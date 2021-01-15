House of the Week: $3.3 million for a recently renovated Etobicoke home with an elevator

Address: 11 Ivy Lea Crescent

Neighbourhood: Stonegate

Agent: Ana Santos, Harvey Kalles Real Estate, Ltd.

Price: $3,288,000

Previously sold for: $3,025,000, in 2019

Last renovated: In 2020

The place

A five-bed, five-bath detached with luxe interiors and an indoor elevator. The house sits on a 14,000-square-foot lot with a deep backyard, which the sellers are converting into a hockey rink.

The history

In 2016, a contractor bought the property back when a bungalow sat on the lot, with plans to build a large contemporary home with a clean open-concept design. Sunnylea Homes and Carick Homes tore down most of the 1,600-square-foot house, before building a second-storey and rear addition, which nearly tripled the square footage.

Before the home was complete, in 2018, the sellers listed it privately, but failed to drum up any offers. The following year, after the finishing touches were made to the interior, the house was featured in an episode of The Property Brothers, during which the Scott brothers highlighted the design, dark hardwood floors and bright marble tiles.

In April 2019, the sellers listed the property on MLS for $3.2 million. A few months later, a lawyer and project manager with three kids bought it for $174,000 under asking. The new owners put a home gym in the basement and installed built-in closets in the mudroom. In the winter of 2020, planning to relocate for work, the buyers listed the place for almost $3.3 million.

The tour

There’s marble flooring and a custom-built geometric mirror by Direct Interiors in the foyer:

The 450-square-foot family room has hardwood floors, a stone fireplace and 10-foot ceilings:

There’s a set of glass sliding doors leading into the 160-square-foot office:

The dining area has large windows overlooking the backyard:

There are marble-style quartz countertops and custom cabinets in the kitchen:

Just off the kitchen, there’s a 50-square-foot butler’s pantry:

The contractors originally designed this 250-square-foot space as a dining area, but the sellers used it as a sitting room. It has a gas fireplace:

There’s an elevator that services all three floors:

Here’s the 325-square-foot master bedroom, which has nine-foot ceilings and overlooks the backyard:

The master suite has a 75-square-foot walk-in closet:

Here’s the ensuite bathroom, which has a marble steam shower:

The second level foyer has a mirrored octagon installation by design firm Howard Elliot. The mirror comes with the home:

Here’s the largest of the remaining rooms, which is almost 200 square feet:

It has a private ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower:

The other two upstairs bedrooms are both 150 square feet:

They both overlook Ivy Lea Crescent:

And share an ensuite bathroom with a tub-shower combo:

Downstairs, the elevator opens to a mini-bar and kitchenette:

The sellers, whose children play competitive volleyball and soccer, turned one end of the basement into a home gym with a mirror wall and inspirational quotes:

There’s an entertainment space at the other end of the basement, where the sellers keep their upright piano and vintage El Dorado pinball machine:

Here’s the fifth bedroom, which is 100 square feet:

And the basement bathroom, which has a porcelain shower:

This 300-square-foot mudroom, where the sellers added built-in closet space, has access to both the garage and backyard:

Here’s the backyard. The sellers put up a soccer net for their sons:

And the ice rink, which the sellers have been installing this week:

Big selling point

The backyard. With the province under a stay-at-home order, lockdowners are especially interested in spending time outside. The back patio is the perfect spot to host guests, whether bundling up in the winter or BBQing in the summer, and the big chunk of back lawn provides room for all sorts of activities.

By the numbers