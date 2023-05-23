House of the Week: $1.5 million for a furnished Pape Village semi perfect for showing off art
The 1,100-square-foot property more than doubled its selling price after a renovation. It comes with three bedrooms, a fancy kitchen and a finished basement
Neighbourhood: Pape Village
Price: $1,525,000
Size: 1,100 square feet, plus a 350-square-foot basement
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Previously sold for: $602,000 in 2018
Agents: Lirad and Dan Kligman, The Yorkville Team
The place
A three-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-storey semi in Pape Village. The house is on a quiet residential street just north of Greektown and Pape station. It’s also a short walk from the Don Valley and a half-dozen parks.
The history
The current owners bought this property in 2018 with the intent to renovate and rebuild. As luck would have it, their attached neighbours also wanted to upgrade, so they partnered on the project. The renovation included extending the front of the home by five feet, digging out the basement and adding a third storey.
The work was completed in 2020, and the owners moved in. Now, they’re ready to downsize, listing at more than double the home’s pre-reno price.
The tour
The front door opens to this living area, with polished concrete flooring and track lighting. The curtains—which can cover the door for added privacy—are made of merino wool and cashmere suiting fabric.
Here’s another view of the living room. The owners are willing to include all furniture on the main floor.
Next to the living space is this galley kitchen, with matte Dekton cabinets and a built-in three-burner gas stove by Pitt Cooking.
One of the kitchen cupboards is an appliance garage equipped with electrical outlets.
The kitchen also has a Smeg wall oven and an integrated fridge. The countertops are vintage-inspired Calacatta Grigio Nuvo.
The sink is integrated right into the countertop with a wall-mounted faucet.
This dining space is just past the kitchen, next to a stairwell leading to the basement.
The dining table is bespoke, cut diagonally for easy access to the basement—a simple solution for tight spaces. That’s the backyard beyond those sliding doors. And those security cameras in the corner? They’re actually an art installation by Nina Kovensky, from Quimera Galería in Buenos Aires.
In the backyard, there’s a wooden deck, tall fences, gravel landscaping and space for a lounge area in the summer.
This is what the property looks like from the back.
The second floor has two bedrooms. This one is set up as a family room, with open shelving and a view of the rear laneway.
This opposite view of the family room shows off its pocket door.
This bedroom overlooks the neighbourhood.
There’s also a second-floor bathroom, with a walk-in shower and powder-coated brass fixtures. The ceramic tiles were imported from Spain.
The top floor of the home is dedicated to the main suite, which is wide enough for a king-sized bed.
The entrance to the main suite is via its walk-through closet.
The main ensuite on the top floor comes with a striking floating vanity and more Spanish tiles as a backsplash.
The open shower is huge. It has a bronzed-glass divider, a rain shower head, wall jets and a floor-to-ceiling porcelain slab surround.
The basement can be fashioned as an office or lounge. That retaining wall was left exposed as a nod to the building’s history.
The laundry area is also in the basement, plus there’s a small powder room.
Here’s a peek inside that powder room, with its marble vanity, Spanish tiles and floating toilet.
