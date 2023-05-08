Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.8 million for a Lawrence Park century home built by the man behind Casa Loma

The 2,300-square-foot property comes with five bedrooms, exposed brick and beams, Scandinavian decor, and a covered deck out back

By Roxy Kirshenbaum | Photography By Robert Holowka |  

Neighbourhood: Lawrence Park
Agent: Paul Greenberg, The Agency
Price: $2.8 million
Last sold for: $1.48 million
Size: 2,300 square feet
Bedrooms: 4+1
Bathrooms: 3

The place

Located on leafy St. Hilda’s Street in Lawrence Park, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom Scandinavian-inspired century home mixes heritage with contemporary verve. The house is within walking distance of Sherwood Park, Sheridan Nurseries, the restaurants on Yonge and Lawrence station. 

The history

The house was built in 1914 by Herbert Elgie, the contractor behind Casa Loma. He lived two doors down and constructed it for his two children. It underwent a full-scale renovation in 2019, exposing its original brickwork, beams and ornamentation. The owners opened up the main floor and finished the basement, which now includes a rec room, a bathroom and walk-in storage. They also added an ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom and updated the electrical and plumbing throughout. The renovation was completed in 2020.

The tour

The front comes with a new concrete staircase, a Corten steel planter and a landscaped garden with a mature maple.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: facade

The newly opened main level has European white oak floors, exposed brick and loads of natural light.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: living room

Here’s the glass-walled staircase—the star of this space—which can be lit up at night for added drama.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: staircase

Removing walls during the renovation exposed several steel beams running the length of the house.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: steel beam

That’s the original wood-burning fireplace in the living area.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: fireplace

The all-white kitchen has an island, tons of storage, a gas cooktop and an electronic appliance garage.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: kitchen

The countertops are made of Italian sintered stone.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: kitchen counters

Four of the bedrooms are upstairs. This is the main suite. For a rustic feel, the designers kept the original wooden rafters when they vaulted the ceiling.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: main bedroom

Covered for more than 100 years, the exposed bricks highlight the original builders’ craftsmanship.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: exposed brick

The ensuite bathroom is equipped with a double floating vanity, heated floors and a curbless shower with two heads.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: ensuite bathroom

The tall doors throughout the home are solid wood.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: tall doors

Here’s the walk-in closet, which was previously a bathroom. 

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: walk-in closet

Down the hall is this secondary bedroom, currently set up as a nursery.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: nursery

Exposed brick, a vaulted wood ceiling and sleek windows make the office a contender for best room.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: office

There’s a shared bathroom upstairs too.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: bathroom

Here’s the loft on the top floor. It has a skylight and a funky nook. 

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: loft

Moving downstairs shows off the finished basement, which has a rec room, walk-in storage and freshly painted brick walls.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: basement

Here’s the basement bathroom.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: basement bathroom

The backyard has a covered deck—ideal for entertaining.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: deck

Beneath the snow is a stone patio, raised garden beds and a gas hook-up for summer dinner parties.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: patio

The house is most charming when lit up at night.

Toronto, Real Estate, House of the Week, St. Hilda's: backyard

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to [email protected]

Topics: Casa Loma House of the Week Lawrence Park Real Estate Toronto

 

