House of the Week: $3 million for a newish Etobicoke home with a music studio
Address: 16 Winston Grove
Neighbourhood: Stonegate
Agents: Ana Santos, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $2,950,000
Previously sold for: $2,599,000 in 2018
Built and last renovated in: 2016
The place
Located on the outskirts of Toronto, an opulent new build with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a bevy of luxurious features, including a home theatre and sauna.
The history
The previous owner, a carpenter for a prominent interior design firm, completely rebuilt this home from the ground up. There are luxe finishes throughout, like custom-panelled walnut walls and coffered ceilings.
The foyer has porcelain floors:
Along with a floating walnut shelf:
In the living room, there’s white oak flooring, pot lights and an ethanol fireplace in a marble enclosure:
Here’s a good look at the 1o-foot ceilings on the main level:
Lots of woodwork in the dining room:
That divider wall has pretty walnut panels, but removing it could really open up the space:
Here’s the family room and breakfast area:
This room has a remote-controlled gas fireplace and built-in surround sound speakers:
The kitchen is nearby:
Here’s a closer look. More walnut cabinetry:
And even closer. Check out the glass backsplash and Caesarstone countertops:
Upstairs, there’s a skylight above the staircase:
The master bedroom has oak flooring and a coffered ceiling:
Oh, there’s also a fireplace:
The six-piece ensuite bathroom has heated marble floors and an egg-shaped stone resin tub:
It’s got double vanity sinks, too:
The other upstairs bedrooms are kid friendly. Lots of play space here:
A fun bunkbed:
And something a little cutesier:
The five-piece main bathroom also has heated floors and a double vanity sink:
Downstairs, there’s a wine cellar:
And a nice-sized rec room:
Which doubles as a home theatre:
A peek at the sauna:
The home gym has a heated rubber floor:
Here’s the downstairs bedroom:
There’s a Caesarstone sink in the downstairs bathroom:
And finally, the music room, which is perfect for an aspiring rockstar:
Big selling point
This place is basically its own city, with a home gym, sound-proofed music room and a wine cellar. It also has a lovely main floor, with warm wood finishes that complement all of its modern features.
Possible deal-breaker
Potential buyers who work downtown would have to steel themselves for the maddening morning commutes on the Gardiner. The house does have three parking spots, though, which should provide a bit of solace.
By the numbers
- $2,950,000
- $8,633 in property taxes
- 4,500 square feet (approximately)
- 5 bedrooms
- 4 bathrooms
- 3 parking spaces
- 3 fireplaces
- 1 home theatre
- 1 wine cellar
- 1 sauna