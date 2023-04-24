Real Estate

House of the Week: $2.2 million for a Victorian in the Annex with a basement sauna

The 2,500-square-foot property also comes with 10-foot ceilings, a rooftop deck, a parking spot out back and a stunning garden

Neighbourhood: The Annex
Price: $2,195,000
Size: 2,552 square feet
Bedrooms: 3+1
Bathrooms: 3
Agent: Beth Sulman, Sutton Group-Associates Realty
Previously sold for: $618,018 (2004)

The place

A three-story semi-detached townhouse just south of Bloor with 10-foot ceilings and a backyard designed by Marjorie Harris. It’s surrounded by U of T’s St. George campus and is within walking distance of the Annex’s shops and restaurants, Spadina and Bathurst stations, several parks, and Harbord Village.

The history

Built in 1879, when Bloor was barely a thoroughfare, this property comes with many Toronto heritage staples: exposed brick, pronounced bay windows and gables. But it’s not without modern upgrades. The current owner had the plumbing and electrical redone and enlisted various designers to add contemporary beauty.

The tour

The front is classic Victorian: bay windows, a porch, a transom window and a front yard that’s been converted into a patio.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: facade

The foyer opens to 10-foot ceilings and exposed brick.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: foyer

Here are those bay windows, which wrap around the living room.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: living room

This reverse shot highlights the home’s deep footprint. The owner hired colourist Janice Lindsay to decorate it.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Majo Street: living room 2

The kitchen has plenty of storage and an L-shaped breakfast bar.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: kitchen

Just beyond the kitchen is the dining room, which flows directly into the backyard. Its recessed ceiling lets in extra sunlight.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: dining area

This is largest of the second floor’s two bedrooms. It has a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and west-facing views of the neighbourhood.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: second floor bedroom

A separated glass shower and tub keep the rest of the bathroom comfy and dry.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: bathroom

The owner fashioned the other second-floor bedroom into an office.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: office

The main suite on the third floor is equipped with wall-to-wall storage, a built-in gas fireplace and a breezy walk-out to a deck.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: main bedroom

And how about this reading nook on the opposite end of the room?

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: reading nook

Here’s a view of the third-floor deck. That’s the new Mirvish Village peeking over the fence. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: deck

Moving to the finished basement reveals this office, which could be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: basement

Down the hall is the laundry room and sauna.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: laundry room

The tiled backyard is a popular summer spot for barbecues and board-game nights.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: backyard

Sulman says gardener Marjorie Harris planted a variety of flora that keep the garden lush nine months a year.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: garden

This stone walkway leads to a private parking space, which backs onto William James Lane.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Major Street: parking

Topics: House of the Week Real Estate The Annex Toronto

 

