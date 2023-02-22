House of the Week: $5.5 million for a 68-acre Hockley Valley estate with a music hall and vineyard

House of the Week: $5.5 million for a 68-acre Hockley Valley estate with a music hall and vineyard

The 11,000-square-foot property also comes with a two-level terrace, an impossible amount of wood, a private walking trail and a tennis court

Neighbourhood: Hockley Valley

Agents: Johane Lefrançois and Peter Mickus, Johnston & Daniel Division, Royal LePage

Price: $5,499,000

Size: 11,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 6

The place

A custom-built estate perched 1,000 feet above Hockley Valley with views spanning its 68 acres of land.

The history

In 2004, John Pennie and Marilyn Field were living in Caledon and running errands when they came across this property for sale in Hockley Valley. As philanthropists and entrepreneurs, they were looking for a new place to live as well as spot to host fundraising events and small concerts.

Since the initial build, the home has undergone several upgrades, including adding an elevator and a lower-level office complete with cubicles and a kitchen. Now, nearly 20 years later, Pennie and Field are looking to downsize.

The tour

The front doors open into a 72-foot-long great hall with a soaring vaulted cedar ceiling, maple floors and plenty of natural light.

Down the way are floor-to-ceiling radius windows and an ash-top dining table made by the owners. The home’s exposed beams are BC redwood.

To the right of the great hall is the kitchen, equipped with a pizza oven, a butler’s pantry and heated stone floors. Its U-shaped granite island can seat up to 14 people.

The stone detailing in the kitchen extends to the backsplash. The cabinets are stained cherrywood.

This white-marble bathroom on the main floor⁠—originally a closet⁠—was added in the past few years.

The primary bedroom is on the main level and features a massive walk-in closet, a fireplace and more floor-to-ceiling windows.

The staircase to the second level has stainless steel stanchions, tempered glass panels and a laser-cut maple railing.

Here’s a shot from the top of the stairs.

This is the music hall, which was designed with a barn-like vaulted ceiling to maximize acoustics. Pine trusses serve as both structural supports and architectural accents. A stone fireplace, a Yamaha baby grand and more radius windows complete the room.

Across from the music hall sits this loft overlooking the two floors below.

Moving down to the lower level reveals a second kitchen, with stone countertops and white porcelain tiles.

There’s another bathroom on this floor, plus an exercise room.

This area is currently set up as an office.

Down the hall is this sun room overlooking the valley. It could be converted into a guest suite.

Outside is a sprawling two-level, 1,500-square-foot terrace with a pool. Those are retractable glass doors in the distance.

The space also has a built-in propane grill and a firepit.

Windrush Estate Winery and its 5.5-acre vineyard (which is leased out) also sit on the property.

The 2.2-kilometre private trail is great for walking in the summer and cross-country skiing in the winter. It connects to a tennis court and a basketball court, which doubles as an open-air ice rink.

