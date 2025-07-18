$2.5 million for a Rosedale Tudor with a staircase made of curved glass

Neighbourhood: Rosedale Price: $2,495,000 Size: 2,000 square feet Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 3 Parking spot: 1

Real estate agent: Gillian Oxley, Royal Lepage Oxley Real Estate

The Place

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom Tudor-style revival standing over Rosedale’s eastern edge. Part of a larger townhome complex, this property comes equipped with a dramatic glass staircase, two-storey windows and a main suite occupying an entire floor. Residents are within walking distance of a half dozen green spaces—including Craigleigh Gardens and Evergreen Brick Works—as well as Sherbourne station. And motorists are a short drive from both Davenport and the DVP.

The History

This place is one of five unique homes within a former mansion originally built in 1910. The current owner purchased it in 2020 and added a Valcucine kitchen, a wet bar, a heated driveway and radiant flooring throughout.

The Tour

The façade is the side entrance of the former mansion.

A lion’s head knocker (and a security system) greets guests.

The foyer comes with porcelain tile floors.

Turn around to take in the two-storey atrium, with a dining room and kitchen.

Note the two-storey windows.

This is the dining area, featuring pendant lights and hardwood floors.

Across the hall is the bespoke kitchen, designed by Valcucine, with Miele appliances and a marble backsplash.

There’s also an entire wall of built-in storage in the kitchen.

Another staircase, this one less curvy but still embedded with glass, leads to the second floor.

Now for the second-floor landing. It was designed as a den but is currently set up as an office. The sconces flanking the art are nice touches.

The space also includes a built-in bookcase.

Another trip up yet another staircase and you’re in the main suite, which takes up the entire third floor. How about that rotunda?

The owners were inspired by boutique hotels, so they designed the main bedroom to be open concept, with a soaker tub tucked into a nook.

Here’s that soaker tub and lounge combo, complete with herringbone marble floors.

Around the corner is the ensuite bathroom, with heated floors and a charming oddity of a vanity.

The rest of the ensuite is like a vision of the ocean.

But this seemingly endless walk-in closet is the home’s real show-stopper.

Let’s head back downstairs for a look at the great room. It walks out to the backyard patio and has a wet bar under the stairs.

A reverse view highlights the wood-burning fireplace with marble surround and plenty of natural light.

Now let’s head outside.

The backyard has all-weather landscaping, manicured private gardens, a firepit and a grill for dining alfresco.

Fencing with built-in lighting brings privacy, and the mature tree offers a canopy of shade.

Lastly, here’s the place’s lone parking spot by the shared garage.

