House of the Week: $1.5 million for a furnished Pape Village semi perfect for showing off art

The tour

The front door opens to this living area, with polished concrete flooring and track lighting. The curtains—which can cover the door for added privacy—are made of merino wool and cashmere suiting fabric.

Here’s another view of the living room. The owners are willing to include all furniture on the main floor.

Next to the living space is this galley kitchen, with matte Dekton cabinets and a built-in three-burner gas stove by Pitt Cooking.

One of the kitchen cupboards is an appliance garage equipped with electrical outlets.

The kitchen also has a Smeg wall oven and an integrated fridge. The countertops are vintage-inspired Calacatta Grigio Nuvo.

The sink is integrated right into the countertop with a wall-mounted faucet.

This dining space is just past the kitchen, next to a stairwell leading to the basement.

The dining table is bespoke, cut diagonally for easy access to the basement—a simple solution for tight spaces. That’s the backyard beyond those sliding doors. And those security cameras in the corner? They’re actually an art installation by Nina Kovensky, from Quimera Galería in Buenos Aires.

In the backyard, there’s a wooden deck, tall fences, gravel landscaping and space for a lounge area in the summer.

This is what the property looks like from the back.

The second floor has two bedrooms. This one is set up as a family room, with open shelving and a view of the rear laneway.

This opposite view of the family room shows off its pocket door.

This bedroom overlooks the neighbourhood.

There’s also a second-floor bathroom, with a walk-in shower and powder-coated brass fixtures. The ceramic tiles were imported from Spain.

The top floor of the home is dedicated to the main suite, which is wide enough for a king-sized bed.