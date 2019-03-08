Condo of the Week: $1.2 million for a two-storey townhouse on Queen East
Address: 127 Queen Street East, Townhouse 2
Neighbourhood: Moss Park
Agent: Réjean Marchildon, Royal LePage Terrequity Realty, Brokerage
Price: $1,199,900
Previously sold for: $760,000, in 2014
The place
A two-story, two bedroom unit with plenty of natural light from a south exposure.
The history
The sellers were originally tenants here before they bought the place in 2014. They knocked down a wall to enlarge the second bedroom.
Here’s the living area:
The family room:
The dining area has wraparound windows:
The kitchen:
There are two bedrooms on the upper floor. Here’s one of them:
And the master bedroom:
The master ensuite:
Big selling point
The unit comes with a private, 600-square-foot rooftop terrace, with gas hookups for grilling and southern views of the city. When summer comes, that’s the place to be:
Possible deal breaker
It’s not possible to get to that rooftop terrace from inside the unit. The owners have to walk through some common areas and use a special key to access it.
By the numbers
• 1,552 square feet
• $1,183 in monthly maintenance fees
• 600-square-foot private terrace
• 3 bathrooms
• 2 bedrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker