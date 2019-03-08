Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a two-storey townhouse on Queen East

Address: 127 Queen Street East, Townhouse 2

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Réjean Marchildon, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty, Brokerage

Price: $1,199,900

Previously sold for: $760,000, in 2014

The place

A two-story, two bedroom unit with plenty of natural light from a south exposure.

The history

The sellers were originally tenants here before they bought the place in 2014. They knocked down a wall to enlarge the second bedroom.

Here’s the living area:

The family room:

The dining area has wraparound windows:

The kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the upper floor. Here’s one of them:

And the master bedroom:

The master ensuite:

Big selling point

The unit comes with a private, 600-square-foot rooftop terrace, with gas hookups for grilling and southern views of the city. When summer comes, that’s the place to be:

Possible deal breaker

It’s not possible to get to that rooftop terrace from inside the unit. The owners have to walk through some common areas and use a special key to access it.

By the numbers

• 1,552 square feet

• $1,183 in monthly maintenance fees

• 600-square-foot private terrace

• 3 bathrooms

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 parking space

• 1 locker