House of the Week: $1.9 million for a super-green Wallace-Emerson gem inspired by Portugal

The place

A south-facing three-bedroom, three-bathroom stunner sandwiched between the Junction and Dovercourt Village. The home comes with a parking garage, bespoke accents by Toronto designers and a finished basement to use as a lounge, office or guest room. It’s a short walk from Lansdowne station, the UP Express and countless small businesses. And motorists are a short drive from both Bloor and Old Weston Road.

The history

In 2022, construction firm Blue Lion Building purchased the cozy house that once stood on this lot, split it into two units and continued to build up. Energy efficiency was top of mind: insulation was revamped and placed on the outside of the sheathing to lessen thermal loss. The team also removed the natural gas line to reduce non-renewable energy use and save money on the energy bill in the long term. Now complete, the property is back on the market.

The tour

The south-facing semi is clad in elongated white clay bricks and matte black aluminum-framed windows. Its asymmetrical massing creates sound barriers and cuts off neighbours’ sight lines for privacy.

In the foyer—which acts as a greeting space and small mudroom—the custom nook and shelving comes with a charging station in the drawer.

Here’s the kitchen, which has terracotta floors inspired by the designers’ travels in Portugal. It also features bespoke oak millwork made in Guelph, 15-foot ceilings, Fisher and Paykel appliances, and a hand-spun brass pendant by British designer Tom Dixon.

This reverse angle highlights the Laminam counters, rail light fixtures by Audo Copenhagen and induction cooktop.

Just beyond the kitchen is the living room. It walks out to the backyard green space and a large garage.

The dramatic oak staircase, crowned by a skylight, anchors the home.

Up on the third floor, the main bedroom is equipped with an ensuite bathroom and three windows that face the neighbourhood.

Here’s that ensuite, outfitted with brass-plated fixtures and more beautiful oak.

The ensuite’s shower has a rainfall head and a fancy water system.

Here’s one of the secondary bedrooms, with a view of the towers along Bloor.

Down the hall is the shared bathroom, complete with a soaker tub and a transom window for natural light.

There’s also a 220-square-foot terrace, which comes with an east-facing view of the treetops and the skyline.

Finally, here’s the finished basement. It has polished concrete floors and loads of potential as a home office, guest room or studio.

