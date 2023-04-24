House of the Week: $2.2 million for a Victorian in the Annex with a basement sauna

The 2,500-square-foot property also comes with 10-foot ceilings, a rooftop deck, a parking spot out back and a stunning garden

Neighbourhood: The Annex

Price: $2,195,000

Size: 2,552 square feet

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 3

Agent: Beth Sulman, Sutton Group-Associates Realty

Previously sold for: $618,018 (2004)

The place

A three-story semi-detached townhouse just south of Bloor with 10-foot ceilings and a backyard designed by Marjorie Harris. It’s surrounded by U of T’s St. George campus and is within walking distance of the Annex’s shops and restaurants, Spadina and Bathurst stations, several parks, and Harbord Village.

The history

Built in 1879, when Bloor was barely a thoroughfare, this property comes with many Toronto heritage staples: exposed brick, pronounced bay windows and gables. But it’s not without modern upgrades. The current owner had the plumbing and electrical redone and enlisted various designers to add contemporary beauty.

The tour

The front is classic Victorian: bay windows, a porch, a transom window and a front yard that’s been converted into a patio.

The foyer opens to 10-foot ceilings and exposed brick.

Here are those bay windows, which wrap around the living room.

This reverse shot highlights the home’s deep footprint. The owner hired colourist Janice Lindsay to decorate it.

The kitchen has plenty of storage and an L-shaped breakfast bar.

Just beyond the kitchen is the dining room, which flows directly into the backyard. Its recessed ceiling lets in extra sunlight.

This is largest of the second floor’s two bedrooms. It has a walk-in closet, an ensuite bathroom and west-facing views of the neighbourhood.

A separated glass shower and tub keep the rest of the bathroom comfy and dry.

The owner fashioned the other second-floor bedroom into an office.

The main suite on the third floor is equipped with wall-to-wall storage, a built-in gas fireplace and a breezy walk-out to a deck.

And how about this reading nook on the opposite end of the room?

Here’s a view of the third-floor deck. That’s the new Mirvish Village peeking over the fence.

Moving to the finished basement reveals this office, which could be converted into a fourth bedroom.

Down the hall is the laundry room and sauna.

The tiled backyard is a popular summer spot for barbecues and board-game nights.

Sulman says gardener Marjorie Harris planted a variety of flora that keep the garden lush nine months a year.

This stone walkway leads to a private parking space, which backs onto William James Lane.

