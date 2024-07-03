Advertisement
Real Estate

House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Prince Edward County stunner with a lavender farm

The 3,200-square-foot property also comes with 18-foot ceilings, a clubhouse, an orchard and a lakeside patio

By Daniel Reale-Chin
 | July 3, 2024
House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Prince Edward County stunner with a lavender farm

Location: Wellington, Prince Edward County
Price: $3,250,000 Size: 3,200 square feet plus a 2,600-square-foot basement Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 20 Real estate agent: Andrea Bertucci, Sotheby’s International Realty

The place

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom estate in Prince Edward County. The home sits on five acres of land and comes with a lavender farm, a half-acre orchard, a clubhouse and seemingly endless fields of greenery. It’s steps from the lake, and motorists are a short drive from both the 401 and Sandbanks Provincial Park.

The history

The property is in Wellington, known for its wineries and beaches. The original owner built the structures from scratch in 2018 to run his former business, Millefleurs, which processed lavender oil for soaps and other products. He mostly worked out of the retail space facing the road.

Related: $6.4 million for a Tudor mansion in Forest Hill with a Hollywood makeup room

The tour

Here’s an aerial view of the home, which couldn’t be closer to Lake Ontario. Just beyond the property line is a limestone bluff (more on that later).

The view from above.

The former Millefleurs barn greets guests as they drive in from the road.

The former business greets guests as they drive in from the road.

Here’s the façade. Its metal roof protects everything against the elements.

Advertisement
The metal roof protects the home against the elements.

In the foyer: an old-fashioned staircase and herringbone floors.

The herringbone hardwood is a nice touch.

Just beyond the entrance is the living room, featuring 18-foot ceilings and massive windows with views of the water.

18-foot ceilings in the living room.

The living room flows into the dining area, which has coffered ceilings.

House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Prince Edward County stunner with a lavender farm

Turn around and you’re in the kitchen. It comes with bespoke cabinets and granite counters.

The counters here are granite.

Note the breezy puck lighting as well as the primo KitchenAid appliances.

Advertisement
There are KitchenAid appliances throughout.

Down the hall is the TV room, which could be converted into a sixth bedroom.

The TV room could be converted into a sixth bedroom.

Also on the main floor is the south-facing main suite.

The main suite faces the lake.

Here’s the main ensuite, equipped with a soaker tub and a double vanity.

The ensuite has an elegant soaker tub.

Moving upstairs reveals the catwalk—ideal for those who love waterfront views and a scenic game of chess.

The view from the catwalk.

Here’s a peek inside one of the secondary bedrooms.

Advertisement
One of the secondary bedrooms.

And here’s one of the shared bathrooms, with a funky faucet and funkier shower tiles.

The shared bathroom comes with funky tiles.

The clubhouse (on the right) is attached to the main house but comes with separate entrances.

That's the main house on the left and the clubhouse on the right.

Though mostly used for recreation, the clubhouse is its own self-contained residence.

The clubhouse is its own home, with separate residences.

Barn doors conceal the guest bedroom.

The barn doors are a nice touch.

Outside, there’s a large patio with a fantastic view.

Advertisement
House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Prince Edward County stunner with a lavender farm

The main house and the clubhouse share this patio. Designed for parties, it comes with a gas grill, a smoker, glass rails and plenty of spots to lounge.

House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Prince Edward County stunner with a lavender farm

Here’s the firepit overlooking the lake.

Here's the fire pit.

This angle highlights the breathtaking bluff. That staircase on the left brings the adventurous closer to the water.

Note the giant bluff in the foreground.

Returning to the front of the home, here’s the lavender field.

We weren't joking about the lavender.
default

This is the former store and workshop—like a quaint small-town café.

Advertisement
Millefleurs's former store.

The retail space, with wood everywhere and polished concrete floors, has water, electrical and HVAC throughout.

Here's the rustic lavender retail space.

Next door is the dedicated workshop, where the previous owner processed lavender.

The previous owner would create lavender products in this workshop.

Lastly, here’s an aerial shot of the property’s street-side half. Note the roughly 20 parking spots.

One final aerial view of the enormous property.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.  

NEVER MISS A TORONTO LIFE STORY

Sign up for This City, our free newsletter about everything that matters right now in Toronto politics, sports, business, culture, society and more.

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy.
You may unsubscribe at any time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Big Stories

The Battle for Leslieville: Gentrification, opioids and murder in the city’s most divided neighbourhood
Deep Dives

The Battle for Leslieville: Gentrification, opioids and murder in the city’s most divided neighbourhood

Scatterbrain: Inside the explosion of adult ADHD
Deep Dives

Scatterbrain: Inside the explosion of adult ADHD

How the abuses of a small-town family doctor tore his community apart
Deep Dives

How the abuses of a small-town family doctor tore his community apart

These are Toronto’s best new restaurants of 2024
Food & Drink

These are Toronto’s best new restaurants of 2024

The professor, the caregiver and the missing $30 million
Deep Dives

The professor, the caregiver and the missing $30 million

The perilous lives of Canada's international students
Deep Dives

The perilous lives of Canada’s international students