Airbnb of the Week: From $199 per night for a renovated west-end Victorian
Address: 823 Adelaide Street West
Neighbourhood: King West
Price: $199 per night
The place
A Victorian semidetached duplex directly across from Stanley Park.
The owner currently rents out the second floor full-time, but he Airbnbs the main floor and basement (a two-bedroom suite) when he’s travelling:
The living room has a gas fireplace, and a pair of custom barn doors that close off the bedroom:
The French doors slide open to provide exceptional park views:
The kitchen opens out onto a back deck:
Which is perfect for entertaining:
Here’s the master bedroom on the main floor, with an exposed brick wall and a very luxe-looking queen-sized bed:
There’s a fancy closet system:
Here’s the second bedroom, in the basement (this one has a double bed):
The main floor bathroom has marble floors and an outdoorsy light fixture:
The shower has a steam unit and a porthole that was salvaged from a ship in India (the host bought it on eBay):
And, finally, the parking pad, which has space for two cars:
The history
The owner, an account executive at Bell Media, bought the 160-year-old house in 2015. He’s spent the past two years tearing down walls, replacing the flooring and adding a brand-new kitchen. His mother, an interior designer, helped with the finishing touches.
Major perks
Guests basically get it all: the charm of a Victorian and the modern touches of a hotel, plus the perks of downtown living.
Possible deal breaker
Hopefully the upstairs neighbour doesn’t enjoy dancing around in heels.
By the numbers
• 1,300 square feet
• $199 per night
• 5 guests
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 parking spots
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 deck