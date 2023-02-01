House of the Week: $2.3 million for a 2.2-acre Prince Edward County escape with a 115-foot-long waterfront

The 3,555-square-foot property comes with self-heating tech, 13-foot ceilings, a courtyard and wild design

Location: Milford, Prince Edward County

Agent: Stephanie Roles, Forest Hill Real Estate PEC

Price: $2,300,000

Size: 3,555 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

The place



A newly built three-bed, three-bath home in the heart of PEC. The 2.2-acre property comes with a covered carport and a workshop. It is a passive solar home, meaning its windows, walls and floors efficiently collect and distribute solar energy in the winter. It also deflects excess solar heat, which keeps things cool in the summer.

The history

The owners (one of whom is an architect) bought this plot of land in 2013. It sat empty until the outset of the pandemic, when construction began. The owners had previously lived in a passive solar concrete home in Toronto and wanted to transplant the tech to the countryside. Now, with their son moved out, they’re selling and planning to build a smaller home somewhere else.

The tour

Situated in the village of Milford, the property overlooks the serene Mill Pond.

Here’s a view of the exterior. Half of the structure is built into sloped land.

The covered carport, which sits atop the home, comfortably fits two cars.

Here’s the foyer with a mini mud room and show cubbies. There’s in-floor radiant heating throughout the house.

Next to the foyer is a powder room.

The main hallway leads to the grand room, which has 13-foot ceilings, sliding glass doors and clerestory windows to maximize natural light. To counterbalance all the concrete, the owners added warm white birch accents.

Here are more clerestory windows in the living area.

There’s a spectacular view of Mill Pond from the dining area.

In the kitchen, there’s a quartz island with a built-in electric stove as well as a stainless steel farmhouse sink.

During the winter, a pellet stove helps keep the grand room warm. The owner’s son designed and built that white birch barn door.

Sliding glass doors opposite the dining area lead to the courtyard in the middle of the home.

The atrium can be accessed from all corners of the house.

Here’s the nearly 300-square-foot main bedroom, which comes with custom storage.

The main ensuite bathroom has a soaker tub and a Bluetooth-powered mirror with built-in lighting and de-fog features.

The family room is below ground. Its fireplace, vintage speaker box and skylight warm the brutalist surfaces.

Next to the family room is a second bedroom.

Walking down the hall reveals the second bathroom with another Bluetooth-powered mirror.

The 320-square-foot workshop can be converted into a third bedroom.

Here’s another view of the pond.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.