Condo of the Week: $1.35 million for a brand-new townhouse in the Beaches

By |  

Address: 69 Winthorpe Road
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Melanie Wright, Union Realty Brokerage Inc.
Price: $1,349,900

The place

A bright, three-storey corner townhouse with a street-level one-car garage.

The history

The seller bought this place from the builder in 2018, but is now relocating for work.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area:

The kitchen has a breakfast bar:

A floating staircase leads to the second floor, where there are two bedrooms:

Here’s one of them:

And here’s the master bedroom:

Both bedrooms share this bathroom:

Big selling point

The southwest-facing rooftop terrace provides excellent views of the surrounding tree canopy, with the downtown core visible in the distance. Plus, it has a green wall:

Possible deal breaker

The third bedroom is a loft-style space on the third floor. It looks cool, but it has an open balcony that hangs over one of the bedrooms on the second floor, which may cause privacy and noise issues:

By the numbers

• 1,550 square feet
• $433.95 in monthly maintenance fees
• 3 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space

