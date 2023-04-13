House of the Week: $3.5 million for an Oakville estate with four fireplaces and 20-foot ceilings

The 5,200-square-foot property also comes with smart-home tech, two wine fridges and a walk-in closet the size of a studio apartment

Neighbourhood: Bronte, Oakville

Price: $3,498,000

Size: 5,200 square feet

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 6

Agent: Anum Rauf, AR Real Estate Group

The place

A brand-new modern home sitting on a 9,000-square-foot lot just up the street from Bronte Park’s trails and beaches. It’s a bespoke construction project by Pine Glen Homes, designed by residential architecture firm Keeren Design.

The history

The current owner bought the property in pre-construction in early 2020, with the intention to flip it. After closing in November and spending this winter doing upgrades, he put the house back on the market in the hope of attracting a buyer who appreciates quality design. (Some of the place’s best features—like custom millwork and a cutting-edge security system—are not obvious at first glance.) “The more you look, the more you’re impressed,” says realtor Anum Rauf. “This brand of modernism really stands out in Oakville.”

The tour

Matte-black platforms hover over a white-brick garage, a seven-car driveway and a 60-foot-wide yard.

The foyer is dominated by a white-oak feature wall that rises 20 feet to the ceiling.

The wide skylights and windows illuminate the grand entrance.

Down the hall is the living room, which has back-porch access and a gas fireplace nestled within a floor-to-ceiling stone wall.

An ELAN smart-home system runs throughout the walls, allowing residents to control speakers, garage doors, lighting, temperature and security cameras from their phone.

The kitchen is covered in oak and porcelain cabinets, which conceal two wine fridges. There’s also a three-seat island, a pot filler faucet and a gas cooktop.

No space is wasted: the kitchen flows into a prep room with a marble countertop, a second faucet and a hidden pantry.

Here’s the dining room. That’s a 10-foot-tall wine cabinet on the left.

The office looks onto the street and has 14-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows.

Also on the main floor is a mudroom lined with cabinets, separating the garage from the rest of the house.

A split staircase with glass railings holds together the open-concept design.

Wide picture windows add drama to the second-floor landing.

The main bedroom is huge and overlooks the backyard.

It comes with a walk-in closet large enough to live in.

Every bathroom has heated floors, including the main ensuite, with a double vanity, corner windows, a glass shower and a soaker tub.

Here’s another of the four bedrooms. Each comes with its own ensuite and plenty of storage.

The lower level contains an exercise room, a built-in wet bar and a nanny suite.

Not to mention a second family room.

Out back, there’s a 300-square-foot elevated porch with a gas fireplace.

The lot will be landscaped and fenced by the end of the month.

