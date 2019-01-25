Condo of the Week: $1.4 million for an extremely airy loft in the Church-Wellesley Village
Address: 22 Wellesley Street East, Unit 1603
Neighbourhood: Church-Wellesley Village
Agent: David Flawn, Property.ca Realty Inc., Brokerage
Price: $1,399,888
Previously sold for: $765,000, in 2014
The place
A two-storey loft with 18-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring and polished concrete walls.
The history
The original owner worked with the developers to turn what would have been two separate units into one, with entrances on both floors.
Here’s the entry:
The living area:
The windows are super tall:
There’s a little library nook:
And here’s the kitchen:
Big selling point
With its soaring windows (there’s even one in the master ensuite bathroom) and two separate balconies on each level, this is an ideal spot for anyone who likes a commanding city view.
Here’s one of the balconies:
And the view:
Possible deal breaker
The layout isn’t for everyone: there’s only one bedroom, and it’s not closed off from the main floor. The rest of the unit is essentially one gigantic room—which is great for lounging and entertaining, but not great for privacy.
Here’s the bedroom:
There’s a small office area:
And here’s the ensuite:
By the numbers
• 1,420 square feet
• $1,343.19 in monthly maintenance fees
• 2 bathrooms
• 2 balconies
• 1 bedroom
• 1 parking space