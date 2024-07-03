House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Prince Edward County stunner with a lavender farm

Location: Wellington, Prince Edward County

Price: $3,250,000 Size: 3,200 square feet plus a 2,600-square-foot basement Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 20 Real estate agent: Andrea Bertucci, Sotheby’s International Realty

The place

A five-bedroom, four-bathroom estate in Prince Edward County. The home sits on five acres of land and comes with a lavender farm, a half-acre orchard, a clubhouse and seemingly endless fields of greenery. It’s steps from the lake, and motorists are a short drive from both the 401 and Sandbanks Provincial Park.

The history

The property is in Wellington, known for its wineries and beaches. The original owner built the structures from scratch in 2018 to run his former business, Millefleurs, which processed lavender oil for soaps and other products. He mostly worked out of the retail space facing the road.

The tour

Here’s an aerial view of the home, which couldn’t be closer to Lake Ontario. Just beyond the property line is a limestone bluff (more on that later).

The former Millefleurs barn greets guests as they drive in from the road.

Here’s the façade. Its metal roof protects everything against the elements.

Advertisement

In the foyer: an old-fashioned staircase and herringbone floors.

Just beyond the entrance is the living room, featuring 18-foot ceilings and massive windows with views of the water.

The living room flows into the dining area, which has coffered ceilings.

Turn around and you’re in the kitchen. It comes with bespoke cabinets and granite counters.

Note the breezy puck lighting as well as the primo KitchenAid appliances.

Advertisement

Down the hall is the TV room, which could be converted into a sixth bedroom.

Also on the main floor is the south-facing main suite.

Here’s the main ensuite, equipped with a soaker tub and a double vanity.

Moving upstairs reveals the catwalk—ideal for those who love waterfront views and a scenic game of chess.

Here’s a peek inside one of the secondary bedrooms.

Advertisement

And here’s one of the shared bathrooms, with a funky faucet and funkier shower tiles.

The clubhouse (on the right) is attached to the main house but comes with separate entrances.

Though mostly used for recreation, the clubhouse is its own self-contained residence.

Barn doors conceal the guest bedroom.

Outside, there’s a large patio with a fantastic view.

Advertisement

The main house and the clubhouse share this patio. Designed for parties, it comes with a gas grill, a smoker, glass rails and plenty of spots to lounge.

Here’s the firepit overlooking the lake.

This angle highlights the breathtaking bluff. That staircase on the left brings the adventurous closer to the water.

Returning to the front of the home, here’s the lavender field.

default

This is the former store and workshop—like a quaint small-town café.

Advertisement

The retail space, with wood everywhere and polished concrete floors, has water, electrical and HVAC throughout.

Next door is the dedicated workshop, where the previous owner processed lavender.

Lastly, here’s an aerial shot of the property’s street-side half. Note the roughly 20 parking spots.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.