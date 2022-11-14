Rental of the Week: $6,500 for a 2,300-square-foot laneway suite with Japanese charred cedar

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, tall ceilings and plenty of natural light

Address: 371 Jones Ave.

Neighbourhood: The Pocket

Agent: Nasma Ali, One Group

Price: $6,500 per month

The place

A 2,300-square-foot, four-bed, three-bath laneway suite in The Pocket neighbourhood, named for its unique shape, which is defined by Greenwood Yard to the east and the GO corridor to the south.

The history

When the owners purchased the main house in 2011, its existing garage had been illegally converted into a rental unit. So, they applied to the city to build a legal two-bed, two-bath, one-and-a-half-storey laneway suite in its place, which was completed in 2013. They lived there until May 2017, when their second child was born, and moved into a larger house nearby to rent out the suite.

In the summer of 2022, the owners renovated once more, upgrading the suite into a four-bed, three-bath home designed for family living.

The tour

The home’s deck and front door face the rear of original house, with a gas grill and outdoor cooking area.

The front door leads you into this open-concept living and office area. The room’s central supporting beam is covered in charred cedar planks using a Japanese burning technique called shou sugi ban, which strengthens and weatherproofs the wood. The flooring has radiant heating and is made of polished concrete.

Here’s a reverse view of the main floor, looking into the dining room and kitchen.

The chandelier over the live-edge dining table is by Toronto designer Zac Ridgeley.

The kitchen has a large quartz island that seats four. There was once a skylight above the island, but it was replaced with artificial lighting when the second storey was added.

The entire first floor is outfitted with pot lights and hidden speakers.

The open I-beam staircase was also designed and made by Ridgley. That side door by the dining table opens to another alleyway.

Across from the kitchen is the first-floor bedroom. It comes with an elevated strip window for privacy from the alleyway outside, while the curtains conceal a closet and storage space.

The first floor also has a full bathroom. (See the shower’s reflection in the mirror.)

Here’s a view of the second floor, looking down the stairwell. The owner found those cricket chairs at an antique shop in Parkdale, and then welded them together as a sculptural feature. The wall has also been treated with the shou sugi ban technique, and there’s a skylight above the installation.

Now, the main bedroom. It has a large walk-in closet with a vanity.

The main bathroom is just down the hall. It has a double vanity, a walk-in shower with dual rainshower heads and wands, and a soaker tub.

The third bedroom was added during the latest renovation. Floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight keep it bright and airy. Vinyl flooring appears throughout the second floor.

Here’s the fourth bedroom, with more of those giant windows.

This bathroom, also new, is shared by the second and third bedrooms. Porcelain tiles line the shower wall and floor.

The laundry area is adjacent to the new bathroom, with a side-by-side washer and dryer, a folding counter and a laundry sink.