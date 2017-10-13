Airbnb of the Week: From $199 per night for a renovated west-end Victorian

Airbnb of the Week: From $199 per night for a renovated west-end Victorian

Address: 823 Adelaide Street West

Neighbourhood: King West

Price: $199 per night

The place

A Victorian semidetached duplex directly across from Stanley Park.

The owner currently rents out the second floor full-time, but he Airbnbs the main floor and basement (a two-bedroom suite) when he’s travelling:

The living room has a gas fireplace, and a pair of custom barn doors that close off the bedroom:

The French doors slide open to provide exceptional park views:

The kitchen opens out onto a back deck:

Which is perfect for entertaining:

Here’s the master bedroom on the main floor, with an exposed brick wall and a very luxe-looking queen-sized bed:

There’s a fancy closet system:

Here’s the second bedroom, in the basement (this one has a double bed):

The main floor bathroom has marble floors and an outdoorsy light fixture:

The shower has a steam unit and a porthole that was salvaged from a ship in India (the host bought it on eBay):

And, finally, the parking pad, which has space for two cars:

The history

The owner, an account executive at Bell Media, bought the 160-year-old house in 2015. He’s spent the past two years tearing down walls, replacing the flooring and adding a brand-new kitchen. His mother, an interior designer, helped with the finishing touches.

Major perks

Guests basically get it all: the charm of a Victorian and the modern touches of a hotel, plus the perks of downtown living.

Possible deal breaker

Hopefully the upstairs neighbour doesn’t enjoy dancing around in heels.

By the numbers

• 1,300 square feet

• $199 per night

• 5 guests

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 parking spots

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 deck