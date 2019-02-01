Condos

Condo of the Week: $8.8 million for an absolutely massive suite near Yorkville

By | Photography By Alex Roth |  

Address: 175 Cumberland Street, Unit 1707
Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agent: Kelly Fulton, Royal LePage, Johnston and Daniel Division, Brokerage
Price: $8,800,000

The place

A Yorkville-adjacent condo with a sprawling floor plan. With two kitchens, it’s essentially two fully independent suites, making it ideal for buyers who want to live with extended family, or with live-in help.

The history

The sellers bought one unit in the building 20 years ago, then bought two more adjacent ones and combined them all into a mansion in the sky to accommodate their large family.

The dining room has direct access to the terrace:

The family room has a fireplace:

And here’s the main kitchen:

One bedroom is set up as an office:

Here’s the second living room:

And the second kitchen:

Another bedroom:

And another:

Seems odd that people would have to double up in a suite with this many bedrooms, but okay:

And here’s the master bedroom, with direct terrace access:

The master ensuite:

Big selling point

The large, south-facing walk-out terrace has unobstructed views of the whole downtown horizon:

Possible deal breaker

For the same price, it would be possible to buy multiple detached houses in downtown Toronto. And the sheer amount of space and number of rooms would definitely necessitate paying some cleaning staff. This place is only for a very particular kind of well-heeled buyer.

By the numbers

• $5,680.32 in monthly maintenance fees
• 5,240 square feet
• 6 bedrooms
• 7 bathrooms
• 2 kitchens
• 2 laundry rooms
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 exercise room

