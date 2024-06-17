Advertisement
Real Estate

House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Millbrook Georgian with its own nature preserve

The 92-acre property also comes with a 200-metre driveway, a wood-burning fireplace, a pond and a giant barn

By Alex Cyr
 | June 17, 2024
House of the Week: $3.2 million for a Millbrook Georgian with its own nature preserve

Location: Millbrook, Peterborough County Price: $3,250,000 Size: 4,500 square feet Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 4 Parking spots: 12 Real estate agent: Sydney Fairman, RE/MAX

The place

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom estate sitting on 92 acres of farmland. Located in rural Millbrook, it’s a 15-minute drive to both downtown Peterborough and Highway 7.

The history

In 2009, a couple from Ireland purchased this stately farmhouse, which was originally built in the 1890s. They spent the last 15 years curating what they call Weaver’s Meadow: a 30-acre nature preserve with multiple ponds, 70 black locust trees, a tile drainage system, Schomberg soil and a bee habitat. They also made cosmetic updates to the house itself, including fresh paint and new kitchen appliances.

The tour

Here’s an aerial view of the 92-acre property, which comes with a 200-metre driveway to the county road.

This 4,500-square-foot home in Millbrook is going for $3.2 million.

The house itself is a classic Georgian, rising over the landscaped front yard.

Yes, that's a fire pit in front of the home.

In the foyer: moulded archways lead to the living and dining rooms. The pine floors are original.

Moulded archways define the foyer.

This is that living room, with a gas fireplace.

Note the gas fireplace in the living room.

And this is the main dining room, equipped with a low-hanging chandelier and corner views of the vast fields.

The dining room is old-school ornate.

Just beyond the dining room is the kitchen—recently upgraded with a gas cooktop and granite counters.

Those counters are granite.

A wider shot of the kitchen reveals the east-facing breakfast nook.

The kitchen comes with a breakfast nook.

Moving to the rear of the home highlights the family room, which was added in 1971. Note the beamed ceiling and wood-burning fireplace.

This family room has beamed ceilings.

Also on the main floor is this powder room, complete with a funky stone sink.

There's also a powder room on the first floor.

Upstairs, the second-floor landing connects all four bedrooms.

The second-floor landing connects all four bedrooms.

The main bedroom is huge.

The main bedroom comes with a view of the night sky.

It has an ensuite bathroom with a corner tub and a wide vanity.

The ensuite, with a corner tub.

Down the hall is this secondary bedroom with crown-moulded ceilings.

How about the crown-moulded ceilings in this secondary bedroom?

There’s also a laundry room with plenty of storage on the second floor.

The laundry rooms comes with tons of storage.

Stone foundations define the basement. It could one day be transformed into a rec room or a wine cellar.

The basement could be converted into a rec room.

Behind the house is this 1,100-square-foot barn with eight stables and a hook up to hydro.

The barn is 1,100-square feet.

Finally, a peek at the idyllic nature preserve.

The backyard sanctuary.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to: realestate@torontolife.com

