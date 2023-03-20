Real Estate

House of the Week: $3 million for a Beaches classic with sci-fi light fixtures and a winding staircase

The 3,000-square-foot property also comes with four bedrooms, wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling storage and a 35-foot-deep backyard with a deck

By |  

real estate toronto

Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Price: $2,999,000
Size: 3,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Agent: Sean Madigan

The place

A three-storey, four-bed, four-bath Beaches semi, just south of Queen at Kew-Balmy Beach.

The history

Real estate developer Lucas Eisen loves cycling and paddleboarding, so the Beaches had always been a dream destination. When Eisen found a semi for sale on Leuty Avenue in 2022, barely 200 metres from the water, he pounced. This home would be his ideal fixer-upper.

He stripped it down, excavated the basement and bolstered the front with steel beams to support the open-concept design. He then decked out the interior with hardwood oak, a new kitchen and designer light fixtures. The project took nine months and cost $1 million, and Eisen thought he had built his forever home. But life had other plans: earlier this year, he accepted a gig in Western Canada, and he has since put his house on the market.

Realtor Sean Madigan says the home is well-suited for a family of beach lovers. “It’s rare to find a house this close to the lake with a brand new upgrade.”

The tour

The site comes with a parking pad, an 18-by-9-foot porch and a coveted front yard.

Toronto real estate

A floor-to-ceiling oak cabinet flanks the foyer and family area, and the gas fireplace—embedded in porcelain—keeps things cozy.

Toronto real estate

Here’s a view of the family area’s oak feature wall. That’s a powder room behind the TV.

Toronto real estate

Down the hall is the kitchen, which is equipped with two globular light fixtures by Dark Tools as well as a waterfall island with Caesarstone quartz countertops.

The kitchen also has stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets and a built-in coffee bar.

Toronto real estate

The dining room walks out to the backyard. That bent wood light fixture is also from Dark Tools.

A solid oak staircases binds all three storeys.

Toronto real estate

There are three bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s the guest suite, which has an east-facing bay window.

This bathroom has Caesarstone countertops and porcelain subway tiling.

Toronto real estate

The second bedroom, set up as an office, has tons of closet space.

It also has a balcony overlooking the neighbourhood.

Toronto real estate

Moving to the third floor reveals the main bedroom.

And here it is, facing west toward downtown. It comes with a full wall of closets.

Toronto real estate

The third-floor bathroom has a glass shower with Ice Stone tiles and a sunlit recess with a soaker tub.

The final bedroom—which could be fashioned as a gym or rec room—is in the basement.

Toronto real estate

Outside, Eisen built a fence and a loungy deck in the 35-foot-deep backyard.

He also installed this winter-proof shed for extra storage. 

Toronto real estate

