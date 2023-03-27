Real Estate

House of the Week: $4.8 million for a humongous Whitby estate with a turret and a 15-foot-tall waterfall

This 6,500-square-foot property also comes with a butler’s pantry, a wine cellar, a wine-tasting area and a painting studio

By Arisa Valyear | Photography By Robert Holowka |  

Toronto real estate, House of the Week, Whitby mansion: facade

Neighbourhood: Central Whitby
Price: $4,800,000
Size: 6,500 square feet
Bedrooms: 4+4
Bathrooms: 5
Agent: Kelsey Schoenrock, Chestnut Park Real Estate

The place

A stately country house in Whitby sitting on a staggering 13 acres of forested land. Located off Anderson Street, it’s a short drive to Whitby’s downtown strip but far enough from city life to feel like an escape.

The history

The current owners, Bob and Judy, were living nearby and raising their three kids when they came across this property in 1991. Bob was eager for a slice of cottage life, and Judy wanted to stay close to Whitby, so the spot seemed like the perfect compromise. After several years of living off-site, they hired architect Duff Ryan and Vicki King of Willow Hill Designs to help them realize their dream. Construction finished in 2001, and now, 22 years later, they’re looking to downsize.

The tour

Stepping through the front door—imported from Colorado—reveals this grand foyer. On the right is the dining area, sectioned off by rounded, taupe-stained pine walls.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: foyer

The partial wall and cut-out windows allow natural light into the space, and the room was built specifically to accommodate that large circular dining table.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: dining area

Here’s a view from above. The outer ring of the table can be removed to seat smaller groups.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: dining area from above

Just beyond the dining area is this lodge-inspired great room, with cedar log beams, pine ceilings and hemlock floors. The 20-foot-tall transom windows overlook land that backs onto the Greenbelt. 

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: great room

That reading nook beside the limestone fireplace is the ideal spot for a morning coffee.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: great room 2

Opposite the great room is the kitchen, which features matte granite countertops, a butler’s pantry and an island with seating for three. The tin ceiling was made by an artisan in Waterloo.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: kitchen

The kitchen also has a wet bar.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: coffee station

And, yes, this home comes with a turret. This is its main level, which houses a breakfast room. There’s porch access through the doors on the left and a three-season sitting room on the right.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: breakfast area

Here’s that sitting room—the owners wanted a space to enjoy the outdoors in the summertime without having to worry about flies and mosquitoes.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: three-season bedroom

Back inside on the main floor is this office, which can be seen from the second floor.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: office

Here’s the main-floor powder room, with an antique metal wash basin.

This laundry room down the hall has a built-in gift-wrapping station, and its large porcelain sink is great for prepping flower arrangements.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: laundry room

The primary bedroom sits on the main floor and features a faux-stone wall that conceals the ensuite bathroom.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: main

The ensuite has plenty of storage. 

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: ensuite

It also comes with a glass shower and jet tub that overlook the sprawling woods.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: ensuite shower

A quick detour outside shows off the main bedroom’s porch, which has more of those cedar logs, this time as pillars.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: walkout

The catwalk on the second floor is almost always bathed in natural light.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: hallway

Above the garage is the guest suite. Whitewashed ceilings and soft pine floors add a bit of freshness.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: guest suite

Here’s a reverse view of the suite to show its cozy window bench.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: guest suite sitting area

Guests also have their own ensuite.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: guest ensuite

This sewing room could easily be converted into another bedroom.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: sewing room

And so could this exercise room with vaulted ceilings.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: exercise room

The estate’s painting studio sits at the end of the second-floor hall. That railing on the right overlooks an escape ladder.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: studio
Here’s the ceiling, which is itself a work of art.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: studio ceiling

If a daring escape isn’t your thing, you can reach the basement via the winding staircase.

There are are four more bedrooms in the basement. This one has an ensuite.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: basement bedroom

Here’s that ensuite, with a double vanity and a raised shower.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: basement ensuite

Beyond these stained-glass doors is a walk-up bar, a media room, a games room, a wine cellar and a tasting area.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: stained glass

And here’s a look at that bar. The doors on the right lead to a 700-square-foot patio with a hot tub. 

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: bar

The games room is fashioned for the outdoorsy types. 

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: games room

The sunken media room showcases another fireplace (this one’s granite) and a movie screen that can be hidden away via the folding doors on either side. 

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: media room

Here’s the tasting area, with hemlock flooring. It lives directly under the turret. 

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: wine tasting room

Beside it is the wine cellar.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: cellar

This huge workshop sits underneath the three-car garage. It’s completely separate from the main home, so it could be renovated into a rental unit.

Toronto real estate, House of the Week: workshop

Outside is this firepit with log benches. Since the owners have tapped many of the property’s maple trees, you could use the cauldron to boil sap. 

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: firepit

Here’s the back of the house, with its 15-foot-tall waterfall currently covered in snow.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: waterfall

The property also comes with a 12-foot lined pond, home to about 100 trout.

Toronto real estate; House of the Week: pond

Have a house that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.  

Topics: House of the Week Real Estate Toronto Whitby

 

