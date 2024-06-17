House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Millbrook Georgian with its own nature preserve

Location: Millbrook, Peterborough County Price: $3,250,000 Size: 4,500 square feet Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 12 Real estate agent: Sydney Fairman, RE/MAX

The place

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom estate sitting on 92 acres of farmland. Located in rural Millbrook, it’s a 15-minute drive to both downtown Peterborough and Highway 7.

The history

In 2009, a couple from Ireland purchased this stately farmhouse, which was originally built in the 1890s. They spent the last 15 years curating what they call Weaver’s Meadow: a 30-acre nature preserve with multiple ponds, 70 black locust trees, a tile drainage system, Schomberg soil and a bee habitat. They also made cosmetic updates to the house itself, including fresh paint and new kitchen appliances.

The tour

Here’s an aerial view of the 92-acre property, which comes with a 200-metre driveway to the county road.

The house itself is a classic Georgian, rising over the landscaped front yard.

In the foyer: moulded archways lead to the living and dining rooms. The pine floors are original.

This is that living room, with a gas fireplace.

And this is the main dining room, equipped with a low-hanging chandelier and corner views of the vast fields.

Just beyond the dining room is the kitchen—recently upgraded with a gas cooktop and granite counters.

A wider shot of the kitchen reveals the east-facing breakfast nook.

Moving to the rear of the home highlights the family room, which was added in 1971. Note the beamed ceiling and wood-burning fireplace.

Also on the main floor is this powder room, complete with a funky stone sink.

Upstairs, the second-floor landing connects all four bedrooms.

The main bedroom is huge.

It has an ensuite bathroom with a corner tub and a wide vanity.

Down the hall is this secondary bedroom with crown-moulded ceilings.

There’s also a laundry room with plenty of storage on the second floor.

Stone foundations define the basement. It could one day be transformed into a rec room or a wine cellar.

Behind the house is this 1,100-square-foot barn with eight stables and a hook up to hydro.

Finally, a peek at the idyllic nature preserve.

