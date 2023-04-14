Real Estate

House of the Week: $7.3 million for a gated Caledon mansion on 22 acres of farmland

The 7,400-square-foot property also comes with a sauna, a wine room, a curvy staircase and a separate coach house

By Arisa Valyear | Photography By SilverHouse |  

Neighbourhood: Caledon Hills
Price: $7,298,000
Size: 7,453 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6
Agent: Wanda Miller and Cindy Avis, Avis Team

The place

A modern country home with a façade made of limestone that was excavated from beneath the property itself. The estate has a turret, a spiral staircase and a three-season Muskoka room. It’s just down the road from the Caledon Country Club and a short drive to the Terra Cotta Conservation Area and the Bruce Trail.

The history

The current owners bought the home in early 2021 and remodelled it from top to bottom with the help of Gallaugher Contracting. They added new doors and windows, a brand new laundry room and mudroom, custom closets, oak floors, and sleek black-and-gold metal light fixtures from Concept Lighting. Now, two years later, they’re looking to sell.

The tour

Residents must pass an iron gate upon arrival, which can be opened via keypad.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: gate

Through the front doors and past the foyer is this central staircase, located within an awe-inspiring turret. Follow it all the way up to reach the lookout, currently being used as a loft-style play area.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: staircase

Here’s a view of the staircase from above.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: staircase 2

Across from the staircase is this quartzite wet bar with seating for two. Those 15-foot windows were specifically designed to evoke picture frames. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: great room

Here’s a reverse view of the great room and its two-storey limestone fireplace and catwalk with glass railings. See that mirror to the left? It’s actually a secret door to the main bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: great room 2

This is the dining area, with the raised kitchen just beyond. The three-season Muskoka room lives on the other side of those glass doors.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: dining area

The kitchen has three skylights, plenty of storage and a gas stove with a built-in pot-filler faucet. The cabinets were built by Lorne Kitchens.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: kitchen

The backsplash, counters and island are Calacatta marble.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: kitchen counters

Next to the kitchen is this walk-in pantry, with under-counter lighting, lots of additional storage and another sink.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: pantry

Now that Muskoka room, which the owners revamped by adding an angled cedar roof as well as board and batten walls.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: Muskoka room

The laundry room is on the main level, just past the pantry. It has a porcelain farmhouse sink and a built-in rack for drying clothes.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: laundry room

Featured throughout the home are these welded creations by metal artist Courtney Chard.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: welding

The powder room is hidden within the spiral staircase and features a bowl sink and funky floral wallpaper from Rebel Walls.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: powder room

Also on the main floor is the family room, with another fireplace and stained oak floors.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: family room

Here’s the main bedroom. Its massive floor-to-ceiling windows showcase idyllic views of the backyard and, on a clear day, the Toronto skyline.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: main bedroom

The main ensuite has herringbone white oak floors, a glass shower, a soaker tub and a double vanity.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: main bedroom ensuite

Moving upstairs reveals the landing, which overlooks the great room. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms on this floor.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: landing

Here’s one of the four upstairs bedrooms. It sits above the main bedroom and has an ensuite.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: another bedroom

Here’s another bedroom with its own ensuite, this one situated above the garage. It has private access via its own staircase.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: bedroom above garage

White honeycomb tiles adorn the ensuite shower’s walls.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: white bathroom

In the basement is this rec room with another wet bar plus a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: rec room

Behind the wet bar is this bathroom with a sauna.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: basement bathroom

Here’s the sixth bedroom, which has walkout access to the backyard and a built-in dresser.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: basement bedroom

The surrounding land is sprawling and serene, equipped with a firepit, an in-ground pool, a hot tub and an outdoor cooking area—an oasis for the coming summer. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Caledon: bird's eye view

Topics: Caledon House of the Week Real Estate Toronto

 

