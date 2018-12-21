Condo of the Week: $1.8 million for a double-sized Etobicoke condo with a potential nanny suite
Address: 1135 Royal York Road, Unit 1102
Neighbourhood: Humber Valley
Agent: Bill Gardiner, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage (staging by Laurie Usypchuk)
Price: $1,788,000
The place
This unit, the biggest in its building, was originally two separate suites before the sellers combined them. The sprawling layout includes a library, two dressing rooms, a “wellness room,” two balconies and a 1,275-square-foot terrace. Also included: unobscured sunrise views of the downtown skyline.
The history
The sellers bought the space when it was built, in 2011. They recently made $85,000 worth of improvements, including the addition of wide-planked hardwood throughout.
Here’s the living and dining area:
The family room:
And the kitchen:
The library has lots of built-in shelving:
The guest bedroom has balcony access:
And here’s the master bedroom:
The master bedroom’s dressing room:
And the master ensuite:
The master and guest bedrooms share this balcony:
Here’s the “wellness room.” What, you don’t have one of these in your apartment?
The terrace is enormous:
And there’s quite a view:
Big selling point
The third bedroom has its own separate entrance, ensuite bathroom and balcony, meaning it could be used as a nanny suite. The bedroom is currently set up as an office:
And here’s the private balcony:
Possible deal breaker
The unit’s immense size and unique layout could be considered drawbacks. This place isn’t cheap, and it’s not set up for a young family, but it may serve the needs of more mature buyers.
By the numbers
• 4,450 square feet
• $2,284.15 in monthly maintenance fees
• 4 bathrooms
• 3 bedrooms
• 3 balconies
• 2 parking spaces
• 1 fireplace