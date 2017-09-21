Airbnb of the Week: From $114 per night for an all-season houseboat on the Gatineau River

Address: Wakefield, Quebec

Neighbourhood: Gatineau River

Price: $114 per night

The place

A compact floating home that’s fit for all seasons.

Everything was custom-built for the space:

It’s fully insulated, and all windows are double-paned:

In the winter, guests can put a pot of water on the top of the wood stove to boil:

A bilge pump draws river water for washing dishes and brushing teeth (there’s also a composting toilet):

Here’s another view of the kitchen:

There’s a 60-horsepower motor on the back, but guests aren’t allowed to take the boat out during their stay:

The loft bedroom is known as the “wolf den”. It has a queen-sized bed, and the window on the left leads to the rooftop patio:

The history

The host hired her friend, someone known as “the Wakefield pirate,” to build the boat two years ago. It sits on five pontoons, with an aluminum base and cedar frame, and took about four months to complete. She has another home across the street, but often stays in the houseboat when it’s not rented.

Major perks

There’s no more peaceful way to drift off to sleep than to the sound of lapping water a few feet away. Plus, there are literally zero excuses to put off that refreshing pre-breakfast dip.

Possible deal breaker

There’s no electricity. That means no fridge (there’s a cooler and ice, instead) and no outlets for phone charging (you might be forced into a—gasp!—Instagram-free stay).

By the numbers

• 400 square feet

• $114 per night

• 11 feet wide

• 2 guests

• 1 bed

• 1 rooftop deck