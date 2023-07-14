Real Estate

Surreal Estate: $3.5 million for a Niagara-on-the-Lake farmhouse sitting on a staggering 28-acre vineyard

Surreal Estate: $3.5 million for a Niagara-on-the-Lake farmhouse sitting on a staggering 28-acre vineyard

What rural dwelling would be complete without 18-foot ceilings, a billiards room, a walnut grove, and its own Gamay, Riesling and Cab Sauv grapevines?

By | Photography By Matt Vardy, Vardy Media |  

By | Photography By Matt Vardy, Vardy Media |  

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: facade

Neighbourhood: Niagara-on-the-Lake
Price: $3,499,000
Size: 2,619 square feet on a 28.5-acre vineyard
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Agents: Kristyna Mracek, We Are Home Real Estate Group
Staging: Renee Elliot, Re: Creative
Photos: Matt Vardy, Vardy Media

The place

A four-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,600-square-foot Niagara-on-the-Lake countryside home with a walnut grove and a jaw-dropping vineyard for a backyard. This property supplies the region’s top wineries: farmers grow and sell the grapes, resulting in a steady flow of passive income for owners.

The history

A family bought this home in 1972 and kept it for 50 years. In the early ’90s, the parents handed it down to their son, who renovated it with his wife and two children in 2007. They rebuilt it up from the foundation, adding hardwood flooring and maple staircases as well as raising the ceilings to a lofty 18 feet. Now, the family wants to downsize and is putting the house on the market—as both a serene getaway and an investment opportunity.

Related: $1.2 million for a Brantford century home once owned by the Conklin carnival clan

The tour

The home’s brick-and-vinyl façade overlooks the charming front yard.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: exterior

Eighteen-foot ceilings make for quite the first impression.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: foyer

The foyers leads to the great room, with oak flooring and a double-sided gas fireplace made of salvaged wood from a barn.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: open concept

Here’s a reverse view of the grand room, brightened by its wall of windows.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: living area

The kitchen completes the open-concept space. It comes with custom cabinets, marble counters, a four-seat island and a double-door stainless steel fridge.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: kitchen

Tall windows surround the dining area and flood it with natural light.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: dining area

This pantry lives behind the kitchen and has floor-to-ceiling cabinets and ceramic tiles.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: pantry

This office down the hall is a nice hideaway.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: office

Also on the first floor: the main bedroom, which shares the double-sided fireplace.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: main bedroom

The first-floor bathroom is equipped with an elevated tub, a glass shower and stone all over.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: bathroom

The other bedrooms are on the second floor. Here’s one with pecan flooring and a view of the vineyard.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: second bedroom

This quirky hexagonal bedroom is 25 feet long.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: kid's bedroom

Down the stairs is a 1,700-square-foot basement with rough-ins for an additional bedroom, a five-piece bathroom and a second living area.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: billiards

The basement also has private access via the garage, so owners have the option to rent or convert it into a nanny suite.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: basement bedroom

Here’s the stone deck, with a gas grill and arguably the best view in the region.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: back patio

The backyard has three acres of Riesling grapevines, six of Cabernet Sauvignon, four of Gamay, four of Vidal and seven of Dornfelder.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: fields

Finally, an aerial view of the sprawling property: grapes as far as the eye can see.

Toronto, Real Estate, Surreal Estate, NOTL Farmhouse: aerial view

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected]

Topics: Niagara-on-the-Lake NOTL Real Estate Surreal Estate Toronto

 

The Latest

Kiss and Tell: “My date wanted me to try cocaine and told me how to dress”
City

Kiss and Tell: “My date wanted me to try cocaine and told me how to dress”

Urbs vs. Burbs: Six families defend their visions of the ideal life in and around the GTA
Real Estate

Urbs vs. Burbs: Six families defend their visions of the ideal life in and around the GTA

Urbs vs. Burbs: &#8220;We can entertain our entire family, and no one complains about parking&#8221;
Real Estate

Urbs vs. Burbs: “We can entertain our entire family, and no one complains about parking”

&#8220;In Mexico we offer an al pastor pizza&#8221;: A Q&#038;A with Pizza Pizza CEO Paul Goddard about global expansion and the new mosquito-repelling pies
Food & Drink

“In Mexico we offer an al pastor pizza”: A Q&A with Pizza Pizza CEO Paul Goddard about global expansion and the new mosquito-repelling pies

“Not everyone can pay millions for lakefront property”: This man’s floating home is at the centre of a cottage country feud
City

“Not everyone can pay millions for lakefront property”: This man’s floating home is at the centre of a cottage country feud

Cottage of the Week: $4.3 million for a Muskoka estate with enough hardwood to make Hogwarts jealous
Real Estate

Cottage of the Week: $4.3 million for a Muskoka estate with enough hardwood to make Hogwarts jealous