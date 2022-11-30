House of the Week: This Deer Park home added $2.5 million to its selling price after undergoing a modernist makeover

The place comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, luxury materials and a glass staircase as well as patios in the front and back

Neighbourhood: Deer Park

Price: $3,995,000

Previously sold for: $1.5 million in 2016

Size: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Agents: Jordan Grosman and Dorian Rodrigues, PSR Brokerage

The place

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,000-square-foot modernist standout sandwiched between Upper Canada College and Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

The history

In 2016, the sellers acquired this home for $1.5 million as an investment property. They upgraded the façade with a show-stopping 18-foot window feature that spans two storeys and lets in loads of natural light. They also gutted and updated the interior, tearing down the walls on the main level to create a more open space. Once renovations were completed, they started leasing the house. This fall, after their tenant moved out, the sellers opted to list the property at $3,995,000 and cash in on their investment.

The tour

Unlike most Toronto properties, this home has its main entrance on the side. It opens up into the living and dining area, which stretches all the way to the back of the home. The floors are white oak laid out in a herringbone pattern.

In the kitchen, there are marble countertops as well as Sub-Zero, Wolf and Samsung appliances.

Opposite the kitchen is the family room, which has 11-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto the back patio. The gas fireplace has a marble surround, and the built-in wall unit accommodates a recessed TV.

During the renovation, the sellers added frameless glass railings along the staircase to make the space feel more open and expansive.

Here’s the main bedroom on the second floor. It comes with recessed lighting and a walk-in closet.

The five-piece main bathroom includes a large shower, a double vanity with brass faucets and plenty of storage as well as a soaker tub.

Down the hall, the second bedroom comes with two closets.

And here’s the third bedroom, which is smaller but can accommodate a double bed.

The finished basement⁠—ideal for a theatre or games room⁠—has nine-foot ceilings and a wet bar.

There’s an extra bedroom in the basement for guests.

Here’s the backyard with its impressive 200-square-foot patio.

