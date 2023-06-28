Surreal Estate: $5 million for an Etobicoke beach house with a Malibu-like view

What 4,000-square-foot suburban bungalow would be complete without five bedrooms, two kitchens, two decks and a closet you could live in?

Neighbourhood: New Toronto

Price: $4,999,999

Size: 4,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking spots: 6

Agent: Dave Dubbin, Dave Dubbin and Associates

Previously sold for: $2,200,000 in 2018

The place

A Malibu-style lakeside home on the southern fringe of Etobicoke, which until recently was being rented as one of the most popular Airbnbs in Ontario, according to realtor Dave Dubbin. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, plenty of greenery and six parking spots. The house is a short walk from Prince of Wales Park and the Martin Goodman Trail, with easy access to the Gardiner, the Queen streetcar and several bus routes.

The history

In 2018, a Toronto couple bought this once-unassuming post-war bungalow on Lake Shore Drive. At the time, it needed a makeover, so they spent the next three years transforming the place into a stunning residence. Upgrades included a two-storey addition with 12-foot ceilings and a 300-square-foot beach deck with a stone walkout to Lake Ontario. Then, this past winter, they modernized the original bungalow with oak floors, pot lights and a California colour palette. In total, their renovation cost just over $1 million.

The tour

The understated white-brick façade hides luxurious amenities within.

In the foyer: ceramic tiles, window walls and a handsome oak staircase.

A quick detour upstairs reveals slanted windows rising 12 feet above the landing, which illuminate the entire front of the house.

Toronto firm BlackLAB Architects oversaw the design, reimagining the property as an urban beach house with wall-to-wall windows and top-notch gadgets.

The kitchen comes with a five-burner gas stove, KitchenAid appliances and rows of hidden lighting, but it’s the massive 15-foot island that steals the show.

Huge windows rise above the dining table and serve up panoramic views with every meal.

The owners left the living room’s skeleton untouched but tweaked the space with new flooring, lighting and designer pieces.

They also preserved the bungalow’s original kitchen, which now operates as a mess hall lined with stainless steel.

Down in the basement, there’s a living room, a bedroom and a gas fireplace.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a copper tub, which faces west.

Here’s the main suite’s monster walk-in closet.

The upstairs deck, with glass railings, was designed for watching sunsets as well as letting in more light.

Another of the five bedrooms—a surfer’s paradise.

The home’s crowning feature is the backyard, sprawling and lush with its own private beach.

The back deck measures about 300 square feet—ample room for birthday parties or casual summer hangouts.

The path stretches out 25 feet when the water level lowers in the summertime.

