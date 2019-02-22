Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a brick-and-steel loft in Liberty Village

Address: 43 Hanna Avenue, Unit 306

Neighbourhood: Liberty Village

Agents: David West and Luciana Conte, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,789,000

The place

An authentic hard loft with 13-foot ceilings, exposed brick, and steel beams.

The history

The building used to be home to the Irwin Toy Company. Developers bought the property in 2004, and the seller claimed this unit pre-construction. Over the years, the condo has had more than $170,000 worth of additions, including concrete kitchen counters, a barn door for the master suite, new shelving, new cabinetry and a custom Murphy bed.

There’s plenty of room for storage in the entry:

Some hanging lights give the dining area a cozy feel:

There’s some space for an office:

The master bedroom has a sliding door:

And here’s the master bathroom:

Big selling point

Aside from the obvious fact that this place is spacious and stylish, it’s also great for commuters: the King streetcar pilot has improved transit times from here to downtown. There’s plenty of room to work from home, too.

Possible deal breaker

The second bedroom is an open loft, located just above the den. It would be fine for a guest, but not so much for a child or housemate:

By the numbers

• 1,725 square feet

• $707.74 in monthly maintenance fees

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 bathrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1 bike locker