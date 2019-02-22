Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a brick-and-steel loft in Liberty Village
Address: 43 Hanna Avenue, Unit 306
Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Agents: David West and Luciana Conte, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,789,000
The place
An authentic hard loft with 13-foot ceilings, exposed brick, and steel beams.
The history
The building used to be home to the Irwin Toy Company. Developers bought the property in 2004, and the seller claimed this unit pre-construction. Over the years, the condo has had more than $170,000 worth of additions, including concrete kitchen counters, a barn door for the master suite, new shelving, new cabinetry and a custom Murphy bed.
There’s plenty of room for storage in the entry:
Some hanging lights give the dining area a cozy feel:
There’s some space for an office:
The master bedroom has a sliding door:
And here’s the master bathroom:
Big selling point
Aside from the obvious fact that this place is spacious and stylish, it’s also great for commuters: the King streetcar pilot has improved transit times from here to downtown. There’s plenty of room to work from home, too.
Possible deal breaker
The second bedroom is an open loft, located just above the den. It would be fine for a guest, but not so much for a child or housemate:
By the numbers
• 1,725 square feet
• $707.74 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 bike locker