House of the Week: $3.1 million for a Guildwood classic perched above the Scarborough Bluffs

The 3,400-square-foot property comes with a kitchen pretty enough for TV, six parking spots and a massive backyard with an in-ground pool

Neighbourhood: Guildwood

Price: $3,179,000

Size: 3,400 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking spots: 6

Agent: Sabrina Cameron, The Richards Group

Previously sold for: $2,007,500 in 2021

The place

A large side-split with four bedrooms, two family rooms and a newly landscaped, massive backyard with an in-ground pool. It’s a 10-minute walk from Kingston Road, with half a dozen parks nearby.

The history

In 2021, the current owner, a builder, bought this 65-year-old family house with the goal of giving it a makeover. He considered the place special—3,400 square feet of living space right atop the Bluffs is a rare find—but felt it needed an upgrade.

He gutted the place down to the studs and installed a new gas furnace and air conditioning system; he also updated the plumbing and electrical and added millwork and new appliances throughout. He then refurbished the backyard by building a stone patio and planting hydrangeas and hornbeam trees around the property for colour and privacy. In the end, the renovation cost $800,000.

“Everything, down to the lawn sprinklers, has been upgraded,” says realtor Sabrina Cameron. “The exterior may be understated, but it’s one of the nicest family homes around the Bluffs.”

The tour

The wood and slim-brick façade rises over a double-wide driveway and a four-platform stone walk-up. That’s Lake Ontario in the background.

The foyer’s chandelier and black herringbone tiles impress upon arrival.

The open living room is huge and has a custom console with built-in book cases and wall-to-wall windows.

The dining room takes in light from all angles and connects to the back deck. That spider chandelier is from Union Lighting.

The kitchen looks like a cooking-show set: it has a huge double-door fridge, Zellige tiles and a four-seat hardwood island as well as tons of cabinets accented with brass hardware.

The appliances, all brand new, include a Fisher & Paykel oven with a five-burner gas stove.

The main-floor bathroom comes with a limestone vanity and a glass shower with hexagonal tiles.

The main bedroom, which overlooks the backyard, is as large as most family rooms.

It also comes with a couple’s walk-in closet.

The ensuite has a glass shower, a soaker tub and a marble double vanity.

The guest bedrooms are big enough to fit a king-sized bed.

All of them have hardwood flooring and their own walk-in closets.

The coolest space may be the entertainment room, which is directly below the dining area. It has a built-in bar, a gas fireplace nestled in a bespoke shelving unit and feature wall, and tall glass doors leading to the back deck.

Beneath the entertainment room is the basement, where the owner carved out a glass office that could also be fashioned into a gym.

Down the hall is the the laundry room, which features a wall of stainless steel floor-to-ceiling storage shelves.

The giant backyard is a summer oasis. Its stone deck descends to a 25-metre-long swimming pool.

