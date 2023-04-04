Real Estate

House of the Week: This Thornhill side-split last sold for $180,000. Now it’s going for $1.9 million

At 2,500 square feet, the property comes with a giant walk-in closet, a basement bar, an in-ground pool and a covered second-storey deck

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: family room

Neighbourhood: Thornhill
Price: $1,888,000
Size: 2,500 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Agent: Mark Adelson, Adelson Weiss Real Estate Team
Previously sold for: $180,000 in 1986

The place

A four-bed suburban home that’s been owned by the same family for more than 35 years. The place has a backyard with a pool and is within walking distance of Thornhill Community Centre as well as Windy Hill, Valley View and Bayview Reservoir parks.

The history

Realtor Mark Adelson was just six years old when he and his family moved to Thornhill from South Africa in 1986. His parents fell in love with this house and snatched it for $180,000. Mark grew up watching sports in the basement TV room, hosting pool parties in the summer and playing street hockey with neighbours. “It was the perfect place to grow up,” he says.

The Adelsons are now looking to downsize and move into a condo. They’ve waited months for the market to heat up, and buyer appetite finally seems to be growing, so Mark feels it’s a good time to sell. “We don’t know if this hot market will last,” he says, “but the appetite is here right now.”

The tour

The home is tucked away on a quiet crescent surrounded by greenery. It has a driveway with enough space for four cars.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: facade

Here’s the foyer, bathed in natural light. There’s engineered hardwood throughout the first floor.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: foyer

The family room has a huge custom cabinet that can hold 60 bottles of wine. It flanks a gas fireplace and a big-screen TV, which is connected to surround sound. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: family room 2

The kitchen comes with tons of counter space and a three-seat breakfast station. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: kitchen

Also included: a Jenn-Air Refrigerator, a Whirlpool convection oven, a Miele dishwasher and a Marvel wine fridge.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: kitchen 2

Overlooking the front yard is the dining room—ideal for large parties. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: dining room

Here’s the den, which is being used as an office.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: office

Just down the hall is the guest bathroom, equipped with a double floating vanity and a tub-shower combo.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: bathroom

Upstairs is the main bedroom, which is large enough to hold a king-sized bed and morning reading nook.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: main bedroom

The suite’s best feature is its extra deep walk-in closet. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: walk-in closet

The ensuite has a glassed-in shower and jet tub.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: ensuite

Here’s the second bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: second bedroom

Large cabinets surround the laundry room’s stacked Kenmore washer-dryer.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: laundry room

Future owners may want to convert the basement into a rental suite—it has its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: basement

Here’s that kitchen, with a mini fridge and bar. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: bar

The Adelsons also installed a gym in the basement, but the space could be repurposed as a bedroom.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: gym

The house has a big, lush backyard featuring a patio with a large covered balcony above it.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: deck

The deck’s second-level sun room, with a retractable canopy and insect screen, is Adelson’s favourite corner of the house.

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: deck 2

The in-ground pool is its own oasis, surrounded by landscaped gardens, trees and charming stonework. 

Toronto Life, Real Estate, House of the Week, Thornhill: pool

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.  

Topics: House of the Week Real Estate Thornhill Toronto

 

