Airbnb of the Week: $501 per night for a chic Collingwood townhome

Address: 184 Snowbridge Way

Neighbourhood: Blue Mountain

Price: $501 per night

The place

A just-renovated three-bedroom townhome close to the Blue Mountain resort.

The history

The townhouse complex was built in 2000, and a designer who lives in Caledon bought this unit earlier this year. She updated nearly everything after she moved in. For now, it’s her vacation property, but she hopes to retire here.

There’s plenty of space for ski boots, snowboard paraphernalia, snowshoes, and any other outdoorsy gear guests may bring:

The dining room table seats eight (and there’s a television mounted on the wall behind if the conversation gets dull):

There’s a gas fireplace in the living room:

The kitchen has counter seating, a Tassimo hot beverage machine, microwave, electric oven, and fridge with water and ice dispenser:

There’s also a bathroom on this floor:

And a bedroom:

Upstairs are another two bedrooms. This one has two queen-sized beds (with petal-adorned towel displays worthy of the Four Seasons):

While this one has two twin beds:

The upstairs bathroom is particularly swanky:

It has a large, deep whirlpool tub that will definitely deliver a decent post-ski soak:

Major perks

There’s a free 24-hour shuttle service to and from the village, in case that post-ski beer turns into three or four. And instead of huddling in the lodge, non-skiers can occupy their time quite luxuriously at the nearby Scandinave Spa.

Possible deal breaker

The property backs on to the Monterra Golf Club, and hardcore golfers may find it sacrilegious to stay on a course they can’t play on until the spring.

By the numbers

• 1,764 square feet

• $501 per night

• 8 guests

• 5 beds

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 1 deck