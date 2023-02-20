House of the Week: $2.1 million for a 1.5-acre PEC property overlooking the Bay of Quinte

This 3,300-square-foot bungalow also comes with six bedrooms, a hot tub, a patio with a firepit and a licensed Airbnb guest house

The place

A six-bed, three-bath bungalow located on Big Island in the Bay of Quinte, one of the most sought-after spots in Prince Edward County. The tree-lined 1.5-acre property includes a one-bed guest suite as well as a boathouse.

The history

The house was built in 2007. The current owner bought the place for $1.2 million in 2020 as his primary residence. He later converted the guest suite into an Airbnb getaway, which he rented out in the summer. He’s now listing the place with plans to downsize to a smaller home nearby.

The tour

The home sits right on the majestic Bay of Quinte, which (unless you’re an avid ice fisher) looks a little more welcoming when it’s not frozen solid.

Here’s the foyer to the main house.

In the living room, there’s a double-sided gas fireplace and a view of the bay.

Down the hall is an airy open-concept kitchen and dining area showing off the other side of that fireplace.

The owner used this space down the hall as an office and music room. It could be fashioned as another bedroom.

The main bedroom is sprawling, with a walkout to the back deck.

Here’s the main bathroom, which includes a double vanity as well as an open shower and a soaker tub.

Here’s another bedroom.

And here’s the second bathroom in the main house.

This porch with a firepit is accessible from the kitchen and dining area.

Soon after acquiring the property, the owner installed this hot tub in the backyard.

The 400-square-foot guest suite has a private covered entrance. Listed on Airbnb, it goes for more than $300 a night during summer’s peak period.

The guest suite includes a kitchenette.

Here’s the guest suite’s bedroom.

And the suite’s bathroom.

The 1,000-square-foot boathouse also contains a workshop.

The back of the home comes with a huge deck made of composite materials to withstand the harshest of winters.

Future owners can look forward to the serene views. The property comes with a 136-foot private waterfront of the bay.

