What you get for $700,000 in five different Toronto neighbourhoods
Woburn
1 Chestermere Boulevard (near Eglinton and Bellamy)
List price: $699,900
Sale price: $700,000
Sale date: December 19, 2017
Closing date: January 9, 2018
It lacks modern upgrades, but this older four-bedroom Scarborough bungalow is reasonably well kept, with hardwood flooring and a finished basement. The 50-foot lot should leave plenty of space for expansion, if the new owners are so inclined. And Cedarbrook Public School is right across the street. It sold for a whopping $100 over asking.
West Humber-Clairville
22 Jansusie Road (near Albion and Kipling)
List price: $719,000
Sale price: $700,000
Sale date: January 2, 2018
Closing date: January 10, 2018
This Etobicoke bungalow has six bedrooms (two in the basement). The sellers made a few minor additions before putting it on the market, including new laminate flooring throughout the home. The kitchen is untouched, though, and even the recently improved parts of the property still look pretty basic. On the plus side, the basement has a separate entrance and a kitchen, meaning the new owners might be able to rent it out for a little extra cash.
Glenfield-Jane Heights
57 Laura Road (near Sheppard and Jane)
List price: $749,900
Sale price: $730,000
Sale date: November 15, 2017
Closing date: January 9, 2018
Up in North York, this three-bedroom bungalow has some modern touches, like stone countertops in the kitchen and pot lighting throughout. The roof is only two years old, and the finished basement is big enough that it could be renovated into a rental suite. Plus, the place is on a large, 56-foot lot. The property is near Sheppard Avenue and the 400, making it a decent location for drivers. Public transit in the area isn’t great, though: the nearest subway station is the new one at Finch West, an hour’s walk away.
Kingsview Village-The Westway
99 Saskatoon Drive (near Dixon and Islington)
List price: $775,000
Sale price: $738,000
Sale date: November 24, 2017
Closing date: January 11, 2018
This four-bedroom bungalow had been owned by the same person since the 1960s, and it shows. The property went on the market completely as-is, down to the beige touch-tone phone on the kitchen wall. What it lacks in curb appeal, the house makes up for with renovation potential: it’s on a 50-foot lot, meaning it should be possible build a large two-storey house here if the new owner wishes.
Dovercourt-Wallace-Emerson-Junction
1495 Dupont Street (near Dupont and Symington)
List price: $699,900
Sale price: $714,000
Sale date: November 29, 2017
Closing date: January 10, 2018
Located at the northern edge of the trendy Junction Triangle neighbourhood, this place seems like a steal, but of course there’s a catch: the interior is carved up into three extremely unlovely rental units, meaning a buyer who planned to live here would need to either take up residence in one of them or renovate the entire structure back into a single-family home. This place is a semi, with four bedrooms spread across its three units.