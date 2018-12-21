Condos

Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a double-sized Etobicoke condo with a potential nanny suite

By | Photography By John Goldstein/Gold Media |  

Address: 1135 Royal York Road, Unit 1102
Neighbourhood: Humber Valley
Agent: Bill Gardiner, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage (staging by Laurie Usypchuk)
Price: $1,788,000

The place

This unit, the biggest in its building, was originally two separate suites before the sellers combined them. The sprawling layout includes a library, two dressing rooms, a “wellness room,” two balconies and a 1,275-square-foot terrace. Also included: unobscured sunrise views of the downtown skyline.

The history

The sellers bought the space when it was built, in 2011. They recently made $85,000 worth of improvements, including the addition of wide-planked hardwood throughout.

Here’s the living and dining area:

The family room:

And the kitchen:

The library has lots of built-in shelving:

The guest bedroom has balcony access:

And here’s the master bedroom:

The master bedroom’s dressing room:

And the master ensuite:

The master and guest bedrooms share this balcony:

Here’s the “wellness room.” What, you don’t have one of these in your apartment?

The terrace is enormous:

And there’s quite a view:

Big selling point

The third bedroom has its own separate entrance, ensuite bathroom and balcony, meaning it could be used as a nanny suite. The bedroom is currently set up as an office:

And here’s the private balcony:

Possible deal breaker

The unit’s immense size and unique layout could be considered drawbacks. This place isn’t cheap, and it’s not set up for a young family, but it may serve the needs of more mature buyers.

By the numbers

• 4,450 square feet
• $2,284.15 in monthly maintenance fees
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace

Topics: Condo of the Week condominium Condos Homes housing Housing Market humber valley

 

