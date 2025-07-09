/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Real Estate News

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The 3,500-square-foot property also comes with a heated pool, a coal fireplace, a parakeet painting and a forest in the backyard

By Steve McCann
 | July 9, 2025
Copy link
$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Neighbourhood: Leaside Price: $3,429,999 Size: 3,500 square feet Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 2 Real estate agents: Andrew Cain, Sage Real Estate

The Place

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom rural-style home in the city, situated on one of Leaside’s most sought-after streets. It’s steps from the many shops and restaurants in the neighbourhood’s heart, and motorists are a short drive from Bayview, the DVP and Evergreen Brick Works.

The History

This is the James Lea farmhouse. Built in 1914, it stood long before the surrounding area was built up. An attic-level main bedroom and ensuite bathroom as well as an upgraded kitchen came in the past 20 years. Fun fact: the property’s realtor, Andrew Cain, grew up with the seller’s kids.

Related: $3.7 million for a Rosedale charmer with a buffet of bay windows

The Tour

No front-door curb appeal here: the side of the house quirkily faces the street thanks to its old foundation.

Advertisement
$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Another angle shows the two-car driveway and mature maple.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Manicured gardens line the walkway to the front door and the backyard.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Here’s the classic red-brick portico entrance.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

In the foyer, the framed door hints at the Edwardian-era woodwork throughout. Note the enclosed radiator on the right.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

This is the family room at the front, with a big wood-framed bay window that brings in plenty of natural light.

Advertisement
$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Around the corner is the home’s old coal-burning fireplace. After being decommissioned, the fireplace and hearth were kept as the room’s aesthetic focal point.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The formal sitting room is next door.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Through the sitting room is the funky dining room. The wallpaper, imported from England, was painted a very familiar shade of blue (go Leafs go), and the parakeet painting adds more bold splashes of colour.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Aside from the 100-year-old oak floors, the rest of the kitchen was designed circa 2010, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The backyard patio is through the sliding doors (more on that later).

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

This handsome storage area and nook stands behind the fridge.

Advertisement
$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The second floor is home to three bedrooms. Here’s the first, with another signature enclosed radiator.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Here’s a peek inside of the secondary bedrooms, this one on the corner.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

See how that staircase to the attic slashes through the closet? It’s a striking design quirk that involves some manoeuvring.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The secondary ensuite bathroom comes with a blue-tile vanity and a walk-in shower.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Here’s the aforementioned staircase.

Advertisement
$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Now for a tour of the main suite, beginning with this cozy lounge featuring big attic windows with treetop views.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The sharp angles in the main bedroom add a bit of contemporary edge, accented by the decor.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The main ensuite is equipped with a throwback vanity and a glass shower.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Before visiting the backyard, here’s a quick detour to the basement. Pool table? Check.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Off the kitchen is the large deck, currently set-up for cooking and hosting.

Advertisement
$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

The view from the deck is positively lush.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Finally, here’s a look at the heated kidney pool and gardens in the gated backyard.

$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance
Deep Dives

The $4-Million Girlfriend Experience: The thief, the cam girl and their whirlwind fraudulent romance

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber
Deep Dives

Inside the rise and fall of the Vaulter Bandit, the 21st century’s most notorious bank robber

Trump's Loss, Toronto's Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north
Deep Dives

Trump’s Loss, Toronto’s Gain: Meet the artists, professors, scientists and other luminaries ditching the US and moving north

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar
Deep Dives

Dancing Queens: Patrons, staff and performers share their wildest memories of Crews and Tangos, Toronto’s most storied drag bar

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king
Deep Dives

Edward the Conqueror: The unlikely ascent of Canada’s telecom king

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals
Deep Dives

Lady Parts: Inside Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen’s new show, Small Achievable Goals

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.