Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.3 million for a Riverdale semi with a kitchen fit for TV

House of the Week: $2.3 million for a Riverdale semi with a kitchen fit for TV

The 2,000-square-foot property also has five bathrooms, funky wallpaper and a rooftop deck overlooking the backyard

By |  

By |  

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: open concept

Neighbourhood: Riverdale
Price: $2,299,000
Size: 2,087 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 5
Agent: Katie Herbert, RE/MAX Hallmark
Previously sold for: $1,900,000 in 2022
Interior photos: Sidekix Media
Exterior photos: Open House Media

The place

A century-old townhouse on Harcourt Avenue, in the heart of Riverdale, with three bedrooms and a deep backyard. Newly renovated, it’s steps away from Pape station, Greektown’s famous haunts, Withrow Park and Gerrard Square.

The history

Built in 1918, the townhouse was last sold 40 years ago, and it was more than due for functional and aesthetic upgrades. In 2022, a family that loves reno projects bought the place with the goal of flipping it. They underpinned the basement, redid the plumbing and installed a 200-amp panel electrical network as well as new heating and cooling systems. Then they gutted the bathrooms and kitchen, painted the walls white, laid hardwood oak flooring, and added wood and brass accents.

Realtor Katie Herbert expects the townhouse to draw interest from a young couple or family in the market for a turnkey.

Related: $2.8 million for a Lawrence Park century home built by the man behind Casa Loma

The tour

A blue bay window protrudes from the three-storey façade, which towers over its neighbours.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: facade

In the foyer, a custom oak feature wall sets the tone.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: foyer

The foyer gives way to an open living room with a gas fireplace and wide-plank engineered oak flooring. The entire home is staged by Toronto company Fliphaus.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: living area

The living room flows into a charming dining room that’s kept bright by a woven light fixture and a curved three-panel window.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: dining area

The kitchen is deep and wide. A four-seat quartz island faces a full wall of custom cabinets with brass handles.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: kitchen

The appliances are also top-notch: the dishwasher, gas cooktop and two-door fridge are the latest in Samsung tech.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: appliances

The owners installed an L-shaped banquette at the back end of the kitchen, which they call “the chill corner.” The seats conceal bonus storage space.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: banquette

Also on the main floor is the powder room, which comes with this funky wallpaper.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: bathroom with funky wallpaper

A classy staircase with oak steps and glass railings leads to the second floor.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: staircase

The largest of the two second-floor bedrooms has a bay window with a view of Harcourt. Each of the property’s bedrooms have their own ensuite bathrooms.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: secondary bedroom

This ensuite—sprinkled with brass—has a glass shower and a floating vanity.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: ensuite bathroom

The third floor houses the main bedroom, with a bespoke light fixture and an elegant sage-green wood feature wall.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: main bedroom

Its ensuite is equipped with a chic hexagonal-tile wall, marble flooring, matte-black accents, a soaker tub with a view and a nine-foot shower with a rainfall head.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: bathroom

The fully finished basement has vinyl floors and rough-ins for a kitchen.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: basement

Down the hall is a separate entrance, so this space could be rented out, converted to an in-law suite or simply fashioned into a second family room or office.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: separate entrance

Moving back up to the third floor reveals the rooftop deck. On a clear day, Withrow Park is visible beyond the trees.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: rooftop deck

Here’s the view of the 520-square-foot tiled backyard.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: backyard

And this is what the property looks like from the back, in bloom.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, Harcourt: back of the house

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to [email protected]

Topics: House of the Week Real Estate Riverdale Toronto

 

Big Stories

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex
Deep Dives

How Meeting House megachurch preacher Bruxy Cavey groomed young women for sex

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah
City

The electrifying life of Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong
Deep Dives

The Guru of Mount Nemo: Inside a Burlington commune gone wrong

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected
Life

After 10 rounds of fertility treatment and four miscarriages, we became parents in the last way we expected

<em>Star</em> Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country&#8217;s largest newspaper
City

Star Wars: Inside the vicious battle for control of the country’s largest newspaper

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I&#8217;m still fighting for justice
Memoir

After my husband tried to kill me, I was forced to flee Kenya. Eight years later, I’m still fighting for justice