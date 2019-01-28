Sale of the Week: The $1.2-million downtown row house that made its sellers a bundle

Listed At $1,049,000 Sold For $1,225,000

Address: 86 Massey Street

Neighbourhood: Niagara

Agent: Kate Watson, Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $220,000, in 2001





The property

A three-bedroom row house just south of Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The history

The sellers, who are making a big move to the west coast, raised three kids here. They made substantial renovations over the years, including upgrades to the facade of the home, but they maintained some of the interior’s classic charms, like the traditional wooden banisters and carpeted staircase. They sold the home for nearly six times the price they bought it for, back in 2001.

The living room is currently decked out with a sweet vintage Ontario Place poster:

And the dining room is set up as additional living space:

With a pretty incredible bookshelf:

Here’s the kitchen:

And there’s a little breakfast area at the back of the house:

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And another:

And the master bedroom, at the front of the house:

All of the bedrooms share this bathroom:

And there’s a detached garage:

The fate

The buyers are upsizing from a condo elsewhere in the city.

The sale

The house had more than 60 showings in just six days, plus a packed open house weekend despite extremely cold weather. There were nine offers, including some from younger couples who included personal letters about their plans to raise families. In the end, though, the successful bidder wasn’t one of the letter-writers.

By the numbers

• $1,225,000

• $5,748 in taxes

• 2,000 square feet (including the basement)

• 6 days on MLS

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 garage