House of the Week: $2.7 million for a Beaches detached with three kitchens and old-world charm
The 3,000-square-foot three-storey property also comes with four bathrooms, a private suite ready for renting and a primo deck out back
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Price: $2,780,000
Size: 3,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 3+1
Bathrooms: 4
Parking spots: 3
Agent: Anna Kemp and Brennan Aguanno, Aguanno Kemp
The place
A century-old three-storey designer home located on leafy Dixon Avenue, a short walk from Woodbine Beach Park and several TTC lines.
The history
The current owner, an interior designer, bought this house in 1992 for $280,000. She renovated intermittently over the next 30 years, replacing the kitchen appliances as well as the plumbing and electrical, installing hardwood baseboards, and laying down new marble flooring—all while maintaining the home’s curved ceilings and old-world accessories.
She’s now looking to sell and downsize. Realtor Brennan Aguanno says potential buyers have included large families and couples who want to rent out the basement.
The tour
A bay window and portico add some flair to the classic red-brick façade. The wide brick parking pad can fit three cars.
White marble tiles, oak flooring and bright lighting illuminate the foyer.
The owner accented the home with antique pieces like this pendulum clock.
Cased openings lead to a family room with a gas fireplace a marble surround.
The kitchen comes with a cedar island, quartz countertops, a gas stove and Blanco faucets installed just last year.
The dining room is attached to the kitchen and can fit a longer table for dinner parties.
The main bedroom on the second floor comes with a walk-in closet and a bay window overlooking Dixon.
Here’s that walk-in, which has custom cabinets, garment racks and built-in shelves.
Each of the three bedrooms comes with a view.
There’s also another sprawling living area on the second floor, which the current owner used as a TV room and home office.
The top floor also has a nanny suite with its own kitchen and south-facing view.
Here’s the nanny-suite kitchen, which makes great use of the limited space.
Vaulted ceilings maximize the space in this cozy reading nook.
In the basement is a third kitchen. This level has polished concrete floors throughout and a private entrance, so it’s ideal for renting out.
The place also comes with a two-storey deck out back. The bottom level attaches to the kitchen and has newly built garden beds and a shed tucked under the stairs.
The deck’s top level, meanwhile, is shrouded in greenery—perfect for summer drinks with friends.
