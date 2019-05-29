House of the Week: $1.4 million for one of the oldest homes in Davisville
Address: 3 Tullis Drive
Neighbourhood: Davisville
Agents: Jackie Ferris, Sutton Group Associates Realty
Price: $1,399,000
Previously sold for: $22,000, in 1966
The place
A Davisville Village original with a sunny third floor loft and plenty of garden space.
The history
This home, built in the 1920s, was one of the first in the area. The current owners—an architect and an artist—bought it back in 1966 and conducted major renovations in 1974 and 1985 to give it more of a “country-meets-city” feel.
There’s plenty of living space. This room also has a wood-burning fireplace:
There’s a lot of wood in the kitchen:
The dining room gets plenty of natural light:
Here’s the second dining area:
The house has two full bathrooms. Here’s one of them:
Here’s one of the second floor bedrooms:
The owners turned this space into another bedroom:
Here’s the loft:
There’s a sunny back patio and a big garden for entertaining:
Big selling point
There’s ample space for creatives who work from home. The third floor loft has floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights, and could be used as a bedroom or a studio space.
Possible deal-breaker
Aside from some minor additions, this home hasn’t seen a major reno in more than 30 years. Depending on the buyer’s tolerance for dated features, they may have to shoulder the additional costs of upgrades.
By the numbers:
$1,399,000
2049 square feet
3 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
1 wood-burning fireplace
1 parking space