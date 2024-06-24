House of the Week: $6.4 million for a Tudor mansion in Forest Hill with a Hollywood makeup room

The place

A seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Tudor-style home sitting on a corner lot in Forest Hill. The home is complete with three wood-burning fireplaces, multiple stone terraces and a manicured 128-foot-wide backyard garden canopied by mature trees. It’s within walking distance of several parks, Little Jamaica and the Eglinton Crosstown’s future Chaplin station. And motorists are a short drive from both Allen Road and Vaughan Road.

The history

This Forest Hill gem was built in 1930 and extensively renovated by Volgyesi and Propst Architects in 1985. The same family has lived here since, with multiple generations enjoying the home and its many party-centric amenities. Now, the owners are putting it on the market.

The tour

The façade is classic Tudor—gabled roofs, wood beams, lots of brick and stucco, and elegant stonework. The two-car garage and greenery are an added bonus.

In the foyer: a wrought iron front door and original millwork all over.

This reverse angle highlights the dramatic staircase illuminated by a skylight.

Advertisement

Here’s the formal living room, with mirrored walls, elegant crown moulding and a marble hearth.

The country-inspired kitchen has abundant storage, a centre island with a gas cooktop, two Miele dishwashers, an extra-wide Sub-Zero fridge and double ovens.

Just beyond the peninsula is the sunny breakfast nook. It’s equipped with two sets of French doors that walk out to the backyard, plus coffered ceilings and playful vintage wallpaper.

There’s also this fully upholstered corner lounge.

Moving upstairs showcases the second-floor landing and its vintage chandelier.

Advertisement

The main bedroom is like something out of a dollhouse.

It comes with a makeup room fit for the golden era of Hollywood.

And this is the main bedroom’s ensuite, lined with a quarry’s worth of marble.

Down the hall, this space (note the vaulted ceilings) is currently set up as an office but could be converted into a second family room.

A quick detour to the basement reveals yet another fireplace and some built-in library-like shelving.

Advertisement

This garden terrace off the kitchen is an ideal spot for afternoon tea or dining alfresco.

The huge pool has room for lap swimming and an integrated hot tub.

Mature trees surround the property, providing shade and privacy.

Finally, here’s the rear of the home, with its many peaks peering above the trees.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.

Advertisement