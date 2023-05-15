House of the Week: $2.3 million for a Riverdale semi with a kitchen fit for TV

The 2,000-square-foot property also has five bathrooms, funky wallpaper and a rooftop deck overlooking the backyard

Neighbourhood: Riverdale

Price: $2,299,000

Size: 2,087 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Agent: Katie Herbert, RE/MAX Hallmark

Previously sold for: $1,900,000 in 2022

Interior photos: Sidekix Media

Exterior photos: Open House Media

The place

A century-old townhouse on Harcourt Avenue, in the heart of Riverdale, with three bedrooms and a deep backyard. Newly renovated, it’s steps away from Pape station, Greektown’s famous haunts, Withrow Park and Gerrard Square.

The history

Built in 1918, the townhouse was last sold 40 years ago, and it was more than due for functional and aesthetic upgrades. In 2022, a family that loves reno projects bought the place with the goal of flipping it. They underpinned the basement, redid the plumbing and installed a 200-amp panel electrical network as well as new heating and cooling systems. Then they gutted the bathrooms and kitchen, painted the walls white, laid hardwood oak flooring, and added wood and brass accents.

Realtor Katie Herbert expects the townhouse to draw interest from a young couple or family in the market for a turnkey.

The tour

A blue bay window protrudes from the three-storey façade, which towers over its neighbours.

In the foyer, a custom oak feature wall sets the tone.

The foyer gives way to an open living room with a gas fireplace and wide-plank engineered oak flooring. The entire home is staged by Toronto company Fliphaus.

The living room flows into a charming dining room that’s kept bright by a woven light fixture and a curved three-panel window.

The kitchen is deep and wide. A four-seat quartz island faces a full wall of custom cabinets with brass handles.

The appliances are also top-notch: the dishwasher, gas cooktop and two-door fridge are the latest in Samsung tech.

The owners installed an L-shaped banquette at the back end of the kitchen, which they call “the chill corner.” The seats conceal bonus storage space.

Also on the main floor is the powder room, which comes with this funky wallpaper.

A classy staircase with oak steps and glass railings leads to the second floor.

The largest of the two second-floor bedrooms has a bay window with a view of Harcourt. Each of the property’s bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms.

This ensuite—sprinkled with brass—has a glass shower and a floating vanity.

The third floor houses the main bedroom, with a bespoke light fixture and an elegant sage-green wood feature wall.

Its ensuite is equipped with a chic hexagonal-tile wall, marble flooring, matte-black accents, a soaker tub with a view and a nine-foot shower with a rainfall head.

The fully finished basement has vinyl floors and rough-ins for a kitchen.

Down the hall is a separate entrance, so this space could be rented out, converted to an in-law suite or simply fashioned into a second family room or office.

Moving back up to the third floor reveals the rooftop deck. On a clear day, Withrow Park is visible beyond the trees.

Here’s the view of the 520-square-foot tiled backyard.

And this is what the property looks like from the back, in bloom.

