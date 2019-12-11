Real Estate

House of the Week: $3 million for a newish Etobicoke home with a music studio

By | Photography By Rob Holowka for Birdhouse Media |  

Address: 16 Winston Grove
Neighbourhood: Stonegate
Agents: Ana Santos, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
Price: $2,950,000
Previously sold for: $2,599,000 in 2018
Built and last renovated in: 2016

The place

Located on the outskirts of Toronto, an opulent new build with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a bevy of luxurious features, including a home theatre and sauna.

The history

The previous owner, a carpenter for a prominent interior design firm, completely rebuilt this home from the ground up. There are luxe finishes throughout, like custom-panelled walnut walls and coffered ceilings.

The foyer has porcelain floors:

Along with a floating walnut shelf:

In the living room, there’s white oak flooring, pot lights and an ethanol fireplace in a marble enclosure:

Here’s a good look at the 1o-foot ceilings on the main level:

Lots of woodwork in the dining room:

That divider wall has pretty walnut panels, but removing it could really open up the space:

Here’s the family room and breakfast area:

This room has a remote-controlled gas fireplace and built-in surround sound speakers:

The kitchen is nearby:

Here’s a closer look. More walnut cabinetry:

And even closer. Check out the glass backsplash and Caesarstone countertops:

Upstairs, there’s a skylight above the staircase:

The master bedroom has oak flooring and a coffered ceiling:

Oh, there’s also a fireplace:

The six-piece ensuite bathroom has heated marble floors and an egg-shaped stone resin tub:

It’s got double vanity sinks, too:

The other upstairs bedrooms are kid friendly. Lots of play space here:

A fun bunkbed:

And something a little cutesier:

The five-piece main bathroom also has heated floors and a double vanity sink:

Downstairs, there’s a wine cellar:

And a nice-sized rec room:

Which doubles as a home theatre:

A peek at the sauna:

The home gym has a heated rubber floor:

Here’s the downstairs bedroom:

There’s a Caesarstone sink in the downstairs bathroom:

And finally, the music room, which is perfect for an aspiring rockstar:

Big selling point

This place is basically its own city, with a home gym, sound-proofed music room and a wine cellar. It also has a lovely main floor, with warm wood finishes that complement all of its modern features.

Possible deal-breaker

Potential buyers who work downtown would have to steel themselves for the maddening morning commutes on the Gardiner. The house does have three parking spots, though, which should provide a bit of solace.

By the numbers
  • $2,950,000
  • $8,633 in property taxes
  • 4,500 square feet (approximately)
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • 3 parking spaces
  • 3 fireplaces
  • 1 home theatre
  • 1 wine cellar
  • 1 sauna

Topics: housing Real Estate Toronto

 

