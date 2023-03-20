House of the Week: $3 million for a Beaches classic with sci-fi light fixtures and a winding staircase

House of the Week: $3 million for a Beaches classic with sci-fi light fixtures and a winding staircase

The 3,000-square-foot property also comes with four bedrooms, wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling storage and a 35-foot-deep backyard with a deck

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Price: $2,999,000

Size: 3,000 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Agent: Sean Madigan

The place

A three-storey, four-bed, four-bath Beaches semi, just south of Queen at Kew-Balmy Beach.

The history

Real estate developer Lucas Eisen loves cycling and paddleboarding, so the Beaches had always been a dream destination. When Eisen found a semi for sale on Leuty Avenue in 2022, barely 200 metres from the water, he pounced. This home would be his ideal fixer-upper.

He stripped it down, excavated the basement and bolstered the front with steel beams to support the open-concept design. He then decked out the interior with hardwood oak, a new kitchen and designer light fixtures. The project took nine months and cost $1 million, and Eisen thought he had built his forever home. But life had other plans: earlier this year, he accepted a gig in Western Canada, and he has since put his house on the market.

Realtor Sean Madigan says the home is well-suited for a family of beach lovers. “It’s rare to find a house this close to the lake with a brand new upgrade.”

The tour

The site comes with a parking pad, an 18-by-9-foot porch and a coveted front yard.

A floor-to-ceiling oak cabinet flanks the foyer and family area, and the gas fireplace—embedded in porcelain—keeps things cozy.

Here’s a view of the family area’s oak feature wall. That’s a powder room behind the TV.

Down the hall is the kitchen, which is equipped with two globular light fixtures by Dark Tools as well as a waterfall island with Caesarstone quartz countertops. The kitchen also has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a built-in coffee bar.

The dining room walks out to the backyard. That bent wood light fixture is also from Dark Tools.

A solid oak staircases binds all three storeys.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s the guest suite, which has an east-facing bay window.

This bathroom has Caesarstone countertops and porcelain subway tiling.

The second bedroom, set up as an office, has tons of closet space.

It also has a balcony overlooking the neighbourhood.

Moving to the third floor reveals the main bedroom.

And here it is, facing west toward downtown. It comes with a full wall of closets.

The third-floor bathroom has a glass shower with Ice Stone tiles and a sunlit recess with a soaker tub.

The final bedroom—which could be fashioned as a gym or rec room—is in the basement.

Outside, Eisen built a fence and a loungy deck in the 35-foot-deep backyard.

He also installed this winter-proof shed for extra storage.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listing to realestate@torontolife.com.