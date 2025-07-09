$3.4 million for a First World War–era farmhouse in Leaside

Neighbourhood: Leaside Price: $3,429,999 Size: 3,500 square feet Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 2 Real estate agents: Andrew Cain, Sage Real Estate

The Place

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom rural-style home in the city, situated on one of Leaside’s most sought-after streets. It’s steps from the many shops and restaurants in the neighbourhood’s heart, and motorists are a short drive from Bayview, the DVP and Evergreen Brick Works.



The History

This is the James Lea farmhouse. Built in 1914, it stood long before the surrounding area was built up. An attic-level main bedroom and ensuite bathroom as well as an upgraded kitchen came in the past 20 years. Fun fact: the property’s realtor, Andrew Cain, grew up with the seller’s kids.

The Tour

No front-door curb appeal here: the side of the house quirkily faces the street thanks to its old foundation.

Another angle shows the two-car driveway and mature maple.

Manicured gardens line the walkway to the front door and the backyard.

Here’s the classic red-brick portico entrance.

In the foyer, the framed door hints at the Edwardian-era woodwork throughout. Note the enclosed radiator on the right.

This is the family room at the front, with a big wood-framed bay window that brings in plenty of natural light.

Around the corner is the home’s old coal-burning fireplace. After being decommissioned, the fireplace and hearth were kept as the room’s aesthetic focal point.

The formal sitting room is next door.

Through the sitting room is the funky dining room. The wallpaper, imported from England, was painted a very familiar shade of blue (go Leafs go), and the parakeet painting adds more bold splashes of colour.

Aside from the 100-year-old oak floors, the rest of the kitchen was designed circa 2010, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The backyard patio is through the sliding doors (more on that later).

This handsome storage area and nook stands behind the fridge.

The second floor is home to three bedrooms. Here’s the first, with another signature enclosed radiator.

Here’s a peek inside of the secondary bedrooms, this one on the corner.

See how that staircase to the attic slashes through the closet? It’s a striking design quirk that involves some manoeuvring.

The secondary ensuite bathroom comes with a blue-tile vanity and a walk-in shower.

Here’s the aforementioned staircase.

Now for a tour of the main suite, beginning with this cozy lounge featuring big attic windows with treetop views.

The sharp angles in the main bedroom add a bit of contemporary edge, accented by the decor.

The main ensuite is equipped with a throwback vanity and a glass shower.

Before visiting the backyard, here’s a quick detour to the basement. Pool table? Check.

Off the kitchen is the large deck, currently set-up for cooking and hosting.

The view from the deck is positively lush.

Finally, here’s a look at the heated kidney pool and gardens in the gated backyard.

