Airbnb of the Week: $650 per night for a beautiful family home in Moore Park
Address: Yonge and St. Clair
Neighbourhood: Moore Park
Price: From $650 per night
The place
A renovated three-storey semi in midtown Toronto.
The history
The hosts, a young family, bought the century-old house in 2010. They kept the brick structure, but gutted the first two floors. It’s their full-time home, so they only rent it out while they’re travelling.
The place is exceptionally bright. The reupholstered love seats used to belong to the hosts’ grandmother. A fig tree and some Moroccan carpets add visual appeal:
The kitchen has a Carrara marble island and backsplash, and a 20-foot sliding door system that opens onto the backyard:
Here’s a view of the large eating area, with a built-in bench:
The second floor has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a den. This is the master, which has a king-sized bed:
It also has a five-piece ensuite, complete with rain shower:
Here’s the other bedroom, with a queen-sized bed:
And the second-floor den, which has a fireplace and TV:
The two kids’ rooms are on the third floor. Here’s one of them, with a fancy teepee:
The washer and dryer are in one of the second-floor bathrooms:
The sizeable backyard comes with some chic patio furniture:
Major perks
The home has a great balance of luxurious touches and practical essentials. The owners will be away over Christmas break, making this a prime place to store out-of-town relatives.
Possible deal breaker
It’s possible that a young family will have a touch more clutter in their home than what’s shown in these photos.
By the numbers
• 2,000 square feet
• $650 per night
• 6 guests
• 4 bedrooms
• 2.5 bathrooms
• 2 fireplaces
• 1 deck