainless steel.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: original kitchen

Down in the basement, there’s a living room, a bedroom and a gas fireplace.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: basement

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a copper tub, which faces west.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: main bedroom

Here’s the main suite’s monster walk-in closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: walk-in closet

The upstairs deck, with glass railings, was designed for watching sunsets as well as letting in more light.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: deck

Another of the five bedrooms—a surfer’s paradise.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: bedroom

The home’s crowning feature is the backyard, sprawling and lush with its own private beach.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: backyard

The back deck measures about 300 square feet—ample room for birthday parties or casual summer hangouts.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: patio

The path stretches out 25 feet when the water level lowers in the summertime.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, Etobicoke Beach House: path

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected].  

Topics: Etobicoke new toronto Real Estate Surreal Estate Toronto

 

Big Stories

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt
Deep Dives

Promised Land: Inside the debate raging around the Greenbelt

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate
Deep Dives

Meet the most charming fraudster in GTA real estate

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos

These are Toronto&#8217;s best new restaurants in 2023
Food & Drink

These are Toronto’s best new restaurants in 2023

This man&#8217;s gun ended up in the hands of a murderer
Deep Dives

This man’s gun ended up in the hands of a murderer

Future City: An optimist’s guide to the green, affordable, Jetsonesque near-future of Toronto real estate
Real Estate

Future City: An optimist’s guide to the green, affordable, Jetsonesque near-future of Toronto real estate