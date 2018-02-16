What you get for $700,000 in five different Toronto neighbourhoods

What you get for $700,000 in five different Toronto neighbourhoods

Woburn

1 Chestermere Boulevard (near Eglinton and Bellamy)

List price: $699,900

Sale price: $700,000

Sale date: December 19, 2017

Closing date: January 9, 2018

It lacks modern upgrades, but this older four-bedroom Scarborough bungalow is reasonably well kept, with hardwood flooring and a finished basement. The 50-foot lot should leave plenty of space for expansion, if the new owners are so inclined. And Cedarbrook Public School is right across the street. It sold for a whopping $100 over asking.

West Humber-Clairville

22 Jansusie Road (near Albion and Kipling)

List price: $719,000

Sale price: $700,000

Sale date: January 2, 2018

Closing date: January 10, 2018

This Etobicoke bungalow has six bedrooms (two in the basement). The sellers made a few minor additions before putting it on the market, including new laminate flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is untouched, though, and even the recently improved parts of the property still look pretty basic. On the plus side, the basement has a separate entrance and a kitchen, meaning the new owners might be able to rent it out for a little extra cash.

Glenfield-Jane Heights

57 Laura Road (near Sheppard and Jane)

List price: $749,900

Sale price: $730,000

Sale date: November 15, 2017

Closing date: January 9, 2018

Up in North York, this three-bedroom bungalow has some modern touches, like stone countertops in the kitchen and pot lighting throughout. The roof is only two years old, and the finished basement is big enough that it could be renovated into a rental suite. Plus, the place is on a large, 56-foot lot. The property is near Sheppard Avenue and the 400, making it a decent location for drivers. Public transit in the area isn’t great, though: the nearest subway station is the new one at Finch West, an hour’s walk away.



Kingsview Village-The Westway

99 Saskatoon Drive (near Dixon and Islington)

List price: $775,000

Sale price: $738,000

Sale date: November 24, 2017

Closing date: January 11, 2018

This four-bedroom bungalow had been owned by the same person since the 1960s, and it shows. The property went on the market completely as-is, down to the beige touch-tone phone on the kitchen wall. What it lacks in curb appeal, the house makes up for with renovation potential: it’s on a 50-foot lot, meaning it should be possible build a large two-storey house here if the new owner wishes.

Dovercourt-Wallace-Emerson-Junction

1495 Dupont Street (near Dupont and Symington)

List price: $699,900

Sale price: $714,000

Sale date: November 29, 2017

Closing date: January 10, 2018

Located at the northern edge of the trendy Junction Triangle neighbourhood, this place seems like a steal, but of course there’s a catch: the interior is carved up into three extremely unlovely rental units, meaning a buyer who planned to live here would need to either take up residence in one of them or renovate the entire structure back into a single-family home. This place is a semi, with four bedrooms spread across its three units.