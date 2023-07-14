Surreal Estate: $3.5 million for a Niagara-on-the-Lake farmhouse sitting on a staggering 28-acre vineyard

What rural dwelling would be complete without 18-foot ceilings, a billiards room, a walnut grove, and its own Gamay, Riesling and Cab Sauv grapevines?

Neighbourhood: Niagara-on-the-Lake

Price: $3,499,000

Size: 2,619 square feet on a 28.5-acre vineyard

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Agents: Kristyna Mracek, We Are Home Real Estate Group

Staging: Renee Elliot, Re: Creative

Photos: Matt Vardy, Vardy Media

The place

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,600-square-foot Niagara-on-the-Lake countryside home with a walnut grove and a jaw-dropping vineyard for a backyard. This property supplies the region’s top wineries: farmers grow and sell the grapes, resulting in a steady flow of passive income for owners.

The history

A family bought this home in 1972 and kept it for 50 years. In the early ’90s, the parents handed it down to their son, who renovated it with his wife and two children in 2007. They rebuilt it up from the foundation, adding hardwood flooring and maple staircases as well as raising the ceilings to a lofty 18 feet. Now, the family wants to downsize and is putting the house on the market—as both a serene getaway and an investment opportunity.

The tour

The home’s brick-and-vinyl façade overlooks the charming front yard.

Eighteen-foot ceilings make for quite the first impression.

The foyers leads to the great room, with oak flooring and a double-sided gas fireplace made of salvaged wood from a barn.

Here’s a reverse view of the grand room, brightened by its wall of windows.

The kitchen completes the open-concept space. It comes with custom cabinets, marble counters, a four-seat island and a double-door stainless steel fridge.

Tall windows surround the dining area and flood it with natural light.

This pantry lives behind the kitchen and has floor-to-ceiling cabinets and ceramic tiles.

This office down the hall is a nice hideaway.

Also on the first floor: the main bedroom, which shares the double-sided fireplace.

The first-floor bathroom is equipped with an elevated tub, a glass shower and stone all over.

The other bedrooms are on the second floor. Here’s one with pecan flooring and a view of the vineyard.

This quirky hexagonal bedroom is 25 feet long.

Down the stairs is a 1,700-square-foot basement with rough-ins for an additional bedroom, a five-piece bathroom and a second living area.

The basement also has private access via the garage, so owners have the option to rent or convert it into a nanny suite.

Here’s the stone deck, with a gas grill and arguably the best view in the region.

The backyard has three acres of Riesling grapevines, six of Cabernet Sauvignon, four of Gamay, four of Vidal and seven of Dornfelder.

Finally, an aerial view of the sprawling property: grapes as far as the eye can see.

