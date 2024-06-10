Advertisement
Real Estate

House of the Week: $1.9 million for a super-green Wallace-Emerson gem inspired by Portugal

The 2,600-square-foot property comes with terracotta floors, custom oak everything, 15-foot ceilings and a private terrace with a skyline view

By Lindsey King
 | June 10, 2024
Neighbourhood: Wallace-Emerson Price: $1,899,000 Size: 2,600 square feet Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Parking spot: 1 Real estate agent: Jordan Grosman and Richard Markowitz

The place

A south-facing three-bedroom, three-bathroom stunner sandwiched between the Junction and Dovercourt Village. The home comes with a parking garage, bespoke accents by Toronto designers and a finished basement to use as a lounge, office or guest room. It’s a short walk from Lansdowne station, the UP Express and countless small businesses. And motorists are a short drive from both Bloor and Old Weston Road.

The history

In 2022, construction firm Blue Lion Building purchased the cozy house that once stood on this lot, split it into two units and continued to build up. Energy efficiency was top of mind: insulation was revamped and placed on the outside of the sheathing to lessen thermal loss. The team also removed the natural gas line to reduce non-renewable energy use and save money on the energy bill in the long term. Now complete, the property is back on the market.

The tour

The south-facing semi is clad in elongated white clay bricks and matte black aluminum-framed windows. Its asymmetrical massing creates sound barriers and cuts off neighbours’ sight lines for privacy.

In the foyer—which acts as a greeting space and small mudroom—the custom nook and shelving comes with a charging station in the drawer.

That nook has a built-in charging station.

Here’s the kitchen, which has terracotta floors inspired by the designers’ travels in Portugal. It also features bespoke oak millwork made in Guelph, 15-foot ceilings, Fisher and Paykel appliances, and a hand-spun brass pendant by British designer Tom Dixon.

The terracotta floors here are inspired by Portugal.

This reverse angle highlights the Laminam counters, rail light fixtures by Audo Copenhagen and induction cooktop.

All of the oak millwork is custom.

Just beyond the kitchen is the living room. It walks out to the backyard green space and a large garage.

That's a garage facing the laneway.

The dramatic oak staircase, crowned by a skylight, anchors the home.

The oak staircase anchors the home.

Up on the third floor, the main bedroom is equipped with an ensuite bathroom and three windows that face the neighbourhood.

The main bedroom overlooks the neighbourhood.

Here’s that ensuite, outfitted with brass-plated fixtures and more beautiful oak.

Those fixtures in the ensuite are brass.

The ensuite’s shower has a rainfall head and a fancy water system.

Fancy systems in the shower.

Here’s one of the secondary bedrooms, with a view of the towers along Bloor.

That's Bloor in the distance.

Down the hall is the shared bathroom, complete with a soaker tub and a transom window for natural light.

Note the ornate seat.

There’s also a 220-square-foot terrace, which comes with an east-facing view of the treetops and the skyline.

The terrace is 220 square feet.

Finally, here’s the finished basement. It has polished concrete floors and loads of potential as a home office, guest room or studio.

The basement could be converted into an office, studio or guest room.

