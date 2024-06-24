Advertisement
Real Estate

House of the Week: $6.4 million for a Tudor mansion in Forest Hill with a Hollywood makeup room

The 8,000-square-foot property also comes with eight bathrooms, upholstered walls, ornate millwork and a backyard with a wet bar

By Roxy Kirshenbaum| Photography by Heaps Estrin
 | June 24, 2024
House of the Week: $6.4 million for a Tudor mansion in Forest Hill with a Hollywood makeup room

Neighbourhood: Forest Hill Price: $6,398,000 Size: 8,000 square feet Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 8 Parking spots: 4 Real estate agents: Cailey Heaps and Kyle Frank, Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team

The place

A seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Tudor-style home sitting on a corner lot in Forest Hill. The home is complete with three wood-burning fireplaces, multiple stone terraces and a manicured 128-foot-wide backyard garden canopied by mature trees. It’s within walking distance of several parks, Little Jamaica and the Eglinton Crosstown’s future Chaplin station. And motorists are a short drive from both Allen Road and Vaughan Road.

The history

This Forest Hill gem was built in 1930 and extensively renovated by Volgyesi and Propst Architects in 1985. The same family has lived here since, with multiple generations enjoying the home and its many party-centric amenities. Now, the owners are putting it on the market.

The tour

The façade is classic Tudor—gabled roofs, wood beams, lots of brick and stucco, and elegant stonework. The two-car garage and greenery are an added bonus.

This Tudor in Forest Hill is currently going for $6.4 million.

In the foyer: a wrought iron front door and original millwork all over.

Note the iron front door.

This reverse angle highlights the dramatic staircase illuminated by a skylight.

All of the millwork in the foyer is original.

Here’s the formal living room, with mirrored walls, elegant crown moulding and a marble hearth.

The formal living room comes with a marble hearth.

The country-inspired kitchen has abundant storage, a centre island with a gas cooktop, two Miele dishwashers, an extra-wide Sub-Zero fridge and double ovens.

The island gas cooktop is a nice touch.

Just beyond the peninsula is the sunny breakfast nook. It’s equipped with two sets of French doors that walk out to the backyard, plus coffered ceilings and playful vintage wallpaper.

With coffered ceilings, even the breakfast nook is opulent.

There’s also this fully upholstered corner lounge.

Upholstered everything in the corner lounge.

Moving upstairs showcases the second-floor landing and its vintage chandelier.

The second-floor landing, with a vintage chandelier.

The main bedroom is like something out of a dollhouse.

A main bedroom out of a dollhouse.

It comes with a makeup room fit for the golden era of Hollywood.

The makeup room could have been lifted out of golden-era Hollywood.

And this is the main bedroom’s ensuite, lined with a quarry’s worth of marble.

A quarry's worth of marble in the ensuite.

Down the hall, this space (note the vaulted ceilings) is currently set up as an office but could be converted into a second family room.

A quick detour to the basement reveals yet another fireplace and some built-in library-like shelving.

Another fireplace in library-like basement.

This garden terrace off the kitchen is an ideal spot for afternoon tea or dining alfresco.

One of the home's many stone terraces.

The huge pool has room for lap swimming and an integrated hot tub.

The hot tub is built into the pool.

Mature trees surround the property, providing shade and privacy.

The mature tree canopy provides shade and privacy.

Finally, here’s the rear of the home, with its many peaks peering above the trees.

