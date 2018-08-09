Cottage of the Week: $2.5 million for a Lake of Bays cottage with a killer boathouse

Address: 1097 Herman’s Road, Dwight

Agent: Kim O’Grady, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage, Huntsville

Price: $2,500,000

The place

A furnished, well maintained 1964 red cedar cottage on the northern shores of Lake of Bays.

The sprawling bungalow is perched up on a hill:

Every room has direct access to the deck:

Which is nice, considering the view:

The cedar interior feels cozy, and tall windows let in tons of natural light:

Here’s another angle:

The Muskoka room and fireplace were part of a later addition:

There’s a guest bunkie down by the dock, with a sitting area, an upper loft for sleeping and a three-piece bathroom:

There’s also a dry sauna:

The boathouse has three slips, another bedroom and its own living area:

There’s a lakeside gym, as well:

Here’s the view from the dock. The cottage faces west, meaning epic sunsets:

More views, this time from above the main cottage:

The history

The cottage has been in the same family since the 1960s. The current owners’ grandfather built the original Pan-Abode log cabin after emigrating from Hungary. Since then, the property has undergone many renovations and additions. The Muskoka room and master bedroom suite were added in the ’80s, the guest cabin was built in the ’90s, and the huge boathouse dates from 2006.

Big selling point

The pristine views on this part of Lake of Bays are unmatched. The new owners will barely be able to see another cottage from their dock.

Possible deal breaker

Cottagers who like a more subtle lake presence might not take to the impressive boathouse.

By the numbers

• $2,500,000

• $8,500 in taxes (2018)

• 1,007 square feet

• 350 feet of waterfront

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 docks

• 1.5 acres

• 1 bunkie

• 1 gym