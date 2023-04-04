House of the Week: This Thornhill side-split last sold for $180,000. Now it’s going for $1.9 million

At 2,500 square feet, the property comes with a giant walk-in closet, a basement bar, an in-ground pool and a covered second-storey deck

Neighbourhood: Thornhill

Price: $1,888,000

Size: 2,500 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Agent: Mark Adelson, Adelson Weiss Real Estate Team

Previously sold for: $180,000 in 1986

The place

A four-bed suburban home that’s been owned by the same family for more than 35 years. The place has a backyard with a pool and is within walking distance of Thornhill Community Centre as well as Windy Hill, Valley View and Bayview Reservoir parks.

The history

Realtor Mark Adelson was just six years old when he and his family moved to Thornhill from South Africa in 1986. His parents fell in love with this house and snatched it for $180,000. Mark grew up watching sports in the basement TV room, hosting pool parties in the summer and playing street hockey with neighbours. “It was the perfect place to grow up,” he says.

The Adelsons are now looking to downsize and move into a condo. They’ve waited months for the market to heat up, and buyer appetite finally seems to be growing, so Mark feels it’s a good time to sell. “We don’t know if this hot market will last,” he says, “but the appetite is here right now.”

The tour

The home is tucked away on a quiet crescent surrounded by greenery. It has a driveway with enough space for four cars.

Here’s the foyer, bathed in natural light. There’s engineered hardwood throughout the first floor.

The family room has a huge custom cabinet that can hold 60 bottles of wine. It flanks a gas fireplace and a big-screen TV, which is connected to surround sound.

The kitchen comes with tons of counter space and a three-seat breakfast station.

Also included: a Jenn-Air Refrigerator, a Whirlpool convection oven, a Miele dishwasher and a Marvel wine fridge.

Overlooking the front yard is the dining room—ideal for large parties.

Here’s the den, which is being used as an office.

Just down the hall is the guest bathroom, equipped with a double floating vanity and a tub-shower combo.

Upstairs is the main bedroom, which is large enough to hold a king-sized bed and morning reading nook.

The suite’s best feature is its extra deep walk-in closet.

The ensuite has a glassed-in shower and jet tub.

Here’s the second bedroom.

Large cabinets surround the laundry room’s stacked Kenmore washer-dryer.

Future owners may want to convert the basement into a rental suite—it has its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom.

Here’s that kitchen, with a mini fridge and bar.

The Adelsons also installed a gym in the basement, but the space could be repurposed as a bedroom.

The house has a big, lush backyard featuring a patio with a large covered balcony above it.

The deck’s second-level sun room, with a retractable canopy and insect screen, is Adelson’s favourite corner of the house.

The in-ground pool is its own oasis, surrounded by landscaped gardens, trees and charming stonework.

