Real Estate

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a furnished Pape Village semi perfect for showing off art

House of the Week: $1.5 million for a furnished Pape Village semi perfect for showing off art

The 1,100-square-foot property more than doubled its selling price after a renovation. It comes with three bedrooms, a fancy kitchen and a finished basement

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

By | Photography By Birdhouse Media |  

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Paper Village: facade

Neighbourhood: Pape Village
Price: $1,525,000
Size: 1,100 square feet, plus a 350-square-foot basement
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Previously sold for: $602,000 in 2018
Agents: Lirad and Dan Kligman, The Yorkville Team

The place

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-storey semi in Pape Village. The house is on a quiet residential street just north of Greektown and Pape station. It’s also a short walk from the Don Valley and a half-dozen parks.

The history

The current owners bought this property in 2018 with the intent to renovate and rebuild. As luck would have it, their attached neighbours also wanted to upgrade, so they partnered on the project. The renovation included extending the front of the home by five feet, digging out the basement and adding a third storey.

The work was completed in 2020, and the owners moved in. Now, they’re ready to downsize, listing at more than double the home’s pre-reno price.

Related: $2.3 million for a Riverdale detached with a kitchen fit for TV

The tour

The front door opens to this living area, with polished concrete flooring and track lighting. The curtains—which can cover the door for added privacy—are made of merino wool and cashmere suiting fabric.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: living space

Here’s another view of the living room. The owners are willing to include all furniture on the main floor.

Next to the living space is this galley kitchen, with matte Dekton cabinets and a built-in three-burner gas stove by Pitt Cooking.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: kitchen

One of the kitchen cupboards is an appliance garage equipped with electrical outlets.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: appliance garage

The kitchen also has a Smeg wall oven and an integrated fridge. The countertops are vintage-inspired Calacatta Grigio Nuvo.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: wall oven

The sink is integrated right into the countertop with a wall-mounted faucet.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: marble sink

This dining space is just past the kitchen, next to a stairwell leading to the basement.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: dining area

The dining table is bespoke, cut diagonally for easy access to the basement—a simple solution for tight spaces. That’s the backyard beyond those sliding doors. And those security cameras in the corner? They’re actually an art installation by Nina Kovensky, from Quimera Galería in Buenos Aires.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: rear exit

In the backyard, there’s a wooden deck, tall fences, gravel landscaping and space for a lounge area in the summer.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: backyard

This is what the property looks like from the back.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: rear of home

The second floor has two bedrooms. This one is set up as a family room, with open shelving and a view of the rear laneway.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: family room

This opposite view of the family room shows off its pocket door.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: TV room

This bedroom overlooks the neighbourhood.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: bedroom

There’s also a second-floor bathroom, with a walk-in shower and powder-coated brass fixtures. The ceramic tiles were imported from Spain.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: bathroom

The top floor of the home is dedicated to the main suite, which is wide enough for a king-sized bed.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: main bedroom

The entrance to the main suite is via its walk-through closet.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: walk-in closet

The main ensuite on the top floor comes with a striking floating vanity and more Spanish tiles as a backsplash.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: ensuite bathroom

The open shower is huge. It has a bronzed-glass divider, a rain shower head, wall jets and a floor-to-ceiling porcelain slab surround.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: ensuite shower

The basement can be fashioned as an office or lounge. That retaining wall was left exposed as a nod to the building’s history.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: basement

The laundry area is also in the basement, plus there’s a small powder room.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Pape Village: powder room

Here’s a peek inside that powder room, with its marble vanity, Spanish tiles and floating toilet.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected]

Topics: House of the Week pape village Real Estate Toronto Life

 

The Latest

<em>American Born Chinese</em>—plus everything else we&#8217;re excited to watch this week
Culture

American Born Chinese—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school&#8217;s descent into chaos
Deep Dives

Epic Fail: Inside York Memorial high school’s descent into chaos

Sort-of Secret: Pho Ngoc Yen, a hopping Vietnamese restaurant tucked away in a Mississauga industrial park
Food & Drink

Sort-of Secret: Pho Ngoc Yen, a hopping Vietnamese restaurant tucked away in a Mississauga industrial park

“Our city is addicted to cars”: This teen&#8217;s transit app rewards people for riding the TTC
City

“Our city is addicted to cars”: This teen’s transit app rewards people for riding the TTC

Under Asking: &#8220;Bidding wars are back, but buyers are wary.&#8221; Three realtors share why they went down in price
Real Estate

Under Asking: “Bidding wars are back, but buyers are wary.” Three realtors share why they went down in price

Will we finally get a high-frequency train from Toronto to Quebec City? A Q&#038;A with Robert Prichard, the guy who&#8217;s promising to make it happen
City

Will we finally get a high-frequency train from Toronto to Quebec City? A Q&A with Robert Prichard, the guy who’s promising to make it happen