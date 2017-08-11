Condo of the Week: $650,000 for a cleverly designed loft in Moss Park

Address: 264 Seaton Street, Unit 100

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Andrew Doumont, Royal LePage Signature Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $649,000

Previously sold for: $149,900, in 2001

The place

A ground-level condo in a Cabbagetown building that used to be the offices of the Evening Telegram newspaper. The living room has 14-foot-high ceilings and huge windows. The kitchen is at the back of the unit, and there are two bedrooms above.

Here’s the living room:

The kitchen:

The office is on the second level, along with the two bedrooms:

Here’s the master bedroom:

The bathroom:

And the rooftop terrace:

The history

The 1930s building was converted into 10 condo units in 2001. This one has had the same owner since that year. He did a big renovation in 2012, to create a bedroom for his daughter. Now the family is growing again, so it’s time to move.

Big selling point

The space overcomes its relatively small size with good design. The bedrooms are connected by a walk-through closet:

And glass walls in the office and second bedroom make those rooms feel more spacious than they otherwise would:

Possible deal breaker

There’s no parking included, so finding a spot to rent might be tricky. There is, however, street parking available, according to the owner.

By the numbers

• $649,000

• 700 square feet (approximately)

• $248 in monthly maintenance fees

• 200-square-foot rooftop terrace

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom

• 1 living room fireplace